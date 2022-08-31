ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Baker Mayfield Wife's Outfit Photos

Baker Mayfield's wife is ready for the regular season. Emily Mayfield, the wife of the Carolina Panthers quarterback, appears to be enjoying her new home. The wife of the former Browns quarterback admitted leaving Cleveland was tough, though she appears to be enjoying her time in Carolina. Mayfield's Panthers outfits...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

Cowboys Close To Big Signing: NFL World Reacts

Jerry Jones and the Cowboys are reportedly set to make a big move in free agency. According to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Cowboys are closing in on a major free agent move this weekend. "The #Cowboys are working toward a deal for former #Eagles star and...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews' Racy Outfit Admission

Bodysuits are apparently a no-go for Erin Andrews moving forward... Andrews, FOX's No. 1 sideline reporter for the National Football League, opened up about her bodysuit struggles during a recent preseason game. The former Florida Gators dancer has a "long torso" which can, well, cause some issues with the bodysuit...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Gisele Bundchen Departure News

All apparently is not well in the Tom Brady household. The legendary NFL quarterback is reportedly fighting with his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, over the decision to continue to play football. Brady, 45, retired earlier this year, only to un-retire about a month later. He then took a leave of...
NFL
The Spun

Look: SEC Coach Calls Out Rival Following Saturday's Win

South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer was overjoyed by his team's season-opening win over Georgia State. But while celebrating the big win, he also took a shot at one of his team's rivals. Speaking to the media after the game, Beamer took a not-so-subtle shot at the Tennessee Volunteers for...
COLUMBIA, SC
The Spun

Look: Ohio State Fans Calling For Ryan Day Change

Ryan Day is an exceptional football coach. That much is obviously clear. The Ohio State Buckeyes head coach has taken the torch from Urban Meyer and elevated the program on the recruiting trail. The Buckeyes have been pretty great on the field, too, making the College Football Playoff and national title game.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Former NFL Legend Not Happy With ESPN Today

ESPN made a brutal spelling mistake on a graphic during Saturday's game between NC State and East Carolina. The Worldwide Leader misspelled the name of NFL legend and former Wolfpack star Torry Holt — accidentally referring to him as "Terry Holt." The Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist took...
RALEIGH, NC
The Spun

Kirby Smart Has A Blunt Message For Oregon Head Coach Dan Lanning

Georgia's Kirby Smart had a strong message for fans in Eugene after the Bulldogs 49-3 blowout of Oregon: stick with your coach. "He's gonna do a really good job at Oregon," Smart said of Ducks head coach and former assistant Dan Lanning. "He's relentless. They'll bounce back from this and he knows we have better players. He'll never say that but he knows we've got better players."
EUGENE, OR
The Spun

Russell Wilson, Ciara's House Goes Viral: Fans React

Earlier this offseason, the Seattle Seahawks traded star quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos. Of course, after the trade, Wilson and his wife, Ciara, needed to find a new home. According to a report from the Denver Post, Wilson and Ciara bought a $25 million in Cherry Hills Village. The new home reportedly has 12 bathrooms, because of course it does.
SEATTLE, WA
Tim Tebow Names SEC Quarterback With "Most Gifted Arm"

Tim Tebow believes Spencer Rattler is in for a much-improved season with the South Carolina Gamecocks in 2022. In fact, the former Florida Gators star gave Rattler a flattering superlative ahead of the Gamecocks season opener on Saturday. Tebow said the first-year South Carolina QB "might have the most gifted...
COLUMBIA, SC
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Ugly Fan Fight Video

It wouldn't be a college football Saturday without a tough fan fight or two. Saturday, Georgia knocked off Oregon in pretty epic fashion, dominating with a win. Off the field, there was an ugly knockout fan fight. "DAWGS GOING AFTER IT ON AND OFF THE FIELD," the account tweeted. College...
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Photos: Meet Kirk Herbstreit's Wife, A Former Cheerleader

Yet another college football season is here, which means it's time for Kirk Herbstreit to be one of the busiest men in the world. He'll be going all over the country this season for ESPN's College GameDay. However, he has another job that will see him traveling just as much this year as he works alongside Al Michaels for Amazon.
COLUMBUS, OH
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist

She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
FOOTBALL
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Longtime Wife Of Legendary QB Michael Vick

Michael Vick has long been retired from football, but the legendary quarterback is still staying close to the game. The former Virginia Tech and NFL star is staying active in both the collegiate and professional levels, especially now that Name, Image and Likeness is taking over the sport. Vick has...
NFL
The Spun

Cincinnati Loses Star Player To Season-Ending Injury

With their season opener just a couple of hours away, the Cincinnati Bearcats have received devastating news regarding center Jake Renfro. According to Pete Thamel of ESPN, Renfro is expected to miss the season because of a knee injury that he suffered in camp. Renfro started in 13 games for...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Steelers Have Signed Former 2nd-Round Draft Pick

The Pittsburgh Steelers finalized their practice squad on Monday morning. They got to 16 players after they signed safety Andrew Adams, cornerback Josh Jackson, and linebacker Delontae Scott. The most significant player from this list is Jackson. He is a former Green Bay Packers second-round pick and played three seasons...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

