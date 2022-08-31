ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Comments / 17

Robert Rudy
3d ago

It is no longer the coolest little town in Idaho, It's been taken over by the ultra wealthy wealthy I will not find a contract unless it's iron cloud to get paid get paid with the ultra wealthy coming in to our little town that was once a community is turned out not to be a community. In today's paper a poor lady who lost her husband who would walk their dog out at Warm Springs wanted to forget a bench installed for her late husband's memorial but the city came back and said you had to pay a $100000 to do this what's this to put into their slush fund to pay for other things that weren't paid for. PS the mayor thinks hes a rock star star hes nothing but a crook.

Reply
14
Kirk Pugmire
3d ago

Boise, Idaho is a mess. It should have a sign up saying only liberals live here in a State of Republicans.

Reply(2)
7
Related
Coeur d'Alene Press

Idaho Department of Lands closes burning

COEUR d’ALENE — The Idaho Department of Lands has closed burning ahead of a statewide fire weather warning. North Idaho and eastern Washington are under red flag warnings throughout the Labor Day weekend, with high heat and increased wind speeds predicted. The city of Coeur d’Alene will allow...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
104.3 WOW Country

14 Phrases Guaranteed to Immediately End a Bad First Date in Idaho

Dating can be difficult. That’s just the way it is. You have to spend time trying to decide if a stranger is going to be worth the time and effort it takes to make a relationship work. Sometimes it’s obvious that you are going to have a future with someone. Other times you might be in the middle of a date and realize you’d rather be anywhere else but with that person.
IDAHO STATE
104.3 WOW Country

We Knew Washington Was Weird, But Not THIS Weird

From Idaho to Utah, California to Wyoming, the Pacific Northwest is a hamlet of bizarre laws, customs, and quirks. Need some examples? We thought you'd never ask!. Extra cheese all day, please, but hold the onions after dark! Tamarack, Idaho, says it's illegal to buy onions after sunset without a permit. We've heard Utah has a pretty dry sense of humor, but this law is no laughing matter to those of us who imbibe! You can only purchase two liters of hootch a time in Utah. And Cali's no slouch when it comes to whacky laws of its own. Carmel, a city in the Garden State, outlawed women from wearing high heels! As for Wyoming, aka Idaho's crazy aunt, it's illegal to make whoopie in a freezer.
WASHINGTON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sun Valley, ID
State
Idaho State
City
Ketchum, ID
City
Boise, ID
Boise, ID
Government
Local
Idaho Government
104.3 WOW Country

Bizarro & Fascinating Facts You Probably Don’t Know About Idaho

Legend has it Idaho is all potatoes and a couple of gemstones. But Idahoans know there's more to the story. Do we produce 1/3 of the nation's spuds? Bet your baked potato we do! To pull it off, our farmers work non-stop year-round to grow, harvest, and distribute more than 100 million hundredweight potatoes worldwide. Is Idaho home to 72 kinds of dazzling precious gemstones? Once again, yes.
IDAHO STATE
104.3 WOW Country

Why and How Living in Idaho is Saving People Money in the Long Term

School is back in session, and college students have started a new semester in their education. Going to college is some of the best times in someone's life. You get to be on your own for the first time, study what you are interested in, prepare for your career, and experience all that college has to offer outside of class. It can be the best four years, six years, or however long it takes you to get through years of your life. Many of us have fond memories of college, but sadly it ends quicker than we realize and life begins as an adult and professional. While college fades into a memory and a thing of the past, not everything stays in the past. School debt follows many of us for years, decades, or the rest of our life. When it comes to school debt, which states have the most student debt, and which have the lowest?
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Heat and wildfires trigger weather advisories across Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — As wildfires burn across Idaho, the level of smoke in the air continues to grow. Right now, the air quality index is at 66, which falls into the moderate category. The air quality is set to increase to 78 in the Treasure Valley on Friday.
IDAHO STATE
104.3 WOW Country

8 Activities we do Every Day that Count as Exercise in Idaho

I love the thought of being in shape and having God-like muscles but I also hate the idea of needing to work out and exercise to get that type of physique. It seems like such a chore just getting to the point that you can work out by driving to a gym, getting dressed, and having the motivation to not just sit in a sauna once you get there.
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Guide#Linus Travel#Local Life#What To Do#Travel Info#Art Museums#Good Food#Linus Realestate#Linus Housing Market#Census#Housing Prices#State#Idaho Far Wide#Sun Valley Ski Resort
107.9 LITE FM

Are Idaho Schools the Latest Victims of Cancel Culture?

We think so, but by all means, decide for yourself. It was last spring that we believe cancel culture ravished a local district in southwestern Idaho. Monday, May 9th was a day that started like any other in the Gem State. Adults went to work, kids went to school, and trash collection along with the the U.S. Postal Service conducted business as usual. What made Monday, May 9th extraordinary was how it ended. That was the day the Nampa School Board sparked controversy throughout the nation when it voted to ban 22 books from district libraries. "Voted to ban 22 from district libraries," let that sink in for a moment. What happened? Did the world rotate backwards on its axis that day? No. Did America suddenly abandon the tenets of a free-thinking republic? Also no. But it appears the Nampa School Board did. Novels as famous as Margaret Atwood's "The Handmaid's Tale" along with 21 other literary works the school board deemed inappropriate were evicted from the district's school of thought. Our fervent instinct to fight the horrors of censorship is amplified by the Land of the Free underfoot and our tethers to the First Amendment.
IDAHO STATE
Bonner County Daily Bee

Cocolalla couple spins way to big win

Standing there in front of the "Big Wheel" on Thursday, Jay Kassebaum still wasn't sure if his wife believes they won an Idaho Lottery game. "I told the wife 'OK, we gotta go to Boise because we just won a Big Spin," Kassebaum recounted Thursday shortly before he took his turn on the wheel to see what his total prize would be. "We have to go spin the big wheel. And honestly, we're standing here in front of it, and I don't think she still believes me."
COCOLALLA, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
104.3 WOW Country

Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic Nite Glow Surprise Drone Show

The Spirit of Boise has been bringing the beauty of hot air ballooning to the city for 31 years. This year an extra special surprise excited the city during the annual nite glow spectacular. After a 45 minute display of the hot air balloons lighting up the night, the crowd was surprised with an incredible drone show...
BOISE, ID
104.3 WOW Country

Quiet Quitting in Idaho: A Fleeting Trend or Here to Stay?

Quiet quitting is a new trend impacting businesses and hiring practices across the United States and Idaho is no exception. This type of quitting refers to when an employee doesn't leave their job, but shows up for work and does what is expected of them within the confines of their duties, and nothing more. The notion of going above and beyond seems to be waning in the face of a labor shortage and perhaps an adjustment of life priorities. So, what's the deal? Are people just lazy or have they reprioritized their lives and put their extra energy into things they consider more deserving of their time?
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Watch: Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic's Nite Glow

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A fan favorite of the Spirit of Balloon Classic is taking place at Ann Morrison Park Friday night. The event is choreographed to music from Town Square Media and includes a "popcorn display" where balloons fire up their burners individually and together on cue. Got...
BOISE, ID
kmvt

Ross Fork Fire in Camas County grows 1,000 acres in 24 hours

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Residents are noticing the smoke in the sky, and a lot of this is coming from a fire burning near the Camas/Blaine/and Elmore County lines. The Ross Fork Fire is only 10% contained and is currently burning just under 3,000 acres. Dry weather and high winds on Thursday has allowed the fire to grow 1,000 acres and upslope to Johnson Creek, Vienna Creek, and Jake’s Gulch. Helicopters were able to slow the fire’s growth.
CAMAS COUNTY, ID
104.3 WOW Country

Lazy Man’s Guide to an Epic Idaho Lawn Even During a Drought

You can call me lazy but I’m not one of those crazy people who gets a thrill out of yard work. I don’t consider myself a slouch, but I can think of a million things I’d rather be doing than mowing my lawn. That said, I feel a sense of responsibility to my neighbors to have grass that’s at least somewhat decent looking, and weed-free. In the end, I'm always looking for how to get the best-looking lawn, with the least amount of effort.
IDAHO STATE
104.3 WOW Country

104.3 WOW Country

Boise, ID
8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOW 104.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy