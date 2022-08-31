Ingrid Andress Opens Up About The Lessons She's Learned About Relationships
Ingrid Andress shared a sweet tribute to the journey of learning what love truly is, premiering the “Feel Like This” music video on Wednesday (August 31). The singer-songwriter reflects on the toxic relationships in her past as she shows her gratitude for the healthy one she’s currently in, singing:
“Yeah, this feels like homemade cooking/ Like backyard kissing/ Like hold the door open and I laugh/ But it's nice like Sunday sleepin' in/ Baby, I'm leaning in/ Conversations, I can tell that you're listening/ I thought I knew what/ I knew what love was/ Guess I didn't know at all/ ‘Cause I don't know what this is/ But I think love's supposed to feel like this"
Andress released her latest album, Good Person, on August 26 , diving deep into a range of emotions throughout the 13 tracks. Andress, who is currently on tour with Keith Urban and Tyler Hubbard , previously explained that the full project takes the listener on a journey from heavy emotions to brighter perspectives. The song “Pain,” which she released earlier this year, serves as the “pivot point,” when the album shifts to the lighter side.:
- Good Person
- Yearbook
- Seeing Someone Else
- Talk
- How Honest Do You Want Me To Be?
- No Choice
- Pain
- Feel Like This
- Blue
- Falling For You
- All The Love
- Things That Haven’t Happened Yet
- Wishful Drinking (feat. Sam Hunt )
