NIL deals put just a few bucks in most athletes' pockets

By CBS Baltimore
 5 days ago

(AP/WJZ) - Texas offensive lineman Christian Jones remembers walking up to Bijan Robinson not long ago and asking for a lift, figuring it was least the All-American running back could do for one of the big guys doing all the blocking.

"He said there's a height limit," Jones said with a smile.

Turns out there's not much space in a Lamborghini for a 6-foot-6, 328-pound teammate.

"The suspension would probably be messed up," Jones added.

Thanks to a bold new era of name, image and likeness compensation deals across college sports, plenty of star players are cruising around campus in a fancy ride. But for every NIL millionaire like Robinson, there are thousands of athletes like Jones who have hardly struck it rich.

"For sure, you have the have and the have-nots," said Jake Brandon, who founded a NIL collective at BYU to help put some extra money in the pockets of Cougar athletes. "We've given out thousands and thousands of dollars to the athletes, but we haven't given out millions and millions of dollars to the athletes."

According to the NIL platform INFLCR, the average transaction involving a college football player is $3,396, while a similar platform called Athliance puts it at $3,391. But those numbers are skewed by exceptionally large deals signed by elites such as Robinson and Ohio State's C.J. Stroud; the median deal through INFLCR's platform is just $53.

That's hardly enough for a tank of gas in Robinson's flashy orange Lamborghini.

"The most common request I get from athletes is, 'Can you help me get a NIL deal to get groceries this month?' Or, 'I got a flat tire in my sidewall and I don't have the money to cover it. Can you help me get a NIL deal?'" Brandon recalls telling a local Utah business. "So the majority of people in college football, if you look at the broad spectrum, are not walking away with six-figure NIL deals. They're more likely to be walking away with a couple extra thousand dollars."

They're more like the deals found on the Opendorse platform, where Tennessee fans can get a recorded shoutout from linebacker Tyler Baron for as little as $10 or an autograph for $25. Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez will author a targeted social media post starting at $125 while Memphis defensive back Quindell Johnson is open to custom requests.

The Opendorse offers are take 'em-or-leave 'em opportunities, allowing athletes to decide what makes sense for them.

"For me, it's been nothing more than fun," said Martinez, the prolific former Nebraska quarterback who will start for the Wildcats this season. "I've never wanted it to stress me out."

Earlier this week, the University of Maryland partnered with Opendorse to launch Maryland Marketplace , allowing fans to support athletes by purchasing a "shoutout" or having the athlete attend an event.

Jason Yellin, the athletics department's strategic communications officer, said the Maryland Marketplace helps the athletes navigate the world of NIL by not only connecting them to clients but by suggesting pricing, helping them build their brand and making sure they're compliant with the NCAA.

"We have student athletes. So you're a student, you're an athlete and now as part of NIL you're also an entrepreneur. You're a business person," said Yellin.

The additional stress is why some players, such as Iowa's Riley Moss, have opted out of NIL deals entirely.

The Big Ten's top defensive back last season, Moss declined to participate in a players-led collective called the Iowa City NIL Club so that he could focus on this season and, with any luck, embark on a far more lucrative NFL career.

Other athletes take on NIL activities only in the summer, when there are fewer demands on their time. And in many cases, the few hundred dollars they get can supplement an often modest stipend that they get from their schools.

"You know, after workouts, you might have gotten in an extra workout or you might have done some things, but now they might say you have to go to this event," West Virginia defensive tackle Dante Stills said. "Like, I've gone to multiple events where I've signed autographs, taken pictures. Stuff like that. Just interacting with fans."

Stills didn't say how much he's made on NIL deals, but he did admit the extra cash makes everyday life easier.

"Obviously my first three years, you know, being a college athlete, it's hard," Stills said, "especially with, like, the money, the stipend you get. That doesn't last you a long time. So just adding on this NIL, I'm very appreciative and thankful for it, and I know a lot of people are. It's helping out you and your family."

Hemby shines as Maryland beats Buffalo 31-10

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Roman Hemby ran for 114 yards and two touchdowns, including a 70-yard sprint in the first minute of the second half that helped Maryland pull away to a 31-10 victory over Buffalo on Saturday.On an otherwise uneven day for the Maryland offense, Hemby breezed through a gaping hole and raced untouched to the end zone for the team's longest run since 2019. That gave the Terrapins a 24-7 advantage after 39 seconds in the third quarter."A lot of people can get to the second level, a lot of people can make big runs, explosive plays,"...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Iowa Hawkeyes fans react on social media to 7-3 season-opening eyesore of a victory

First game of 2022 is in the books and there certainly were some reactions on social media to the 7-3 win by Iowa. It was not a pretty one at all, as the scoreline suggests. While the defense was fantastic, the offense looked the worst it’s been in years. Despite playing against an FCS opponent, quarterback Spencer Petras and the offensive line made the Jackrabbits’ defense look like the 2001 Miami Hurricanes. Despite the non-existent offense and inability to put away an FCS opponent, Kirk Ferentz had a positive spin on the game. “Just to start out, the first thing I reminded the...
Matthews leads Towson to 14-13 OT win over Bucknell

LEWISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Devin Matthews ran for two touchdowns and 112 yards and Towson beat Bucknell 14-13 in overtime Saturday night in a season opener.Matthews' 3-yard scoring run in overtime gave Towson a 14-7 lead. It occurred two plays after Tyrrell Pigrome completed a 15-yard pass to Isaiah Perkins on fourth-and-8 to keep the drive going.Bucknell responded with a touchdown on its half of the first overtime when Ethan Grady threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to Christian Spugnardi but the extra point was missed. Grady threw for 158 yards and two touchdowns with both scores going to Spugnardi.The loss snapped a three-game skid for the Tigers, who hadn't won since a 38-24 victory against Albany on Oct. 30.Bucknell's losing streak sits at eight games, losing 13 of their last 14 contests.(© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Maryland Cycling Classic celebrates race winners

BALTIMORE -- The Maryland Cycling Classic cycling race celebrated four winners following a 120-mile race that spanned across part of Baltimore County and into Baltimore City on Sunday.Cycling race staff announced on Twitter that professional cyclist Sep Vanmarcke won the race. Meanwhile, Andrea Piccolo landed the title of "best young rider" along with Quinn Simmons, cycling race staff said.Among the 16 teams of world-class professional cyclists from more than 20 countries, Nickolas Zukows was acknowledged as "most aggressive, according to cycling race staff.Some of the cyclists include recent Tour de France stage winners, Olympians and national champions.Cyclists started in Sparks, Maryland, and traveled into Baltimore City via Falls Road.They made 4 1/2 laps around the 7 1/2-mile city circuit.Baltimore City Councilman Isaac Yitzy Schleifer congratulated Vanmarcke on Twitter.Meanwhile, Mayor Brandon Scott expressed satisfaction with the outcome of the event."We're honored to have welcomed this world class sporting event to Baltimore and are looking forward to more opportunities to showcase Baltimore as a great sports city," Scott said on Twitter. "What a big win for Baltimore!"  
