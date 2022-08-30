Read full article on original website
Bradley Britigan discusses future of education at Medical Education Research Facility
The fourth vice president for medical affairs and Carver College of Medicine Dean finalist Bradley Britigan focused on goals and missions for the University of Iowa during an open forum on Thursday. In the Prem Sahai Auditorium of the Medical Education Research Facility, staff, faculty, and students gathered to hear...
UI announces Bradley Britigan as fourth candidate for vice president of medical affairs, College of Medicine dean
Bradley Britigan is the fourth and final candidate announced in the search for the next University of Iowa vice president for medical affairs and Carver College of Medicine dean, the UI announced on Wednesday. Carver College of Medicine Dean Brooks Jackson announced his intended departure in February and will continue...
UI Lecture Committee hosts ‘An Evening with Gabby Douglas’ at Hancher Auditorium
When 2012 Olympic gymnastic all-around gold medalist Gabby Douglas first came to Iowa in 2011, she couldn’t believe what she was seeing out of her airplane window. “I’m originally from Virginia Beach, Virginia,” Douglas said. “When I’m flying over here, I’m like, ‘Where’s the water?’ There’s just corn fields. Where is everything?’”
Iowa City’s Jazzercise center turns over to new owners
It’s not hard to get your groove on during a Jazzercise class when the instructor blasts Lizzo on the speakers and hops into steps with vibrant pep. Mariah Ruyle, new co-owner of Iowa City’s Jazzercise fitness center on Gilbert Street, guided Wednesday’s early morning “DanceMIXX” group through upbeat choreography set to some of today’s most popular songs.
UI graduates hopeful of new loan forgiveness plan
Jake Ryder, a University of Iowa class of 2014 graduate, won’t believe the partial cancellation of his student loans until he sees it go through himself. Ryder was a Pell Grant recipient, and qualifies for the $20,000 student loan cancellation following the announcement of President Joe Biden’s three-part loan forgiveness plan on Aug. 24.
Iowa cross country sweeps season-opening Hawkeye Invite
The Iowa men’s and women’s cross country teams kicked off the 2022 season with two victories at the Hawkeye Invite on Friday night at the Ashton Cross Country Course in Iowa City. Iowa placed first overall in men’s and women’s out of the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and Iowa...
Iowa men’s golf to compete in five fall tournaments, host October event
After a summer of individual tournaments around the country and the world, the Iowa men’s golf team is back together in Iowa City and is set to begin its fall schedule this weekend in South Bend, Indiana, for the Fighting Irish Classic at Warren Golf Course. “I’m just excited...
Johnson County Public Health official uncertain when county will receive updated COVID-19 booster shot
Johnson County Public Health is planning on distributing another COVID-19 booster following its approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday morning. The bivalent vaccine will provide protection against the omicron variant, specifically the BA.4 and BA.5 COVID-19 strains. The FDA warns that BA.4 and BA.5 strains are...
Kid Captain Eli Belser takes the field with Hawkeyes, celebrating two years cancer free
Eli Belser is living out a dream this weekend. When the first Kid Captain of the 2022 Hawkeye football season was too sick to watch games, his mom Katie promised he would one day see Kinnick from the field, not from the halls of the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital.
From one to No. 1: How Iowa football’s Sam LaPorta became one of the nation’s best tight ends
As a high school senior, Sam LaPorta believed he was going to play college football at Bowling Green State University in Ohio. The Illinoisan had built strong relationships with the school’s coaching staff, gone on an official visit, and was ready to become a Falcon. But things can change,...
Iowa field hockey bounces back against Boston
The Iowa field hockey team got off to a slow start on Friday afternoon before the goals started piling up. The No. 5 ranked Hawkeyes were held scoreless by Boston University’s back line in the first quarter, but junior Alex Wesneski broke the ice off an assist from sophomore Lieve Schalk roughly six minutes into the second quarter.
Where to watch Saturday’s Iowa-South Dakota State game
The Iowa football team will kick off its 2022 campaign this Saturday at Kinnick Stadium. The Hawkeyes will welcome the South Dakota State Jackrabbits to Iowa City at 11 a.m. Iowa and South Dakota State finished the 2021 season 10-4 and 11-4, respectively. The Jackrabbits finished fourth in the Missouri Valley Conference Standings and the Hawkeyes won the Big Ten West.
Iowa volleyball notebook | Hawkeyes prepare for Pac-12-Big Ten Challenge
The Iowa volleyball team traveled to Norman, Oklahoma, last weekend, facing off against Gonzaga, Florida International, and Oklahoma inside McCasland Field House. The Hawkeyes started out the weekend with a 2-0 record for the first time since 2019 under new head coach Jim Barnes. The two wins came against Gonzaga out of the West Coast Conference and FIU out of Conference USA. Iowa ended the weekend with a three-set loss against Oklahoma in front of a packed home crowd for the Sooners.
On the Record: Sept. 2, 2022
In this episode of “On the Record” host Eleanor Hildebrandt and producer Carly Dalberg sat down with DI reporters to discuss the latest stories from the week. We will catch up with Daily Iowan news reporter Isabelle Foland, who wrote about staffing shortages in University Housing and CAMBUS. Managing editor Sabine Martin joins the show to talk about Johnson County Remembrance Park. Assistant arts editor Ari Lessard came on the show after writing the DI‘s 80 Hours front about the International Writing Program at the UI. Then we’ll check in with Pregame Editor Austin Hanson to discuss what you can expect from the Hawkeyes as football season kicks off.
One-on-one with Iowa quarterback Joe Labas
The Daily Iowan: Every week we sort of do a fun little segment where we talk to somebody one-on-one and ask some non-football questions. So, my first question is this: everybody says the third-string quarterback is the most popular man on campus. Do you feel like the most popular guy on campus?
