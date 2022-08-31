Ingrid Andress Opens Up About The Lessons She's Learned About Relationships

Photo: Getty Images

Ingrid Andress shared a sweet tribute to the journey of learning what love truly is, premiering the “Feel Like This” music video on Wednesday (August 31). The singer-songwriter reflects on the toxic relationships in her past as she shows her gratitude for the healthy one she’s currently in, singing:

“Yeah, this feels like homemade cooking/ Like backyard kissing/ Like hold the door open and I laugh/ But it's nice like Sunday sleepin' in/ Baby, I'm leaning in/ Conversations, I can tell that you're listening/ I thought I knew what/ I knew what love was/ Guess I didn't know at all/ ‘Cause I don't know what this is/ But I think love's supposed to feel like this"

Andress released her latest album, Good Person, on August 26 , diving deep into a range of emotions throughout the 13 tracks. Andress, who is currently on tour with Keith Urban and Tyler Hubbard , previously explained that the full project takes the listener on a journey from heavy emotions to brighter perspectives. The song “Pain,” which she released earlier this year, serves as the “pivot point,” when the album shifts to the lighter side.:

Good Person Yearbook Seeing Someone Else Talk How Honest Do You Want Me To Be? No Choice Pain Feel Like This Blue Falling For You All The Love Things That Haven’t Happened Yet Wishful Drinking (feat. Sam Hunt )

Watch Andress’ new music video here: