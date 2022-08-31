Read full article on original website
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in OhioIsla ChiuParma, OH
21 Years Ago, a Woman Left for a Romantic 4th of July Trip With Her Married Co-Worker. She Was Never Seen Again.Fatim HemrajMarysville, OH
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Football: Buckeyes rank No. 2 in preseason coaches pollThe LanternColumbus, OH
Labor Day draws thousands of flyers to Columbus airport
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As travel numbers have increased all summer long, this Labor Day has been one of the biggest travel weekends since before the pandemic. Between Buckeyes fan coming to town for the season opener and Labor Day vacationers, thousands of flyers passed through John Glenn International Airport. Bradley Reed and his family […]
Columbus gas prices back up 14 cents
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The fluctuation of gas prices continues in Columbus as another price increase follows a decrease from last week. GasBuddy is reporting the average price for a gallon of gas in the Columbus area is $3.59, which is 13.9 cents higher than the previous week. That is 2.4 cents cheaper than a […]
Farms and orchards open for fall in central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Fall is almost here and central Ohio orchards are gearing up to welcome guests for fruit picking, hayrides, corn mazes and much more. Here is a list of local orchards and farms to visit this autumn. Apple Hill Orchards With two locations, these orchards are known for apples, donuts, peaches, and more. Mansfield […]
‘Ohio State Murders:’ Play written by alumna heads to Broadway
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A play written by an Ohio State University alumna detailing her experiences as a Black freshman in the 1950s is heading to Broadway. Written by award-winning playwright Adrienne Kennedy, “Ohio State Murders” follows writer Suzanne Alexander who returns to her alma mater as a guest speaker. Throughout the play, Alexander’s experiences […]
Ohio State-Notre Dame rivalry extends to households
Ohio State-Notre Dame rivalry extends to households. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3wXzWMh. Ohio State-Notre Dame rivalry extends to households. Police: Man dead in shooting outside north Columbus …. Community mourns death of girl, 4, found in pond. Evening Weather Forecast 9-4-2022. Greek Festival sees large turnout in full return. Boy, 16, injured...
OhioHealth sets final work date for 58 employees
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — OhioHealth said in a letter last week that the final work date for 58 of its recently laid-off employees will be in November. In a Sept. 1 letter to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services, Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther and the Franklin County Board of Commissioners, OhioHealth said Nov. […]
Two stable after hit-and-run in east Columbus
Two people are in the hospital after a hit-and-run collision in east Columbus overnight Tuesday, according to Columbus police. Upper Arlington boy making progress in clinical studies. Labor Day draws thousands of flyers to Columbus airport. NBC4 Noon 9/5/2022. Midday Forecast: September 5, 2022.
Upper Arlington boy goes viral at OSU game
View NBC4’s most recent coverage of Landon McChesney in the video player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – With ESPN Gameday in town for the Ohio State – Notre Dame opener, NBC4 told you about an Upper Arlington boy with a rare genetic disease who would be looking for the spotlight. Well, Landon McChesney found it. […]
Woman, 39, missing for three days from north Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 39-year-old woman has been missing for the past three days from Polaris in north Columbus, according to police. Tamara Wilson was last seen on September 2 near Polaris Parkway and South Old State Road wearing a red and white dress with red sandals, per police. She was also carrying a […]
Ohio bill would protect flying Thin Blue Line flag
PATASKALA, Ohio (WCMH) — A father’s fight to fly the Thin Blue Line flag in memory of his son, a police chief who was killed in the line of duty, has inspired a bill at the Ohio Statehouse. Thomas DiSario received a Thin Blue Line flag in memory of his son Steven Eric DiSario, who […]
I-71 N between Cincinnati, Columbus reopens after crash
UPDATE: As of 3:40 p.m., ODOT is reporting all lanes of I-71 N have reopened. WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A crash has closed Interstate 71 northbound between Cincinnati and Columbus Saturday, backing up traffic for several miles in both directions. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation’s OHGO app, the crash has closed all […]
Ohio State Marching Band ‘jazz’ up home opener
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State University Marching Band jazzed up the Buckeyes’ home opener against Notre Dame during the first halftime show of the year. The Best Damn Band In The Land’s (TBDBITL) halftime show “Buckeye Jazz Cafe” wowed the crowd for the first of five straight performances to kick off the 2022 […]
Guard George Washington III decommits from Ohio State
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Four-star guard George Washington III announced Monday morning he is de-committing from Ohio State. The Louisville-native wrote on his Twitter page he will not join the Buckeyes men’s basketball team. In November, Washington III chose Ohio State over Louisville, Tennessee, and Auburn as the 2023 basketball class is down to three […]
Boy, 16, injured in Italian Village shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police are investigating a shooting near a bar in the Italian Village overnight Sunday. Police responded to the 1000 block of Mt. Pleasant Avenue at approximately 3:05 a.m. Sunday for a report of shots fired. A caller told police that it sounded like two different guns shooting at each other. […]
Police look for answers in 2019 south Columbus murder
Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is renewing efforts in a three-year homicide investigation into a south Columbus shooting. Police look for answers in 2019 south Columbus murder. Police: Man dead in shooting outside north Columbus …. The Spectrum Sept. 4, 2022: Vance on Senate race. Updated Morning Forecast: September 4, 2022.
Body of retired Navy chief recovered
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police reported the body of Shawnreno Ricks, who was reported missing Friday, has been recovered. He was pronounced dead at 5:18 p.m. Ricks’ body was found Saturday in the Scioto River, Columbus Police said. Police said Ricks went for a run at Scioto...
Connecting with COSI: New Pterosaurs exhibit coming soon
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Storm Team 4 meteorologist Liz McGiffin met up with Joe Wood, director of education interactions and performances at COSI to talk about their upcoming reptile exhibit. “Pterosaurs: Flight in the Age of Dinosaurs” is organized by the American Museum of Natural History. Joe explains how a Pterosaurs differs from a dinosaur […]
Police: Man dead in shooting outside north Columbus Dairy Queen
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – One person is dead after a shooting outside of a Dairy Queen in north Columbus Sunday afternoon. According to police, the shooting was reported at the restaurant on the 1900 block of Tamarack Circle South at approximately 3:50 p.m. Police dispatch said the shooting victim, 33-year-old Adrian Marcus Carr, was rummaging […]
Ohio State beats Notre Dame, 21-10
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Second-ranked Ohio State and No. 5 Notre Dame tangled under the lights at Ohio Stadium tonight, with the Buckeyes taking a hard-fought 21-10 victory over the Fighting Irish. It wasn’t the typical offensive fireworks for Ohio State, which averaged less than six yards per play but played an aggressive, disciplined defense. […]
Who’s available for Ohio State’s top 5 showdown against Notre Dame?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The 133rd season of Ohio State football is getting closer as the Buckeyes take on No. 5 Notre Dame at Ohio Stadium. Below is a list of players who are either unavailable or a game-time decision. Game-time decision WR Julian Fleming Out LB Mitchell Melton CB Lloyd McFarquhar RB Evan Pryor
