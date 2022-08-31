MSI highlights its latest laptops, accessories, and PC hardware at IFA 2022

What you need to know

MSI is presenting its new laptops, monitors, accessories, and PC hardware at IFA 2022.

Highlights include the MSI Titan GT77 gaming laptop (which we've already reviewed), MSI Optix MPG321UR-QD gaming monitor, MSI Modern MD272QPWDE business monitor, and MSI CLUTCH GM31 Series gaming mouse.

Many of these products are already available, with others expected to launch in the near future.

MSI is taking advantage of IFA 2022 to highlight some of its flagship products, including business and gaming laptops , PC monitors, gaming accessories, and PC build hardware. Many of the products highlighted by MSI have already launched and are available for purchase, though others are still expected to launch in the future.

The products that are available now include:

MSI Prestige 16 and Prestige 16 EVO business laptops with 12th Gen Intel Core CPUs, 16:10 mini-LED display, NVIDIA RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU, Tobii Aware smart sensor, and Intel Evo platform certification.

MSI Raider GE67HX gaming laptop featuring a 240Hz OLED display with 0.2ms response time and 100% DCI-P3 color, 12th Gen Intel Core HX-series CPUs, and NVIDIA RTX 30-series Laptop GPUs.

MSI Titan GT77 gaming laptop with incredible performance from 12th Gen Intel Core HX-series CPUs and NVIDIA RTX 3080 Ti Laptop GPU. Check out my MSI Titan GT77 review for a closer look.

MSI GeForce RTX 30 SUPRIM Series graphics cards with TRI FROZR 2S cooling and a truly killer aesthetic.

MSI Radix AXE6600 Wi-Fi 6E tri-band gaming router with 2.4GHz, 5GHz, and 6GHz radios with speeds up to 6,600Mbps.

MSI Vigor GK71 Sonic gaming keyboard with MSI's ClearCaps dual-layer keys, full RGB, and 35gf of actuation force.

MSI Optix MPG321UR-QD gaming monitor with HDMI 2.1 hookup, Quantum Dot IPS panel, 144Hz refresh rate, and 4K resolution.

MSI MEG Ai1300P PCIe5 power supply as the "world-first" Platinum PSU with ATX 3.0 and PCIe 5.0 abilities.

power supply as the "world-first" Platinum PSU with ATX 3.0 and PCIe 5.0 abilities. MSI MEG X670E ACE E-ATX gaming motherboard for AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs.

Some new products that have yet to hit MSI's store and third-party retailers include the MSI Clutch GM31 gaming mouse, MSI Immerse GH40 ENC gaming headset, and the MSI Modern MD272QPWDE business monitor.

The Clutch GM31 gaming mouse are available in wired and wireless configs, both weighing in at just 73 grams. The Immerse GH40 ENC gaming headset is the first accessory from MSI to offer environmental noise cancellation, and it also features 7.1 spatial audio with 40mm drivers. They fold down for easier carrying.

And finally, the MSI Modern MD272QPWDE business monitor, first revealed at Computex 2022, is made to be easy on the eyes with low blue light and anti-flicker panel. It also adds USB-C power delivery at up to 65W.

