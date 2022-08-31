Read full article on original website
John Callahan Jr.
John Callahan Jr., 84, of Edgartown and Bonita Springs, Fla., passed away on Sept. 1, 2022. He was the husband of Barbara J. Callahan. A complete obituary will appear in a later edition of this paper, and his funeral services will be announced at a later date. For online condolences and more information, visit chapmanfuneral.com.
Service for Margaret DeVane Logue
Margaret DeVane Logue will be held on Monday, Sept. 19, at 4 pm at the Martha’s Vineyard Agricultural Society, on Panhandle Road in West Tisbury. The family invites you to bring your memories and a dish to share. Masks are encouraged.
Service for William Dean Holtham
William Dean Holtham will be held at the Chilmark Community Center on Saturday, Oct. 1, from 1 to 4 pm. Friends and family are invited to bring their stories, laughs, and happiness over a life that was lived to the fullest.
Pain endures for family of Henry
An open letter to the members of the Edgartown Field Club and Boathouse:. This is a photo of our son, Henry. This September, our family should have been eagerly looking forward to Henry starting kindergarten and turning 5 years old. Instead of celebrating his birthday, we will continue to mourn his death. Our son drowned in July of 2021 in the Field Club’s pool.
