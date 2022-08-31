Read full article on original website
WFMZ-TV Online
Police: Man tampered with railroad signal equipment
TILDEN TWP., Pa. — A Berks County man put train crews and the public at risk when he tampered with signal equipment along the Reading and Northern Railroad, according to the police. Authorities arrested Ryan Boria at his home in Tilden Township and seized the tools they said he...
Gunshot heard as barricade situation ends in Northampton County
Authorities say the innocent occupants of the home made it out safely about two and a half hours into the standoff.
WGAL
One killed, four injured in Philadelphia shooting
PHILADELPHIA — One person was killed and four others wounded in a shooting early Monday morning in North Philadelphia. It happened around 1 a.m. in the Franklinville neighborhood. Police said a woman was pronounced dead at the scene and four other victims, including a 17-year-old, were taken to hospitals.
WFMZ-TV Online
Colonial Regional PD seeks to ID man seen stealing $1K in medications from CVS
HANOVER TWP., Pa. -- Police are looking for a man who stole over $1,000 worth of medications from a CVS in Northampton County. The man pictured above entered the store on Sterner's Way in Hanover Township on Aug. 24, said the Colonial Regional Police Department. He used a store gift...
WFMZ-TV Online
2 teens hospitalized after crash in Exeter Twp.
EXETER TWP., Pa. – Two people are in the hospital after a wreck in Exeter Township involving teenagers suspected of having alcohol in their possession. It happened on Route 422 at Center Road. Police said two teenagers collided with another car at an intersection and the teens' car overturned.
Police: 2 people shot in separate incidents in Philadelphia overnight
Philadelphia police are investigating after two people were shot in separate incidents overnight.
WFMZ-TV Online
Lehigh County coroner seeks family of Allentown man
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh County coroner is looking for the family of a man who died at the Allentown Rescue Mission. Ben Cassese, 72, died Saturday morning of natural causes, the coroner said in a news release. Anyone with information on his next of kin is asked to call...
Double Shooting Kills Trenton Man
A Trenton man was killed and another wounded in a shooting Friday, Sept. 2, authorities said. Rasheed Barlow, 35, and a 38-year-old man were found on the 200 block of Spring Street around 7:30 p.m., Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said. Barlow was pronounced dead while the second victim...
2 teen suspects identified in Pottstown, Pa. double shooting, one at large
Police say the suspects and the victims were driving around together in the area of Grant Street and Union Alley.
Man killed after 30 shots fired in South Philadelphia; 2 suspects sought
Five bullets went into a Chinese takeout restaurant, just missing a 4-year-old boy and customers.
WFMZ-TV Online
69 News at 5:00 - Firefighters battle 3-alarm fire in Allentown
A big, 3-alarm fire has torn through multiple homes in Allentown. Firefighters are battling the blaze on Mohawk Street while thick plumes of smoke could be seen from far away. Look for live update on the situation, tonight on 69 News at 5:00. Also, many people across the country are...
WFMZ-TV Online
Exeter Twp. nursing home workers join strike for higher wages, more staff
Exeter Twp. nursing home workers join strike for higher wages, more staff. Nursing home workers and community members continued to picket outside Fairlane Gardens nursing home in Exeter Township.
morethanthecurve.com
Police looking for help identifying three suspects in Plymouth Meeting apartment burglary
The Plymouth Township Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying three suspects in a forced entry burglary that took place on July 19th at the Parc Apartments in Plymouth Meeting. The burglary took place at 1:30 p.m. The three suspects are depicted in the photo above and in the video below.
sauconsource.com
11 Motorcyclists Without License Plates Evade Troopers: PSP
Several local roads became paths to escape for a pack of motorcycle riders this Labor Day weekend, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin. In a news release issued Monday, police said the incidents involving 11 motorcyclists who successfully eluded state troopers occurred Sunday afternoon in Milford Township, Bucks County.
WFMZ-TV Online
Fire tears through home in Greenwich Township
GREENWICH TWP., N.J. - Fire damaged a house in Warren County, New Jersey. It broke out Sunday around 6:30 p.m. in the 500 block of Palmer Street in Greenwich Township. A photographer for 69 News says the owner was home at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported.
WFMZ-TV Online
Pedestrian fatally stuck by car on Perkiomen Avenue
EXETER TWP., Pa. — A pedestrian was hit and killed on a busy road in Berks County. It happened around 8:45 p.m. Saturday in front of the Sheetz in the 4100 block of Perkiomen Avenue (Route 422 Business) in Exeter Township. Police said the victim, whose name has not...
Man accused of escaping through window to avoid arrest
BENTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police charged a man after they say he fled police by escaping through a window while being issued an arrest warrant. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on August 31 around 6:40 a.m., troopers attempted to serve a felony aggravated assault warrant on Rob Wrightnour, 42, of Factoryville. PSP said […]
WFMZ-TV Online
One man was arrested in fatal Airport Road crash
HANOVER TWP., Pa. -- Police in Lehigh County say a man was driving under the influence when he caused a deadly, wrong- way crash on Airport Road. A 55-year-old Allentown woman was killed when her car was hit head-on. The crash happened just after 11:00 p.m. Friday night on Airport...
fox29.com
Fatal shooting of man, 22, in Allentown under investigation, DA says
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Authorities in Allentown are investigating the fatal shooting of a 22-year-old man. The Lehigh County District Attorney's Office says Najeer T. Lane was pronounced dead on Thursday at 12:30 a.m. According to officials, he was shot on the 1000 block of West Juniata Street in Allentown. His...
PA Cheerleader Believed Shot Dead By Teen BF
A community is coming together to remember a young Pennsylvania cheerleader who was killed in a shooting just 10 days before beginning her senior year of high school. Kassadey Matulevich, 17, died at Lehigh Valley Hospital - Hazleton after she was shot in the head by 17-year-old Alan J. Meyers, her boyfriend, inside her Sand Hollow Drive home in Butler Township home just after 5 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, Pennsylvania State Police said.
