appraisalbuzz.com
Study: Which States Can Homeowners Find Smallest, Largest HELOC’s?
As the housing market finally displays signs of continued cooling, home prices across the nation remain at inflated highs, with Americans sitting on a record $27.8 trillion in home equity, according to a new study from LendingTree —an estimated $333,000 worth of equity for each owner-occupied housing unit in the nation. While most homeowners likely …
appraisalbuzz.com
Utilizing Tech to Curb the Affordability Crisis
As the nation’s home buyers continue to face affordability woes, Joe Puthur from Mortgage Coach shares his thoughts on ways to ease the issues faced by many prior to entering the housing marketplace. The post Utilizing Tech to Curb the Affordability Crisis appeared first on theMReport.com.
appraisalbuzz.com
Homes for Sale Spending More Time on Market
Realtor.com’s latest housing data release for August reveals that listing prices decelerated for the third month in a row, as more sellers hit pause on listing homes and homes for sale spent more time on the market than last August. While fewer new listings are entering the market, overall inventory continues to grow, providing more …
appraisalbuzz.com
Average Home Now Sells For Less Than Asking Price
For the first time since the housing market picked up after the pandemic, Redfin has reported that the average home has sold for less than its listing price as of August 28 in another sign of a housing market cooldown. This information comes by way of a new report published by Redfin, which covers the …
appraisalbuzz.com
Post-Summer Slowdown? Homes Selling For Less than Asking
For the first time since the housing market picked up after the pandemic, Redfin has reported that the average home has sold for less than its listing price as of August 28 in another sign of a housing market cooldown. This information comes by way of a new report published by Redfin, which covers the …
appraisalbuzz.com
Aggressive Monetary Policy Drives Mortgage Rates Upward
Freddie Mac has released the results of its Primary Mortgage Market Survey (PMMS), showing that the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage (FRM) had averaged 5.66%. “The market’s renewed perception of a more aggressive monetary policy stance has driven mortgage rates up to almost double what they were a year ago,” said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s Chief Economist. …
appraisalbuzz.com
Study Finds Inflation More Severe for Younger Renters
Millennials who took on a new rental lease in July saw their overall cost of goods and services increase 11.6% year over year, substantially higher than 8.5% for the U.S. population as a whole. The personal inflation rate for Gen Z renters taking on a new lease came nearly as high at 11.3%, according to …
appraisalbuzz.com
Planet Home Lending Appoints Lynette Hale-Lee Western Regional Manager
Planet Home Lending has announced the hiring of Lynette Hale-Lee to serve as Western Regional Manager. Hale-Lee will enhance Planet Home Lending’s market share by recruiting additional mortgage loan originators and opening new branches in the West. Hale-Lee is a long-time mortgage professional who brings extensive experience to her new role at Planet Home Lending …
appraisalbuzz.com
Director Thompson Announces Agency Review
Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) Director Sandra L. Thompson has declared that a top-down review of the agency will begin later this year in order to make sure the Federal Home Loan Banks are positioned to meet the needs of the public not just in the short term, but for years to come. “FHFA plays …
appraisalbuzz.com
Report: Children Exposed to Foreclosures Experience Delinquency, High Credit Use
A study by the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia found young adults who experienced a foreclosure-induced tendency to seek credit at a higher rate, and delinquency and low credit scores are also more pronounced in the group of adolescents who were between the ages of 10 and 14 at the time of foreclosure. The bank …
appraisalbuzz.com
LL 100 Issues White Paper on Fair Debt Collection Practices Act
Members of LL 100’s Special Initiative Working Group examine the CFPB’s amendments to Regulation F of the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act and their implications on the mortgage servicing industry. The post LL 100 Issues White Paper on Fair Debt Collection Practices Act appeared first on DSNews.
appraisalbuzz.com
Servicing & Compliance Lab to Showcase Servicer, Government Experts
Part of the annual Five Star Conference & Expo, this year’s Servicing & Compliance Lab will include insights from representatives of CFPB, FHFA, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac alongside servicing execs and other subject-matter experts. The post Servicing & Compliance Lab to Showcase Servicer, Government Experts appeared first on...
