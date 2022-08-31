ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

Police: Man tampered with railroad signal equipment

TILDEN TWP., Pa. — A Berks County man put train crews and the public at risk when he tampered with signal equipment along the Reading and Northern Railroad, according to the police. Authorities arrested Ryan Boria at his home in Tilden Township and seized the tools they said he...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WGAL

One killed, four injured in Philadelphia shooting

PHILADELPHIA — One person was killed and four others wounded in a shooting early Monday morning in North Philadelphia. It happened around 1 a.m. in the Franklinville neighborhood. Police said a woman was pronounced dead at the scene and four other victims, including a 17-year-old, were taken to hospitals.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

2 teens hospitalized after crash in Exeter Twp.

EXETER TWP., Pa. – Two people are in the hospital after a wreck in Exeter Township involving teenagers suspected of having alcohol in their possession. It happened on Route 422 at Center Road. Police said two teenagers collided with another car at an intersection and the teens' car overturned.
EXETER, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Lehigh County coroner seeks family of Allentown man

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh County coroner is looking for the family of a man who died at the Allentown Rescue Mission. Ben Cassese, 72, died Saturday morning of natural causes, the coroner said in a news release. Anyone with information on his next of kin is asked to call...
ALLENTOWN, PA
Daily Voice

Double Shooting Kills Trenton Man

A Trenton man was killed and another wounded in a shooting Friday, Sept. 2, authorities said. Rasheed Barlow, 35, and a 38-year-old man were found on the 200 block of Spring Street around 7:30 p.m., Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said. Barlow was pronounced dead while the second victim...
TRENTON, NJ
#Lehigh University
WFMZ-TV Online

69 News at 5:00 - Firefighters battle 3-alarm fire in Allentown

A big, 3-alarm fire has torn through multiple homes in Allentown. Firefighters are battling the blaze on Mohawk Street while thick plumes of smoke could be seen from far away. Look for live update on the situation, tonight on 69 News at 5:00. Also, many people across the country are...
ALLENTOWN, PA
sauconsource.com

11 Motorcyclists Without License Plates Evade Troopers: PSP

Several local roads became paths to escape for a pack of motorcycle riders this Labor Day weekend, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin. In a news release issued Monday, police said the incidents involving 11 motorcyclists who successfully eluded state troopers occurred Sunday afternoon in Milford Township, Bucks County.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Fire tears through home in Greenwich Township

GREENWICH TWP., N.J. - Fire damaged a house in Warren County, New Jersey. It broke out Sunday around 6:30 p.m. in the 500 block of Palmer Street in Greenwich Township. A photographer for 69 News says the owner was home at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported.
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online

Pedestrian fatally stuck by car on Perkiomen Avenue

EXETER TWP., Pa. — A pedestrian was hit and killed on a busy road in Berks County. It happened around 8:45 p.m. Saturday in front of the Sheetz in the 4100 block of Perkiomen Avenue (Route 422 Business) in Exeter Township. Police said the victim, whose name has not...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man accused of escaping through window to avoid arrest

BENTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police charged a man after they say he fled police by escaping through a window while being issued an arrest warrant. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on August 31 around 6:40 a.m., troopers attempted to serve a felony aggravated assault warrant on Rob Wrightnour, 42, of Factoryville. PSP said […]
FACTORYVILLE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

One man was arrested in fatal Airport Road crash

HANOVER TWP., Pa. -- Police in Lehigh County say a man was driving under the influence when he caused a deadly, wrong- way crash on Airport Road. A 55-year-old Allentown woman was killed when her car was hit head-on. The crash happened just after 11:00 p.m. Friday night on Airport...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
fox29.com

Fatal shooting of man, 22, in Allentown under investigation, DA says

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Authorities in Allentown are investigating the fatal shooting of a 22-year-old man. The Lehigh County District Attorney's Office says Najeer T. Lane was pronounced dead on Thursday at 12:30 a.m. According to officials, he was shot on the 1000 block of West Juniata Street in Allentown. His...
ALLENTOWN, PA
Daily Voice

PA Cheerleader Believed Shot Dead By Teen BF

A community is coming together to remember a young Pennsylvania cheerleader who was killed in a shooting just 10 days before beginning her senior year of high school. Kassadey Matulevich, 17, died at Lehigh Valley Hospital - Hazleton after she was shot in the head by 17-year-old Alan J. Meyers, her boyfriend, inside her Sand Hollow Drive home in Butler Township home just after 5 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, Pennsylvania State Police said.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA

