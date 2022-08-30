Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Germany's Gas Situation Is Tense and Could Worsen, Regulator Says
BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany's gas supply situation is currently guaranteed but the situation is tense and further deterioration cannot be ruled out, the country's network regulator said after Russia's Gazprom extended an outage of the Nord Stream 1 pipeline. Russia scrapped a Saturday deadline to resume flows via the pipeline,...
UK's Business Minister Says Truss Will Aim to Get to 2.5% Trend Growth FT
(Reuters) - Britain's business minister Kwasi Kwarteng believes Liz Truss will make it her aim to get to 2.5% trend growth, if appointed as the prime minister, he wrote in Financial Times on Sunday. Truss, who is the front-runner to become the next prime minister, will be "fiscally responsible" and...
India Agency Searches Payment Firms in Chinese Lending Probe
NEW DELHI (Reuters) -India's federal financial crime-fighting agency said on Saturday it was searching the premises of online payment companies as part of an investigation of Chinese-controlled firms and individuals suspected of illicit lending practices. The payment companies included Razorpay Pvt Ltd, Cashfree Payments and Paytm Payment Services Ltd, the...
Zambia Not to Pay Euro Bond Due in September - Finance Minister
LUSAKA (Reuters) -Zambia will not be paying its $750 million euro bond due in September until new terms of payment are agreed between the government and bondholders, its Finance Minister Situmbeko Musokotwane said on Sunday. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Thursday approved a $1.3 billion, 38-month loan programme, a...
Russian Gas Cut Pushes Euro Toward New Lows
SINGAPORE (Reuters) - The euro fell and was testing a two-decade low on Monday after Russia's indefinite closure of its main gas supply pipeline to Europe stoked fears of energy shortages, high prices and a hit to growth, while the U.S. dollar index hit a 20-year high. The euro touched...
Taiwan's ProLogium Seeks European Site for $8bln Battery Plant
(Reuters) - Taiwanese battery maker ProLogium Technology Co has shortlisted four European countries - France, Germany, Poland and the United Kingdom - for an $8 billion solid-state lithium battery plant, consulting firm Accuracy said on Monday. ProLogium has appointed Accuracy to find a location for the plant, which should have...
Reports: 4 Feared Dead in Private Jet Crash in Baltic Sea
HELSINKI (AP) — Four passengers aboard a private jet traveling from Spain to Germany were feared dead after the plane crashed into the Baltic Sea off Latvia's coast on Sunday, according to Swedish and German media reports. The Cessna Citation 551 jet, which had taken off from the Spanish...
Private Cessna Aircraft Crashes off Coast of Latvia
VILNIUS (Reuters) - A private Cessna plane crashed off the coast of Latvia on Sunday evening, Sweden's rescue service said, after NATO scrambled jets to follow its erratic course. The Austrian-registered Cessna 551 aircraft was flying from Jerez in southern Spain, from where it took off at 1256 GMT without...
'No Time to Waste on Brexit': EU Uneasy About Truss as UK Leader
PARIS/LONDON/BERLIN (Reuters) - Europe is anticipating the prospect of Liz Truss as Britain's next prime minister with a mixture of irritation and unease: diplomats say that with the war in Ukraine and rampant inflation, the last thing they need is another Brexit battle. Frontrunner in a ruling Conservative party contest...
Ransomware Group BlackCat Behind Italy's GSE Hacking, Researchers Say
STOCKHOLM/MILAN (Reuters) - Hacking group BlackCat was behind a recent attack on Italy's state-owned energy services firm GSE, stole a massive amount of data and threatened to publish if their demands were not met, according to security researchers and documents seen by Reuters. In a ransomware attack, hackers steal data...
Save cash on household bills... by taking a cruise! It is now almost cheaper to go on an all-inclusive holiday than it is to stay at home
Going on a cruise was once a distant aspiration for all but the well heeled. But The Mail on Sunday has found that cash-strapped Britons could soon be taking to the high seas in a bid to beat the cost-of-living crisis. Our investigation has established that it is now almost...
