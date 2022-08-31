ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Immortality review – a spellbinding cinephile puzzle about a vanished actor

By Keza MacDonald
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nsE0b_0hceit3f00
‘Replete with period detail’ … Immortality.

In the late 1960s, Marissa Marcel was an actor on the brink of Hollywood success. Beautiful, young and talented, she was selected from thousands in an open casting to star in a famous (and famously mean) director’s hypersexual arthouse-cinema adaptation of an 18th-century gothic horror novel. But the resultant movie was never released – and neither was her next picture. Marissa disappeared for years, resurfacing for a comeback role in the 1990s in another movie that never made it to theatres, before vanishing for good.

What happened to her, and what was going on behind the scenes of her unusual life? Presented with an archive of footage, you have the opportunity to comb through it all and try to find out. You’ll watch these three fictional movies out of order, piecing them gradually together, flitting between clips by highlighting a face or an object, which will then take you to another clip in which it appears. You can rewind and take screenshots to remind you of important moments, and I was writing down off-camera comments in a notebook.Immortality is an extraordinary thing, a documentation of a fictional film career replete with period detail. You will believe that you are rifling through real rushes from unreleased films, seeing real actors and directors and crews working the magic that creates cinema.

And hidden within this footage is a mystery so elegant and compelling that it can unfold naturally from any individual player’s investigations – no matter which clips you see first, or which character arouses your suspicions, or where your biases lie. The clips – hours’ worth of fascinatingly convincing takes and behind-the-scenes footage from movies that never were – are like petals that gradually fall to reveal an astonishing thing at the centre. With that match-cut magic, you can follow tempting rose-petal trails of motifs – an apple, a snake, a key – through time, through three different films, tracing the connections between them.

The sheer craft of it, the planning, is staggering. I can’t understand how it’s possible to engineer an emerging story like this, and yet this is the third time that developer Sam Barlow has pulled it off, after the excellent Her Story and Telling Lies. This game, comprising three entire interactive films, is the most ambitious of the three – and also the hardest to like, unafraid to risk boring you with hours of seemingly inconsequential video and reluctant to help you along the way to uncovering its secrets. Lovers of cinema history – like Barlow himself, and his co-creators – will find a panoply of references and details to marvel at in these fictional films, but if you’re just here for the mystery then it takes a long time to start to unfold.

Everyone involved in Immortality deserves praise for what has emerged here, a self-contained cinephile universe – not least the performers, who are all operating on at least two layers, actors playing actors playing roles. It’s impossible to delve into the deeper themes of the game without ruining its gracefully unfurling layers, but it has a lot to say about how films are made: the human cost behind them, image and identity, youth and sexuality, the drive to create something new and modern and the price of living for ever on screen.

I became lost in this archive, jumping from film to film, scene to scene, following threads, losing track of time. There are things I saw before the end credits rolled that others won’t have come across, and mysteries that remain because I never unearthed the relevant footage. But I didn’t want to go back to fill in the gaps, because my experience with this game felt so personal; I came away from it with a different story than the next person who’ll play. It is confounding and mysterious, but also spellbinding. I have never seen – or played – anything like it. It’s not a game that everyone will love, but I do think it’s one that everyone should play.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Night Dances review – ecstasy on the dancefloor

Sweat pools, hands rise in the air, buttocks twerk like there’s no tomorrow. It’s late at night and people are dancing, each lost in a world of their own. Emma Martin’s Night Dances, first seen in Dublin in 2021, is about the ecstasy of moving on a dancefloor that time forgot.
MUSIC
Collider

The Fascinating Story Behind One Of Horror’s Most Disturbing Films, 'Cannibal Holocaust'

When Ruggero Deodato decided to become a filmmaker, the last thing he would have expected was to be charged with murder. Indeed, the last thing the film industry expected was Cannibal Holocaust. At first, just one of many Italian exploitation, or giallo, movies that were cheap, violent, and sexual, it very quickly drew attention in the vein of Andy Warhol: don’t worry about what they print, just measure it in inches. Deodato shortly found himself hauled up in front of an Italian court, accompanied by actors he was accused of murdering, to recreate effects that had convinced people of his guilt. This was just one of many chapters in the strange legacy of his seminal horror Cannibal Holocaust, which would, in one way or another, brand him a legendary degenerate. But in the way only the underground horror scene can, these same controversies would propel him to cult infamy and attract the kind of serious attention that Deodato was seeking all along.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor#Immortality#Arthouse Cinema
ComicBook

Stephen King's Salem's Lot Remake Removed From Warner Bros' Release Calendar

Warner Bros.' remake of Stephen King's Salem's Lot has been removed from the studio's release calendar. On Wednesday, a new report confirmed several changes in Warner Bros. theatrical slate, including shifts in release dates for both Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and Shazam: Fury of the Gods and among those shifts was Salem's Lot going from an April 21, 2023, release date to TBD. The film is reportedly still in post-production.
MOVIES
The Guardian

German businessman onboard private jet that crashed into Baltic

A prominent German businessman was onboard the private jet that crashed into the Baltic Sea off Latvia after flying halfway across Europe from Spain without responding to controllers’ calls, his company, Quick Air, has said. The jet, an Austria-registered Cessna 551, left Jerez in southern Spain on Sunday afternoon,...
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
The Guardian

‘The world is so quick to pull the trigger of judgment’: Colin Farrell praises ‘discourse’ over cancel culture

Discourse and the exchange of ideas are a “gorgeous thing” in a world that’s “quick to pull the trigger of judgment” and cancel people, actor Colin Farrell has said. Speaking at a press conference ahead of the premiere of Martin McDonagh’s The Banshees of Inisherin in Venice, the actor spoke passionately about how the film could act as a counter to today’s “information age” that “takes us away from the intimacy that’s required and interests that are needed to exist”.
MOVIES
The Guardian

Nureyev: Legend and Legacy review – firecracker spins and star turns

Introducing this gala in honour of Rudolf Nureyev – a passion project directed by former Royal Ballet principal Nehemiah Kish – actor and director Ralph Fiennes invoked Nureyev the legend: the dancer whose global fame extended way beyond the sometimes hermetic world of dance, his dramatic defection from Soviet Russia in 1961 sweeping him up in the wider currents of the age, with its cold war divisions and incipient movements of personal liberation. Former Royal Ballet director Monica Mason spoke of his legacy within the dance world, and in fact the gala itself is about the dancing rather than the dancer, gathering an international roster of top-notch dancers in short extracts with backstory connections to Nureyev’s career.
THEATER & DANCE
The Guardian

The Guardian

431K+
Followers
98K+
Post
192M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy