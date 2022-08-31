ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ingrid Andress Opens Up About The Lessons She's Learned About Relationships

By Kelly Fisher
 5 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Ingrid Andress shared a sweet tribute to the journey of learning what love truly is, premiering the “Feel Like This” music video on Wednesday (August 31). The singer-songwriter reflects on the toxic relationships in her past as she shows her gratitude for the healthy one she’s currently in, singing:

“Yeah, this feels like homemade cooking/ Like backyard kissing/ Like hold the door open and I laugh/ But it's nice like Sunday sleepin' in/ Baby, I'm leaning in/ Conversations, I can tell that you're listening/ I thought I knew what/ I knew what love was/ Guess I didn't know at all/ ‘Cause I don't know what this is/ But I think love's supposed to feel like this"

Andress released her latest album, Good Person, on August 26 , diving deep into a range of emotions throughout the 13 tracks. Andress, who is currently on tour with Keith Urban and Tyler Hubbard , previously explained that the full project takes the listener on a journey from heavy emotions to brighter perspectives. The song “Pain,” which she released earlier this year, serves as the “pivot point,” when the album shifts to the lighter side.:

  1. Good Person
  2. Yearbook
  3. Seeing Someone Else
  4. Talk
  5. How Honest Do You Want Me To Be?
  6. No Choice
  7. Pain
  8. Feel Like This
  9. Blue
  10. Falling For You
  11. All The Love
  12. Things That Haven’t Happened Yet
  13. Wishful Drinking (feat. Sam Hunt )

Watch Andress’ new music video here:

