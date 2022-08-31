ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Falls, ID

Comments / 0

Related
95.7 KEZJ

Watch: Bull at Rodeo Charge into Crowd at State Fair

The Twin Falls County Fair kicked off this week, and one of the best parts about it, other than the food, rides, and games, is the Magic Valley Stampede Rodeo. In Idaho, rodeos are a big deal and a staple at any fair. The skillset of the athletes, the live animals, and the threat of danger, makes for a fun time for the whole family and an enjoyment everyone should experience. The rodeo at the Twin Falls County fair lasts for three days and kicked off last night, and will continue tonight and tomorrow. While flocks of people will make their way to Filer to take in the spectacle, be aware that the danger in attending a rodeo, and when something goes wrong, it can be terrifying as this video proves.
TWIN FALLS COUNTY, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Do You Work Or Live With A Twin Falls Chronic Interrupter?

Interrupting someone mid-sentence is something we've both been guilty of and found ourselves at the receiving end of. It can ruin work and personal relationships if it happens too frequently. The term for someone that just can't seem to let another human being get a complete sentence out of their...
TWIN FALLS, ID
95.7 KEZJ

How Awkward Was Your Last Twin Falls ID High School Reunion?

September and October are big months for high school reunions. I have one coming up in mid-October, and I have absolutely no intention of going. My decision doesn't have anything to do with nerves or not wanting to reconnect with anyone in particular, but apparently many Americans have the same beef about attending reunions, according to an online source.
TWIN FALLS, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Southern Idaho Labor Day Preheat Underway; Triple-Digits Return

As many in southern Idaho prepare to enjoy the extended Labor Day weekend, temperatures are going to steadily climb through the weekend. Triple-digit weather will return to the Magic Valley as the region will feel at least one more heatwave for the year. The northwestern United States has some seriously...
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Health
City
Twin Falls, ID
Local
Idaho Society
City
Hope, ID
Twin Falls, ID
Health
Twin Falls, ID
Society
95.7 KEZJ

Is Homelessness, Drug Use At This Twin Falls Park A Real Threat?

The subject of homelessness and drug use is something I often see people in the Twin Falls community sounding off on when scrolling Facebook and other sites dedicated to local content. As far as the homeless folks are concerned, where is it they are supposed to go that would make those in southern Idaho that have roofs over their heads and multiple meals a day feel safer?
TWIN FALLS, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Mountain Lion Confirmed Along Trail in Twin Falls ID

You would know the area. Along the canyon and near the gun club and Federation Point. At the far north end of Washington Street. A guy was out running last week when he encountered the animal. He waited several days before notifying Idaho Fish and Game. The lion may have since moved on, but people in the area are still being warned to keep a close eye on their children and pets.
TWIN FALLS, ID
95.7 KEZJ

LOOK: The Ponies Pistols and Pistons Show at the Twin Falls County Fair Recap

I've said before, that the Ponies, Pistols, and Pistons show at the Twin Falls County Fair is the most exciting and action-packed show at the fair. After attending the event again last night, now I’m saying it again because the show was awesome. If you missed it, check out the gallery of photos from the show and make sure you go see it live if they come back next year.
TWIN FALLS COUNTY, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide Prevention#Suicide Crisis#Mental Health Issues#Mental Health Services#Health Crisis#Linus Mental Health#General Health#Diseases
95.7 KEZJ

Idaho State Police Issue Warning on Candy-like Fentanyl

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho (KLIX)-North Idaho police are warning people of a new candy-like fentanyl narcotic that was seized during the weekend. Idaho State Police (ISP) says the multi-colored fentanyl pills are known as "skittles" or "rainbow" drugs and were recently found by Coeur d'Alene police."We need the public to know that multi-colored fentanyl, including counterfeit pills, powder, and chalk-like blocks, are being seen locally," says Captain John Kempf of the Idaho State Police. "It is unknown if this multi-colored fentanyl is targeted at young people, but parents must be aware that it is different than what law enforcement saw last year. We know it's in our schools and we also know dealers use social media platforms like Snapchat and Instagram to advertise and coordinate deals with young people." ISP said it is not known if this new fentanyl is stronger than what is usually found. Regardless, law enforcement says fentanyl has caused overdose deaths of hundreds of Idahoans. According to the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, the candy-like have not been found in the community, however the terminology has been heard. Also, the powder form of fentanyl is increasingly being found in Twin Falls County. On August 31, Gov. Brad Little declared the day Overdose Awareness Day. The Associated Press reports that at the Capitol steps 353 empty chairs represented the number of people who died from an overdose in Idaho during 2021. Earlier this year the governor launched the initiative "Esto Perpetua" aimed directly at fentanyl and methamphetamine. A law enforcement and citizen committee were formed to come up with ways to head-odd the impact of the illegal drug. The governor also allocated $1 million to help with roadside testing kits for law enforcement and a public awareness campaign to warn people of the dangers of fentanyl. According to law enforcement and the governor, the majority of fentanyl coming into Idaho is from Mexico by way of the cartels.
IDAHO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Health Services
95.7 KEZJ

Why a Burger King Sign in Twin Falls Grabbed Attention in the Wrong Way

Warning: The story below does include a picture with explicit language. If you are offended by offensive language, please do not continue reading or scroll further. Late nights on weekends, when teenagers sneak out or find themselves bored, they like to get into mischief. Sometimes adults like to pull pranks as well when they see an opportunity. It can be fun to do harmless pranks and mischievous acts, so long as nobody gets hurt and nothing is damaged. Sometimes employees have had enough and decide they don't care about their jobs anymore and say forget it, by doing something to get fired. The reasons above are mentioned, because it is not entirely sure which took place, but recently someone decided to rearrange the Burger King's on Washington and Cheney sign in Twin Falls. Some kids thought it would be funny, an adult saw an opportunity to change the sign for a laugh, or some employee may not have cared anymore and arranged the sign a certain way, whichever it was, bravo.
TWIN FALLS, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Marshall Tucker Band 50 Years Tour Stops North Of Twin Falls

One of the most iconic names in southern rock is coming to a Sun Valley venue this week as hard-working Americans prepare to enjoy a much-needed, Labor Day three-day weekend. Tickets are listed as sold out by most retailers, but the weather is going to be ideal for a little picnic or tailgate outside the venue under the stars if you can't wrangle any up.
TWIN FALLS, ID
95.7 KEZJ

95.7 KEZJ

Twin Falls, ID
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

95.7 KEZJ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy