Fraternal Order of Police: Illinois' correctional facilities are unsafe
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — One police organization is claiming conditions in Illinois' Correctional Facilities are becoming more dangerous. The leader of the Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) Corrections Lodge 263 said there is no plan to improve conditions in Illinois' correctional facilities. The Fraternal Order of Police works with...
Illinois man pleads guilty to charges in Jan. 6 Capitol Riot
WASHINGTON, DC (WICS/WRSP) — An Illinois man pleaded guilty on Friday to charges related to the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the United States Capitol. Matthew Capsel, 28, of Ottawa, pleaded guilty to interfering with a law enforcement officer during a civil disorder. Court documents state Capsel was among...
Annual Labor Day Airshow helps Make-A-Wish Nebraska, families
OMAHA, Neb.—Remote-controlled airplanes—even a witch and superman—flew around Standing Bear Lake Monday. It was the 43rd Annual Labor Day Airshow, hosted by the Omahawks RC Club. "It's just a great way for families to come out and enjoy a day in the park," Labor Day Airshow director...
