Chelsea transfer news LIVE: Rafael Leao in talks, Aubameyang-Alonso swap could happen in hours, Neymar ‘offered’

Fofana said: “The two last days have been really big days for me and I’m very happy.

“I trained this morning with the team and it’s a dream for me. I’m very excited to start playing games for the fans and the club.

“I’m here win trophies – the Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup, everything. I came here to win and the club is built to win trophies so I’m here to continue that.”

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has responded to claims the club need to sign a striker.

The club remain in talks with Barcelona forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang but Tuchel insists he is not a necessity.

He told talkSPORT: “We’ve been talking about this since I’m here, it’s not a problem.

“We won many matches 1-0, 2-0, you can have a clean sheet, toughen up. We had the lead, we had enough chances.”

Tuchel wants to add a forward and a midfielder to his ranks within the next 24 hours.

However, Leao, 23, is currently valued at £126m which puts Chelsea in a difficult position in terms of negotiations with other deals still in the pipeline.

Chelsea are pushing to sign Rafael Leao and Arsen Zakharyan before tomorrow's transfer deadline, according to reports.

Chelsea could reportedly solve their attacking woes with the shock signing of Neymar.

The Blues have been offered the chance to sign the Brazilian superstar from Paris Saint-Germain.

The French club have approached Chelsea regarding a potential deal for the 30-year-old, according to the Daily Mail.

Stamford Bridge has been identified as a possible landing spot for the forward.

Chelsea need to toughen up, says Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel called for his side to toughen up after the loss to Southampton at St Marys last night.

The German gaffer demands "a change in mentality".

Tuchel stressed: "Obviously we are not tough enough to win matches away. It is a bit the same story as Leeds.

“We need to show a different mentality. It has not been enough to win at Leeds and Southampton.

"There’s no shame – we are humble enough to know we can lose matches.

"But it was too easy to knock us off track, it was too easy to bully us.”