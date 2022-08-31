Read full article on original website
“New Dive Bar Experience” to Open in Mynt’s Former Home
Frontier Lounge, a “new dive bar experience,” is coming to downtown Charleston in October. According to social media posts from the new venture, the concept will be located at 135 Calhoun Street in the former home of Mynt, which closed in April.
RiverDogs Present 2022 T. Ashton Phillips Distinguished Service Award to Joint Base Charleston
The Charleston RiverDogs will present the 2022 T. Ashton Phillips Distinguished Service Award to Joint Base Charleston prior to the penultimate home game of the regular season on Saturday night. This award is named in honor of T. Ashton Phillips, a Charleston businessman, RiverDogs minority owner and long-time season ticket holder who passed away in May 2006. The award is given annually to an individual, group or business that, during the current season or cumulatively over many seasons, has assisted the RiverDogs in growing the game of baseball and community outreach.
Battery Outrun Red Bulls II as Apodaca, Piggott and Williams Score
The Charleston Battery triumphed 3-0 on Saturday over New York Red Bulls II in front of a buzzing Labor Day weekend crowd at Patriots Point. Charleston were led by goals from Aidan Apodaca, Romario Piggott (PK) and Augustine Williams to secure their first home win over New York in club history. Hugo Fauroux tallied his second clean sheet of the season. Charleston swept Red Bulls II with the victory after previously beating New York on the road in August.
Mayor John J. Tecklenburg Releases Statement in Response to Recent Acts of Violence in Charleston, Including Last Night’s Downtown Shooting
“So far this year, we’ve lost nine souls to violence here in Charleston — which, sadly and remarkably, appears to be somewhat below the statewide average. But let’s be honest: With more than 30 shootings to date, including those last night, that number could be much higher. In fact, if it weren’t for our police officers’ advanced trauma training, the Medical University’s world-class emergency unit, and the grace of a loving God, it would be much higher.
Alcantara’s Eighth Inning Slam Spoils RiverDogs Regular Season Home Finale
Kevin Alcantara hit a go-ahead grand slam in the top of the eighth inning to help the Myrtle Beach Pelicans spoil the final regular season home game for the Charleston RiverDogs on Sunday evening at Joseph P. Riley, Jr Park. The RiverDogs also left 15 men on base in the 9-6 loss that played out in front of 5,555. The defeat means that the RiverDogs need to win at least two of their six games in Columbia next week to clinch a spot in the postseason.
Fourth Inning Flurry guides Myrtle Beach Past RiverDogs
The Myrtle Beach Pelicans evened this series against the Charleston RiverDogs on Friday night, as a six-run fourth inning guided them to an 8-4 victory. This game was played in front of a Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park crowd of 4,489. The Pelicans (74-50, 27-31) sent ten men to the...
Traffic Alert: Nighttime Lane Closures for Glenn McConnell Parkway Widening Project
Charleston County says crews will close westbound lanes on Glenn McConnell Parkway between Stuhr Funeral Home and Goodwill Way from 7 pm and 6 am on Tuesday, September 6th through Friday, September 9th. Details:. One lane of traffic will always remain open. Crews/message boards will direct traffic. All work is...
