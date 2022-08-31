Read full article on original website
fordhamsports.com
Tim DeMorat Named Patriot League Football Offensive Player of the Week
Bronx, N.Y. - Fordham senior quarterback Tim DeMorat was named GEICO Patriot League Offensive Player of the Week when the League office announced honors on Monday. In a 48-31 season-opening win at Wagner on Thursday night, DeMorat, the Patriot League preseason offensive player of the year, accounted for six of the seven Fordham touchdowns. He completed 18 of 25 passes for 386 yards and five touchdowns and ran for another score. It was his eleventh career 300-yard passing game.
fordhamsports.com
Water Polo Splits Pair to Open Season
Cambridge, Mass. – (September 3, 2022) – The Fordham water polo team opened its 2022 season on Saturday, earning a split on day one of the Bruno Classic, hosted at Harvard University. Fordham opened the day with a loss in a battle of two top 20 teams, falling...
fordhamsports.com
Volleyball Sweeps Penn to Sweep the Rose Hill Classic
Bronx, N.Y. – Fordham made it four wins in four days with Saturday's sweep of the University of Pennsylvania, 25-23, 25-23, 25-15, capping an overall sweep of the 19th Rose Hill Classic. Penn, Niagara, and Fairleigh Dickinson all went 1-2 over two days. The Rams are now 5-1 overall on the season.
fordhamsports.com
Cross Country Runs at Stony Brook Invitational
Stony Brook, N.Y. – (September 3, 2022) – The Fordham cross country team opened its 2022 season on Saturday at the Stony Brook Invitational, held on Stony Brook's campus. The Fordham men placed fourth out of six teams with 97 points. Stony Brook was first at 17 points, followed by Wagner (66), and Columbia (73). LIU (142) and Quinnipiac rounded out the team standings.
