Ferry companies DFDS and P&O Ferries have apologised to travellers heading to the UK after they endured delays of up to six hours at the Port of Calais. Holidaymakers were stuck at UK border controls on Saturday, with many missing their crossing. P&O used extra ships for passengers who missed their sailing, as queues continued into the evening. Josh Williams, a passenger on one of the ferries, told BBC News he was stuck waiting in Calais for five hours on Saturday to get a ferry back to the UK. He shared pictures...

TRAVEL ・ 1 DAY AGO