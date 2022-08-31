Read full article on original website
The Twin Falls County Fair kicked off this week, and one of the best parts about it, other than the food, rides, and games, is the Magic Valley Stampede Rodeo. In Idaho, rodeos are a big deal and a staple at any fair. The skillset of the athletes, the live animals, and the threat of danger, makes for a fun time for the whole family and an enjoyment everyone should experience. The rodeo at the Twin Falls County fair lasts for three days and kicked off last night, and will continue tonight and tomorrow. While flocks of people will make their way to Filer to take in the spectacle, be aware that the danger in attending a rodeo, and when something goes wrong, it can be terrifying as this video proves.
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho (KLIX)-North Idaho police are warning people of a new candy-like fentanyl narcotic that was seized during the weekend. Idaho State Police (ISP) says the multi-colored fentanyl pills are known as "skittles" or "rainbow" drugs and were recently found by Coeur d'Alene police."We need the public to know that multi-colored fentanyl, including counterfeit pills, powder, and chalk-like blocks, are being seen locally," says Captain John Kempf of the Idaho State Police. "It is unknown if this multi-colored fentanyl is targeted at young people, but parents must be aware that it is different than what law enforcement saw last year. We know it's in our schools and we also know dealers use social media platforms like Snapchat and Instagram to advertise and coordinate deals with young people." ISP said it is not known if this new fentanyl is stronger than what is usually found. Regardless, law enforcement says fentanyl has caused overdose deaths of hundreds of Idahoans. According to the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, the candy-like have not been found in the community, however the terminology has been heard. Also, the powder form of fentanyl is increasingly being found in Twin Falls County. On August 31, Gov. Brad Little declared the day Overdose Awareness Day. The Associated Press reports that at the Capitol steps 353 empty chairs represented the number of people who died from an overdose in Idaho during 2021. Earlier this year the governor launched the initiative "Esto Perpetua" aimed directly at fentanyl and methamphetamine. A law enforcement and citizen committee were formed to come up with ways to head-odd the impact of the illegal drug. The governor also allocated $1 million to help with roadside testing kits for law enforcement and a public awareness campaign to warn people of the dangers of fentanyl. According to law enforcement and the governor, the majority of fentanyl coming into Idaho is from Mexico by way of the cartels.
Warning: The story below does include a picture with explicit language. If you are offended by offensive language, please do not continue reading or scroll further. Late nights on weekends, when teenagers sneak out or find themselves bored, they like to get into mischief. Sometimes adults like to pull pranks as well when they see an opportunity. It can be fun to do harmless pranks and mischievous acts, so long as nobody gets hurt and nothing is damaged. Sometimes employees have had enough and decide they don't care about their jobs anymore and say forget it, by doing something to get fired. The reasons above are mentioned, because it is not entirely sure which took place, but recently someone decided to rearrange the Burger King's on Washington and Cheney sign in Twin Falls. Some kids thought it would be funny, an adult saw an opportunity to change the sign for a laugh, or some employee may not have cared anymore and arranged the sign a certain way, whichever it was, bravo.
