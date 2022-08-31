ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canfield, OH

27 First News

Gary John Heid, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gary John Heid, 77, of Boardman, earned his angel wings surrounded by family, on Friday, September 2, 2022. Gary, the youngest of three, was born on September 15, 1944, in Youngstown, to the late William F. and Mary Therese (nee McNally) Heid. He graduated from...
BOARDMAN, OH
27 First News

Elmer Waller, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elmer Waller, 74, of Youngstown, passed away on Tuesday, August 30, 2022. Elmer was born December 15, 1947 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son to Thomas Waller and Betty Dixon. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during Vietnam and was honorably discharged in...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Irmgard “Irma” Emma Emrich, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Irmgard Emma Emrich, 88, was called home to the Lord after a brief illness on Saturday, September 3, 2022. Irma, as she was fondly known, was born July 13, 1934, in Zeysen Kreis Lyck, East Prussia, Germany. She was the daughter of August and Emma Kowalczik.
AUSTINTOWN, OH
27 First News

Annabelle J. Mink, Masury, Ohio

MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Annabelle J. Mink, 92, of Warren, passed away Saturday evening, September 3, 2022 at O’Brien Memorial Healthcare Center in Masury. Annabelle was born on February 24, 1930 in Uniontown, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Phillip and Margaret (Galmish) Binko. Annabelle was a 1948 graduate of...
WARREN, OH
27 First News

John J. Patterson, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John J. Patterson, 62, of Cortland, Ohio passed away on Saturday, September 3, 2022, at the Hospice House in Poland. Born September 28, 1959, in Youngstown, Ohio, John was the son of the late John K. Patterson and Carole J. (Turner) Patterson. John was a...
CORTLAND, OH
27 First News

Leo F. Gratz, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Leo F. Gratz, 98, of Poland, passed peacefully Saturday, September 3, 2022, at the Inn at Poland Way with his family by his side. Leo was born on April 19, 1924, the son of Oscar and Anna Simon Gratz. He was a South High School...
POLAND, OH
27 First News

Ralph A. Cascarelli, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ralph A. Cascarelli, 82, of Youngstown, passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side on Monday, August 29, 2022. He was born November 12, 1939, in Youngstown, the son of Carmen and Josephine (Franco) Cascarelli. Ralph was proud to have grown up on...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Robert S. Woytek, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Beloved husband, father, papa and friend passed away Thursday, September 1, 2022 from heart disease. He was born in Youngstown on July 28, 1953 to Mike Woytek and Rosemary Schilling Woytek. Bob spent his childhood on the Southside (St. Patrick’s) and then the Northside (St. Edward’s) before attending and graduating from Ursuline High School in 1971. (Mooney wanted him too!)
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Raymond “Ray” J. Sabatino, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Raymond J. Sabatino passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side on Saturday, August 27, 2022. Ray was born on August 7, 1946, in Youngstown, the son of Frank and Josephine (Calamaro) Sabatino and was a lifelong area resident. Ray graduated from Akron...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

James “Jimmy” Bobersky, Lake Milton, Ohio

LAKE MILTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James Bobersky, 71, passed away Tuesday evening, August 30, 2022, at his home. James was born February 24, 1951 in Youngstown, a son of the late Theodore and Irene Semchee Bobersky and was a lifelong area resident. Jimmy worked at Meshel Masco Workshop for...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Linda D. Morgan, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Linda D. Morgan, 82, passed away Thursday evening, September 1, 2022 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center in Warren. Linda was born on August 5, 1940, in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of the late Paul and Lavina Davis. She was a Champion High School graduate. She...
WARREN, OH
27 First News

Andrew L. Cunningham, Fowler, Ohio

FOWLER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Andrew L. Cunningham, 34, of Fowler, passed away Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at his residence. He was born October 14, 1987, in Warren, Ohio, the son of Kenneth and Cathy Pascarella Cunningham. Andrew was a member of Pleasant Valley Christian Church. He was a machine...
FOWLER, OH
27 First News

Demetrio “Demi” J. Francisco, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Demetrio “Demi” J. Francisco, 92, of Struthers, took his last earthly breath Wednesday afternoon, August 24, 2022. He was born July 16, 1930, in Youngstown, a son of Gaspar and Isidora (Vela) Francisco and had been a lifelong area resident living 65 years in Struthers.
STRUTHERS, OH
27 First News

Joseph P. Breig, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph P. Breig, 70, of Poland, Ohio, moved to his heavenly home on Saturday, September 3, 2022. He was born November 16, 1951 in Millville, New Jersey, to the late Paul and Teresa (Geier) Breig. Joe graduated from Millville High School and Rutgers University. He...
POLAND, OH
27 First News

Clifford Eugene Hiller, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Clifford Eugene Hiller, 87, beloved husband, father, uncle, grandfather and great-grandfather was called to the Lord on August 28, 2022. Cliff entered this world on March 4, 1935, in Pomeroy, Ohio, born to the late Clifford and Ocey (Osborn) Hiller. He was a member of...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Rosemarie Scarmack, Farrell, PA

FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Rosemarie Scarmack, 90, of Farrell, passed away Sunday morning, September 4, 2022, in Hermitage Nursing and Rehabilitation. Obituary information is not complete. Arrangements entrusted to J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon.
FARRELL, PA
27 First News

Thomas L. Snyder, Sr., Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas L. Snyder, Sr., age 79, of Sharon, Pennsylvania, passed away on Friday, September 2, 2022, in UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell, Pennsylvania. Thomas was born January 17, 1943, in St. Petersburg, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Standish and Anna Marie (Altman) Snyder. He married...
SHARON, PA
27 First News

