Relationships

Distractify

Influencer Paige Lorenze Is Once Again Single and Ready to Mingle — Who Was She Dating?

American playwright and lover of Glass Menageries Tennessee Williams once said, "There is a time for departure, even when there’s no certain place to go." If one applies that to matters of the heart, it takes on a much deeper more heartbreaking meaning. Basically, Tennessee is saying it's far better to be alone and happy than with someone else and miserable.
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Zach and Keith Spill Juicy Details on 'No Recipe Road Trip With the Try Guys' (EXCLUSIVE)

In 2017, popular YouTubers Zach Kornfeld, Keith Habersberger, Ned Fulmer, and Eugene Lee Yang broke the internet by baking bread ... without a recipe. Five years later (and many "Daddy's Favorite" Keith culinary creations later) the Try Guys are back in the kitchen. This time, they're taking the "Without a Recipe" concept on the road in their new Food Network show, No Recipe Road Trip With the Try Guys.
TV SHOWS
Elvis Duran and the Morning Show

Mom Gives Triplet Girls Same Name - The One She Had For The Son She Wanted

When expecting a baby, the best thing parents-to-be can do is just hope for a healthy baby and not have a preference on gender. If you decide you really want a boy or a girl, you could wind up disappointed, which isn't the best way to start a child's life. However, one mom was so intent on having a son that she didn't even bother coming up with a name if she had a daughter. Of course, fate had its way and not only did the mother give birth to a baby girl, she gave birth to three of them - triplets, but she didn't let the name she picked out go to waste.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
TheDailyBeast

Former NCIS Star Pauley Perrette Shares Video One Year After Stroke

Former NCIS star Pauley Perrette has celebrated a year since she had a stroke, calling herself a “survivor.” The 53-year-old who played the beloved Abby Sciuto on NCIS for 15 years before quitting in 2018, shared that she has had a rough few years since, dealing with her health issues and the death of her father and cousin. “Hey guys, oh my God, it’s Sept 2,” Perrette said in the video below. “It’s a one-year anniversary since I had a stroke. And I’m still here.” “I’m still here,” she said. “Yes, I’m still here, again. How many times do...
CELEBRITIES
NewsBreak
The Independent

Victoria Azarenka says tennis must address inappropriate coach relationships

Victoria Azarenka believes tennis must do more to stamp out inappropriate relationships between male coaches and female players.It has been an open secret within the sport for years that many such situations occur, and Pam Shriver went public earlier this year with the revelation that she was involved with former coach Don Candy when she was a teenager.French player Fiona Ferro, meanwhile, has accused her former coach Pierre Bouteyre of rape and sexual assault, with the case now the subject of legal proceedings.If I had a daughter, I would have a question would she want to play tennis, that would...
TENNIS
Distractify

It's Time to Check out of 'The Resort' — What Happened in the Finale? (SPOILERS)

Spoiler alert: This article contains major spoilers for the Season 1 finale of The Resort. Although we've seen our fair share of successful television shows this year, some of the most intriguing content has completely flown under the radar. Enter The Resort, an underrated eight-episode dark comedy series that follows a married couple as they are unexpectedly pulled into an unsolved mystery while on vacation in the Mayan Riviera.
TV SERIES
Distractify

Actress Jonica Booth Bombed Her ‘Rap Sh!t’ Audition — and Ended up on the Show Anyway! (EXCLUSIVE)

Pimpin’ ain’t easy. Just ask the Duke of Miami — who has certainly had her hands full this season on Issa Rae’s Rap Sh!t. The HBO Max series follows estranged ex-best friends Mia (KaMillion) and Shawna (Aida Osman) on their road to fame. Although the two couldn’t be more different, their goal is the same: to make it big in the rap game. Along the way, they find a manager in Chasity, an enthusiastic sex work manager who is determined to put them in a position to win.
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

