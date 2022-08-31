ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise school board candidate turns 18, votes alongside fellow high school students

By By EMILY WHITE
Idaho Press
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MtvBi_0hcenqaX00

On Tuesday, Shiva Rajbhandari — Boise School Board candidate — and his fellow Boise High classmates entered the Edward L. Davis District Services Center, IDs in hand and ready to vote.

“If we don’t start making changes now, we’re going to be so set in our ways that the change will never happen,” Boise High student Ellie Otradosky said. “It’s really empowering to finally be able to make my voice be heard.”

Rajbhandari and Otradosky both were voting on the day they turned 18, during the early voting period for the Sept. 6 school board election.

Five seats on the board are up for election, the Idaho Press previously reported. Rajbhandari will face incumbent Steve Schmidt for seat 4.

Perry Kemper, senior at Boise High, said that students at her school have always actively attended protests and voiced their opinions in and out of school. Now, Kemper is excited to have the opportunity to vote.

“It boggles my mind that they wouldn’t have a student as a voting member of the school board,” said Sam Sandmire, a volunteer organizer. “Kids are so aware, they’re so smart.”

After voting with his classmates, Rajbhandari held a news conference where he said one of the biggest issues in Boise schools is the student-counselor ratio. He said schools in Boise don’t have the resources they need to talk about mental health and destigmatize it.

“Our student counselor ratio is one counselor for every 375 students,” Rajbhandari said. “That’s 150% more than the American School Counselors Association recommends.”

Rajbhandari also stands against censorship and recalled an English reading assignment last year that was censored, “like a CIA document,” with lines marked out with sharpie, which he blamed on the influence of a select minority of parents and extremists in Idaho. That scared Rajbhandari.

“Some of the extremist attacks on our schools have been very unfounded,” Rajbhandari said.

If elected, Rajbhandari plans to serve the entire two-year term unless he can be replaced by a qualified student that shares his values and the values of Boise School District, he said.

People can vote early at the district service center now through Sept. 2 or at any high school, junior high and some elementary schools in the district. Election day is Sept. 6.

