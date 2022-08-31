Read full article on original website
kswo.com
UPDATE: LPD identifies victim in Tuesday shooting on 26th St.
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Police Department has confirmed the name of the victim involved in a shooting Tuesday, Aug. 30. According to reports, Rholando Dickerson was found at a residence in the 2200 block of Northwest 26th St. Tuesday with a gunshot wound, before being taken to Comanche County Memorial Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
kswo.com
Working through Labor day
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -While some spend their labor day at the lake others get to continue working. “It’s a part of the job, after 26 years, you know if it’s your day to work you come in to work and treat it like any other day,” said Monostori.
kswo.com
Labor Day at Lake Lawtonka
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Labor Day marks the unofficial end of summer. Many people who have the day off are enjoying the day at Lake Lawtonka. Lawton Lake Patrol said after today lake season will slow down and their job will get a little easier, with lake calls. “Labor Day...
newschannel6now.com
Teen opens up sneaker shop while in high school
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - One high school student decided to use labor day as a day to commit to his business. Hayden Saldana, opened up his sneaker store, HaydensKickz a few years ago after spending a day being bored and wanting to own a nice pair of sneakers himself.
kswo.com
Interview: Mattie Beal Birthday Celebration
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - To celebrate Mattie Beal Payne’s upcoming 143rd birthday and honor her legacy, the Lawton Heritage Association will be hosting an afternoon tea event. 7News spoke with Sylvia Moore, Lawton Heritage Association Vice President, and Abby DeBaca, Lawton Heritage Association Board of Directors member, about the celebration, what residents can expect when attending, and why it’s important to celebrate Mattie Beal’s legacy in Lawton.
kswo.com
“Rooted in Ranch Oak” reunion closes
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Members from Lawton’s first black middle class neighborhood closed out the “Rooted in Ranch Oak” reunion during their Sunday service at Barnett Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church. The group came together this weekend after ten years for a series of events. “I’ll never...
kswo.com
Kids wash cars for youth programs
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Two youth organizations raised money by getting a little sudsy. The MacArthur JROTC program and the Lawton Hawks pee-wee football team hosted car wash fundraisers on Lee boulevard Saturday morning. The MacArthur group had their annual event at Mark’s Convenience Store and the Hawks were at...
Gun found on WFISD middle school campus
A student at a Wichita Falls Independent School District middle school was expelled and arrested Friday morning after police said the student was found to be in possession of a firearm on the school's campus.
kswo.com
LPD investigating Saturday afternoon death on Oak Ave.
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A media report from the Lawton Police Department reveals that law enforcement is investigating a death that happened Saturday on Oak Avenue. The address listed in the report -- 6308 northwest Oak Avenue -- is the same apartment complex officers went to Saturday afternoon around 2 p.m. for a shooting.
kswo.com
Rooted in Ranch Oak Reunion continues with banquet
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Rooted In Ranch Oak Home Coming Reunion continued Saturday evening in Lawton. Ranch Oak is Lawton’s first Black middle class housing addition, established in 1964. Organizers wanted to bring those with ties to the neighborhood together again for a Labor Day weekend reunion. The...
What Labor Day means for Wichitans
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Typically on Labor Day, people kick back and relax. Kids are home from school and many are off of work. The holiday symbolically means that summer is coming to an end. “I look at it as Labor Day is a day you spend time with family. So you actually take this […]
kswo.com
One victim in Saturday afternoon shooting
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department is investigating a weekend shooting. It happened at an apartment complex on NW Oak Ave. before 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon. According to LPD’s Public Information Officer Andrew Grubbs, officers found one victim when they got there. The person’s condition is unknown...
kswo.com
Lawton pastor speaks on recent gun violence
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - This week alone, there have been two shootings. One person was killed and two others were sent to the hospital. “The fact that criminals are getting so bold, and things are happening in broad daylight. Early in the morning when people are out pumping gas or getting coffee that’s tough,” a resident who lives in an apartment complex right next door to where two people were shot said.
kswo.com
Emergency crews extricate driver following Cache Rd. crash
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A serious car crash slowed traffic on Cache Rd. in Lawton Monday afternoon, after officials were forced to close the two eastbound lanes. The wreck took place just before 3 p.m. at the intersection of 20th and Cache Road. Emergency crews were forced to extricate one...
kswo.com
One injured in motorcycle crash in Lawton
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A wreck involving a motorcycle and a car slowed down traffic in Lawton Saturday afternoon. It happened just before 4 p.m. in the area of 38th St. and Santa Fe Ave. One of the motorcycle’s wheels came off. LPD told 7News one person went to...
Lawton PD investigating shooting incident
Lawton Police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex on Saturday, according to police officials.
kswo.com
Ft. Sill soldier found dead
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Ft. Sill officials say a soldier was found dead Friday evening on-post quarters. Officials have not released any further details other than this is an on going investigation by the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division. “Every person on our team is family and we are deeply...
Wichita County Sheriff says arrested women aiding terrorist ring
Three females are behind bars in Wichita County after authorities with the Wichita County's Sheriff's office received a tip about a vehicle involved in a theft. It would later be learned that the stolen items were being used to fund a terrorist organization.
Walmart employee steals thousands in cash from registers
A former Texas Walmart employee stole thousands of dollars from multiple registers just four days after she was hired. Police said she was wearing a blond wig at the time.
One killed in Wilbarger County motorcycle crash
A Vernon man was killed in a motorcycle wreck Saturday evening in Wilbarger County.
