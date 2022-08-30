ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Daily Iowan

UI Lecture Committee hosts ‘An Evening with Gabby Douglas’ at Hancher Auditorium

When 2012 Olympic gymnastic all-around gold medalist Gabby Douglas first came to Iowa in 2011, she couldn’t believe what she was seeing out of her airplane window. “I’m originally from Virginia Beach, Virginia,” Douglas said. “When I’m flying over here, I’m like, ‘Where’s the water?’ There’s just corn fields. Where is everything?’”
Daily Iowan

Iowa City’s Jazzercise center turns over to new owners

It’s not hard to get your groove on during a Jazzercise class when the instructor blasts Lizzo on the speakers and hops into steps with vibrant pep. Mariah Ruyle, new co-owner of Iowa City’s Jazzercise fitness center on Gilbert Street, guided Wednesday’s early morning “DanceMIXX” group through upbeat choreography set to some of today’s most popular songs.
Daily Iowan

UI graduates hopeful of new loan forgiveness plan

Jake Ryder, a University of Iowa class of 2014 graduate, won’t believe the partial cancellation of his student loans until he sees it go through himself. Ryder was a Pell Grant recipient, and qualifies for the $20,000 student loan cancellation following the announcement of President Joe Biden’s three-part loan forgiveness plan on Aug. 24.
Daily Iowan

Iowa cross country sweeps season-opening Hawkeye Invite

The Iowa men’s and women’s cross country teams kicked off the 2022 season with two victories at the Hawkeye Invite on Friday night at the Ashton Cross Country Course in Iowa City. Iowa placed first overall in men’s and women’s out of the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and Iowa...
Daily Iowan

Iowa field hockey bounces back against Boston

The Iowa field hockey team got off to a slow start on Friday afternoon before the goals started piling up. The No. 5 ranked Hawkeyes were held scoreless by Boston University’s back line in the first quarter, but junior Alex Wesneski broke the ice off an assist from sophomore Lieve Schalk roughly six minutes into the second quarter.
Daily Iowan

Where to watch Saturday’s Iowa-South Dakota State game

The Iowa football team will kick off its 2022 campaign this Saturday at Kinnick Stadium. The Hawkeyes will welcome the South Dakota State Jackrabbits to Iowa City at 11 a.m. Iowa and South Dakota State finished the 2021 season 10-4 and 11-4, respectively. The Jackrabbits finished fourth in the Missouri Valley Conference Standings and the Hawkeyes won the Big Ten West.
Daily Iowan

Iowa volleyball notebook | Hawkeyes prepare for Pac-12-Big Ten Challenge

The Iowa volleyball team traveled to Norman, Oklahoma, last weekend, facing off against Gonzaga, Florida International, and Oklahoma inside McCasland Field House. The Hawkeyes started out the weekend with a 2-0 record for the first time since 2019 under new head coach Jim Barnes. The two wins came against Gonzaga out of the West Coast Conference and FIU out of Conference USA. Iowa ended the weekend with a three-set loss against Oklahoma in front of a packed home crowd for the Sooners.
Daily Iowan

On the Record: Sept. 2, 2022

In this episode of “On the Record” host Eleanor Hildebrandt and producer Carly Dalberg sat down with DI reporters to discuss the latest stories from the week. We will catch up with Daily Iowan news reporter Isabelle Foland, who wrote about staffing shortages in University Housing and CAMBUS. Managing editor Sabine Martin joins the show to talk about Johnson County Remembrance Park. Assistant arts editor Ari Lessard came on the show after writing the DI‘s 80 Hours front about the International Writing Program at the UI. Then we’ll check in with Pregame Editor Austin Hanson to discuss what you can expect from the Hawkeyes as football season kicks off.
Daily Iowan

One-on-one with Iowa quarterback Joe Labas

The Daily Iowan: Every week we sort of do a fun little segment where we talk to somebody one-on-one and ask some non-football questions. So, my first question is this: everybody says the third-string quarterback is the most popular man on campus. Do you feel like the most popular guy on campus?
