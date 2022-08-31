YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Beloved husband, father, papa and friend passed away Thursday, September 1, 2022 from heart disease. He was born in Youngstown on July 28, 1953 to Mike Woytek and Rosemary Schilling Woytek. Bob spent his childhood on the Southside (St. Patrick’s) and then the Northside (St. Edward’s) before attending and graduating from Ursuline High School in 1971. (Mooney wanted him too!)

