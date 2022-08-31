Bronx, N.Y. - Fordham senior quarterback Tim DeMorat was named GEICO Patriot League Offensive Player of the Week when the League office announced honors on Monday. In a 48-31 season-opening win at Wagner on Thursday night, DeMorat, the Patriot League preseason offensive player of the year, accounted for six of the seven Fordham touchdowns. He completed 18 of 25 passes for 386 yards and five touchdowns and ran for another score. It was his eleventh career 300-yard passing game.

BRONX, NY ・ 18 HOURS AGO