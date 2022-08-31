ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

IRS revokes tax-exempt status of North Carolina NAACP

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZW6wQ_0hcenkXP00

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s influential state chapter of the NAACP has lost its federal tax-exempt status for failing to file tax returns for three years, according to the federal government.

The Internal Revenue Service stripped the civil rights organization’s state chapter of its tax-exempt status May 15 under a process that automatically revokes the designation for nonprofits that fail to file federal tax returns for three consecutive years, according to a post on the IRS site. The status change was made public this month.

The state chapter has been a prominent voice in decrying the policies of the state’s Republican-controlled legislature, including challenging voter access laws in recent years. Earlier this month, the civil rights group scored a victory when the state Supreme Court ruled a lower court must consider nullifying a voter ID mandate approved by citizens in 2018.

The loss of federal tax-exempt status was first reported by The News & Observer in Raleigh. The newspaper reports that experts on charitable giving say losing the status could hinder fundraising efforts and potentially drain the organization’s resources through taxes on donations and fines.

The newspaper also reported that the national NAACP intervened in 2019 to place the state chapter under a punitive administratorship, giving the national organization more input in how the state branch is staffed and operated. The state and national organizations are working to restore the branch’s tax-exempt status.

Da’Quan Love was recently appointed by the national organization to serve as executive director of the North Carolina NAACP. He told WRAL-TV he views his role as a consultant to help the state chapter shore up its finances as the national organization performs a multi-year audit of its finances. He previously served as a leader of the Virginia branch of the NAACP.

“The national NAACP has launched a financial audit, a full financial, multi-year audit of the state conference as well as all the branches in the state of North Carolina to rectify these issues and get to the bottom of these challenges and ensure that this does not happen again and we’re in good financial standing,” Love told WRAL.

He said the national organization will provide the state chapter with resources and support so it can continue its civil rights work including get-out-the-vote efforts ahead of the November election.

The loss of tax-exempt status became public weeks after former state chapter president The Rev. T. Anthony Spearman was found dead in his home. A cause of death has not been released. Spearman, who lost a bid in 2021 for reelection to lead the state chapter, had filed a lawsuit against state and national NAACP officials accusing them of defaming him and conspiring to remove him from the presidency.

Comments / 161

Lorraine Gilmer
4d ago

Are they even necessary today? They formed in 1909, blacks have the same rights as every other American. We've had a black POTUS and VP, senators, CEOs, military officers etc....

Reply(25)
72
Mike Edwards
4d ago

And all those people who’s on welfare and food stamps, and working under the table, or out of state, Hell if you’re gonna tax one you might’ve tax them all::: including those politicians who claim not to be doing insider trading pillow caulk oh hubby I got some good news for you go by the stock

Reply(12)
37
Old Buzzard
4d ago

There has been only one Democrat President in my life time that lowered taxes. JFK lowered taxes, and the Federal Government had more money in their coffers than ever before. Because people had money to spend. But now the people don't have money to spend because it's all used to pay the higher prices on everything and paying for the Crybabies that took out student loans.

Reply(2)
24
Related
spectrumlocalnews.com

N.C. elections board won't fight for checks on poll watchers

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina's State Board of Elections will not fight a recent decision by the state rules panel blocking its proposed restrictions on party-appointed poll watchers this fall. But the board pledged Friday to do all it can to help county elections officials maintain a safe and orderly voting environment and to deter any voter intimidation.
ELECTIONS
FOX Carolina

Student loan forgiveness money currently considered taxable income in NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The North Carolina Department of Revenue announced that money from the student loan forgiveness that Present Joe Biden recently announced will be considered taxable income in North Carolina. In August, Biden announced the details of his student loan forgiveness plan, and the White House confirmed...
PERSONAL FINANCE
WNCT

NC board says Democratic legislative candidate can still run

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Democratic nominee for a key North Carolina legislative seat this fall remains a candidate, the State Board of Elections ruled on Friday, rejecting a local decision that found evidence she didn’t live in the district where she’s running. Along party lines, the Democrat-majority board voted 3-2 to reverse the findings […]
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

MELISSA PRICE KROOM: Will justices side with N.C. kids or extreme politicians?

EDITOR'S NOTE: Melissa Price Kromm is the director of North Carolina Voters for Clean Elections. It’s that time of year again, when parents across North Carolina are putting their kids in their best new outfits, getting out the chalkboards and lining them up for first-day pictures on their front porch. I’ll admit, I got a little sentimental when I walked my youngest daughter to school.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Virginia State
The Associated Press

DeSantis seeks dismissal of suit by suspended prosecutor

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis wants a federal judge to throw out a free speech lawsuit filed by a Democratic prosecutor he suspended from office over statements about not pursuing criminal charges in abortion, transgender rights and certain low-level cases. The Republican governor told U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle of Tallahassee in a filing late Friday that Andrew Warren — removed last month as elected state attorney in Hillsborough County, which includes Tampa — cannot claim First Amendment protection for his comments on how he would handle these hot-button political issues. “Mr. Warren had no First Amendment right, as a public official, to declare that he would not perform his duties under Florida law,” state Solicitor General Henry C. Whitaker wrote in the 39-page filing for DeSantis. Warren, first elected in 2016 and re-elected in 2020, claimed in his lawsuit filed Aug. 17 that the governor is overturning the will of the people who put him in office and that his suspension is based solely on his statements and not on any actual prosecutorial decisions.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#State Supreme Court#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Linus Income Tax#Raleigh#Republican#The News Observer
cbs17

Enfield Mayor asks Governor to declare state of emergency

ENFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — Enfield Mayor Mondale Robinson has asked Gov. Roy Cooper to declare a state of emergency in response to threats of domestic terror. Mayor Robinson will host a press conference on Tuesday to address dangerous threats that he and the community have received. CBS 17 previously...
ENFIELD, NC
WBTW News13

North Carolina Supreme Court rules nurses can be held legally liable for medical mistakes

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The North Carolina Supreme Court has ruled nurses can face legal charges for medical injuries, striking down a 90-year-old precedent. In 2010, Amaya Gullate was 3 years old when medical professionals at Carolinas Medical Center, now Atrium Health, recommended a procedure for her heart condition. “They gave her anesthesia, […]
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
NAACP
NewsBreak
IRS
The Associated Press

Missouri attorney general seeks journalism school records

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has filed an open records request seeking correspondence between two journalism professors connected to the University of Missouri and the executive director of a fact-checking group. In a move that appears to be unprecedented in Missouri, Schmitt, a Republican running for U.S. Senate, filed a request in June asking for three years of emails sent and received by the professors while they worked at the Columbia Missourian. Most correspondence generated at private media firms is not subject to the state’s open records law, but the Missourian could be because it is attached to the University of Missouri, which is a public entity. The Missourian is not overseen by university officials, but most of its staff are students who are working for credits toward a journalism degree. The professional editors work as university faculty members.
MISSOURI STATE
Orlando Weekly

Florida prosecutor suspended for refusing to enforce abortion ban backed by over 100 legal scholars, former judges in court brief

More than 100 legal scholars and dozens of former judges, prosecutors and police chiefs are decrying Gov. Ron DeSantis’ suspension of Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren, arguing that the move runs counter to professional standards, sets a dangerous precedent and violates the constitutional separation of powers. The scholars on Tuesday submitted a friend-of-the-court brief in a federal lawsuit in which Warren accuses DeSantis of overstepping his authority and violating the twice-elected prosecutor’s First Amendment rights.
FLORIDA STATE
WUSA9

'We're not going to reverse this policy' | Youngkin administration faces pushback from Virginia lawmakers determined to keep vehicle emissions law

FAIRFAX, Va. — Democrats in Virginia are sending a strong message to Gov. Glenn Younkin who wants to reverse a law that follows strict emissions standards in California. Virginia is set to adopt new regulations recently passed by the California Air Resources Board that would phase out new gas-powered vehicle sales by 2035 to achieve zero emissions, creating a new path for more electrical vehicles.
floridianpress.com

Eskamani Calls out DeSantis After Local GOP Official's Guilty Verdict

Election Integrity in Florida is making headlines once again, but the accusation isn’t being directed at Democrats. Seminole County GOP Chairman Ben Paris has been found guilty of a misdemeanor charge. The “ghost candidate” trial has reached a verdict, and now Democratic lawmakers are calling for Florida Governor Ron...
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
514K+
Post
515M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy