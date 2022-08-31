Read full article on original website
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Questions about free speech and equal justice are being raised in the case of a pregnant Black activist serving four years in a South Carolina prison. Brittany Martin told officers at racial justice protests that she was “ready to die for the Black” so “they better be ready to die for the blue.” She was convicted of breach of peace in a “high and aggravated” manner. The enhancement makes what's normally a misdemeanor punishable by years in prison. Her lawyers want the trial judge to reconsider the sentence as Martin struggles to reach her due date behind bars.
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Authorities say a police officer shot and killed a man who “confronted officers” with a gun as they came to the front door of a Pittsburgh home while seeking a missing woman. Pittsburgh police said officers were asked just before 9 p.m. Thursday to help Robinson Township police find a woman reported missing and endangered. Police found her car and went to the front door of a home but said a man “confronted officers with a revolver” and an officer fired. The Allegheny County medical examiner’s office said 43-year-old Brian Fisher died at the scene. The missing woman was found in the home. Allegheny Township police are investigating.
