Influencer Paige Lorenze Is Once Again Single and Ready to Mingle — Who Was She Dating?
American playwright and lover of Glass Menageries Tennessee Williams once said, "There is a time for departure, even when there’s no certain place to go." If one applies that to matters of the heart, it takes on a much deeper more heartbreaking meaning. Basically, Tennessee is saying it's far better to be alone and happy than with someone else and miserable.
TikToker Records Sister with "Michael Jackson Phobia" Terrified as an Impersonator Dances Nearby
If you were in the business of watching bottom-barrel daytime talk show TV dredge, then there's a good chance you've seen more than a few episodes of Maury Povich's "Phobia" episodes, where folks who are deathly afraid of very specific things are mocked openly and forced to "face" their fears.
Zach and Keith Spill Juicy Details on 'No Recipe Road Trip With the Try Guys' (EXCLUSIVE)
In 2017, popular YouTubers Zach Kornfeld, Keith Habersberger, Ned Fulmer, and Eugene Lee Yang broke the internet by baking bread ... without a recipe. Five years later (and many "Daddy's Favorite" Keith culinary creations later) the Try Guys are back in the kitchen. This time, they're taking the "Without a Recipe" concept on the road in their new Food Network show, No Recipe Road Trip With the Try Guys.
Gladys Presley Died Tragically Young — How Old Was Elvis When She Passed?
The story of Elvis Presley is filled with staggering highs and heartbreaking lows. With the most recent biopic, Elvis, chronicling the life of the legendary rock and roll star, his story is back on center stage. Many know of the circumstances surrounding his death, living to only be 42 years...
Mom Gives Triplet Girls Same Name - The One She Had For The Son She Wanted
When expecting a baby, the best thing parents-to-be can do is just hope for a healthy baby and not have a preference on gender. If you decide you really want a boy or a girl, you could wind up disappointed, which isn't the best way to start a child's life. However, one mom was so intent on having a son that she didn't even bother coming up with a name if she had a daughter. Of course, fate had its way and not only did the mother give birth to a baby girl, she gave birth to three of them - triplets, but she didn't let the name she picked out go to waste.
Dave Chappelle says that before Oscars slap, Will Smith 'did an impression of a perfect man for 30 years'
On stage in Liverpool on Thursday night, Dave Chappelle delivered a stinging assessment of the Oscars slap heard 'round the world.
GMA’s Lara Spencer accidentally comes up with ‘new name’ for Serena Williams during on-air blunder
GOOD Morning America star Lara Spencer has accidentally created a new name for tennis great Serena Williams during an on-air blunder. The 53-year-old has suffered multiple mishaps while reporting live on the morning show over the past few days. Lara has been GMA’s go-to host for reporting on the U.S....
Former NCIS Star Pauley Perrette Shares Video One Year After Stroke
Former NCIS star Pauley Perrette has celebrated a year since she had a stroke, calling herself a “survivor.” The 53-year-old who played the beloved Abby Sciuto on NCIS for 15 years before quitting in 2018, shared that she has had a rough few years since, dealing with her health issues and the death of her father and cousin. “Hey guys, oh my God, it’s Sept 2,” Perrette said in the video below. “It’s a one-year anniversary since I had a stroke. And I’m still here.” “I’m still here,” she said. “Yes, I’m still here, again. How many times do...
Wedding Photographer Says Karen "Ruined” Couple's Perfect Shot and It Sparked Debate on TikTok
There are some photographers who spend years nailing the perfect shot, like wildlife photographer Alan McFayden who wanted to capture this stunning image of a Kingfisher diving into a pool of water. The bird's reflection is mirrored in the lake and it culminated in one of the most memorable wildlife pictures ever taken.
Martha Tansy Is a New Addition to ‘Mountain Men’ — Who Is She, and Is She Married?
On History Channel’s Mountain Men, nature lovers challenge themselves to become one with the outdoors, primarily living off the land with very little technology. While the concept sounds like a nightmare to those who rely on smartphones and streaming platforms (hello, us!), the Mountain Men cast is passionate about getting back to basics.
Armie Hammer's Relationship History: A Look Back at His Exes
Within the past year, Armie Hammer has stirred up quite a lot of attention after a number of women have come forward with claims of sexual abuse. The new Discovery Plus docuseries House of Hammer dives into these allegations as well as explores the Hammer family's history. Article continues below...
'Dated & Related' Host Melinda Berry Has a Fairly Public Dating History
The cast of is here to make connections and help their siblings (or cousins, in the case of one pair) find love. But some viewers are bound to be curious about the show's host, Melinda Berry, too. You may know her from the other Netflix dating show Too Hot to Handle. But who is Melinda Berry dating now?
Victoria Azarenka says tennis must address inappropriate coach relationships
Victoria Azarenka believes tennis must do more to stamp out inappropriate relationships between male coaches and female players.It has been an open secret within the sport for years that many such situations occur, and Pam Shriver went public earlier this year with the revelation that she was involved with former coach Don Candy when she was a teenager.French player Fiona Ferro, meanwhile, has accused her former coach Pierre Bouteyre of rape and sexual assault, with the case now the subject of legal proceedings.If I had a daughter, I would have a question would she want to play tennis, that would...
Who Are Lea Michele's Parents –– and What's Happening With Her 'Funny Girl' Role?
A lot of people began learning about who Lea Michele was after she landed her role on the hit teen TV show Glee. She played the bubbly role of Rachel Barry, a high school student with dreams of becoming a successful Broadway star. On the show, Lea proved just how talented she is when it comes to her vocals.
Louis Tomlinson Stunned Fans With News of His Forthcoming Album
As a former member of the mega-successful One Direction, Louis Tomlinson hit the ground running with his solo music career. Now that he is a solo artist, Louis has been exploring his own personal sonics, and fans are about to get the latest and greatest taste of them in his forthcoming new album.
Yungblud Is Big in the Music Industry Now –– What's His Net Worth?
There was one huge thing on Yungblud's mind when he released his first EP in 2018. He knew he wanted to be successful in the music industry. As of today, he’s well known as a singer, songwriter, and actor. Article continues below advertisement. Some of the English punk/alt-rock artist's...
It's Time to Check out of 'The Resort' — What Happened in the Finale? (SPOILERS)
Spoiler alert: This article contains major spoilers for the Season 1 finale of The Resort. Although we've seen our fair share of successful television shows this year, some of the most intriguing content has completely flown under the radar. Enter The Resort, an underrated eight-episode dark comedy series that follows a married couple as they are unexpectedly pulled into an unsolved mystery while on vacation in the Mayan Riviera.
Actress Jonica Booth Bombed Her ‘Rap Sh!t’ Audition — and Ended up on the Show Anyway! (EXCLUSIVE)
Pimpin’ ain’t easy. Just ask the Duke of Miami — who has certainly had her hands full this season on Issa Rae’s Rap Sh!t. The HBO Max series follows estranged ex-best friends Mia (KaMillion) and Shawna (Aida Osman) on their road to fame. Although the two couldn’t be more different, their goal is the same: to make it big in the rap game. Along the way, they find a manager in Chasity, an enthusiastic sex work manager who is determined to put them in a position to win.
‘Chesapeake Shores’ Has Taken Viewers “Home” With Its Two Theme Songs
If you find yourself singing along to Hallmark Channel on Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET, you might want to know who sings the theme song for Chesapeake Shores, the TV drama currently airing its sixth and final season. Article continues below advertisement. As it turns out, Chesapeake Shores changed...
