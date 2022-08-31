Read full article on original website
Some schools bringing back corporal punishment
A school district in rural Missouri has decided to bring back the practice of spanking for this academic year, something of a blast from the past that has no nearby comparison. Cassville R-IV, stating that parents had decried poor student discipline, now allows parents to fill out a form by...
Conservationists celebrate milestone in effort to save Missouri’s endangered hellbenders
The 10,000th salamander released back into the Missouri river systems was a nearly 4-year-old Ozark hellbender, who was returned to the same river where the Missouri Department of Conservation collected it as an egg in 2018 and then was hatched and raised at the St. Louis Zoo. (Courtesy of the Missouri Department of Conservation.)
