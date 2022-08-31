Read full article on original website
Related
Haven to hold required budget hearings Tuesday
HAVEN, Kan. —The City of Haven will hold its Revenue Neutral Rate and budget hearings at its meeting on Tuesday. The budget was based on keeping the mill levy the same as it was last year at 60.851 mills. In 2022, that yields around $458,816.54. Because the City’s assessed valuation has increased from $7,540,732 to $8,065,691, in 2023, 60.851 mills will yield around $490,763.31.
South Hutchinson City Council to discuss water and sewer rates Tuesday
SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The South Hutchinson City Council will discuss water and sewer rates as part of its meeting on Tuesday. According to Joseph Turner, City Administrator, South Hutchinson's water rates are some of the lowest in the state. "We will need to make extensive investments in the...
City of South Hutchinson hiring deputy city clerk
SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The City of South Hutchinson seeks to hire a utilities clerk/deputy city clerk. Primary responsibilities include all aspects of utility billing, general clerical and office duties as the primary point-of-initial-contact at City Hall, and assisting the City Clerk as needed. Employee must also perform general...
Hutchinson Fire Chief looking to be proactive to keep Fair safe
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — After a fire in the grandstand during the 2021 Kansas State Fair, Hutchinson Fire Chief Steve Beer is doing everything his department can to make sure that doesn't happen this year. "When I pulled up on scene, there was flames coming out of the vent at...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ESSDACK career expo looking for participants
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — ESSDACK will host its 5th Annual Career Expo November 1-2, 2022 at the Kansas State Fairgrounds. “Over 3,200 students have already signed up for the event and we expect that number to reach 5,000 by November,” said Erin Givens, event coordinator. This event is to...
Harvey County fire departments to upgrade radios
NEWTON, Kan. —Newton City Manager Kelly McElroy announced that three Harvey County fire/EMS departments have been awarded a federal Assistance to Firefighters Grant worth nearly half a million dollars to purchase radio equipment. Newton Fire/EMS will receive $370,000, Halstead Fire/EMS will receive $71,000 and Sedgwick Fire Department will receive...
McPherson High School is KSHSAA Performing Arts School of Excellence
TOPEKA, Kan. – McPherson High School has been selected as the KSHSAA Performing Arts School of Excellence award winner. A total of 17 Kansas high schools will receive recognition by the Kansas State High School Activities Association (KSHSAA) for outstanding performing arts programs. A selection committee was formed from...
City will have hearing for revenue neutral rate and budget Tuesday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Revenue Neutral Rate and budget hearings for the City of Hutchinson are scheduled for Tuesday. City Manager Gary Meagher met with department heads and they were able to find more than $1.2 million in cuts to close out 2022 and for 2023. They include holding...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kansas officers graduate Use of Force Instructor Training Program
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Instructors from the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center (FLETC) concluded their two-week Use of Force Instructor Training Program Friday at the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center (KLETC). The program provided the attending officers with foundational information and skills to design, develop, deliver, and evaluate others making...
RFPs sought for new McPherson fire station
MCPHERSON, Kan. — The City of McPherson is seeking requests for proposal for its new Fire Station #2. Design and construction services RFPs are due September 16. Four signed bound proposals plus one digital copy must be received by 5 p.m. on the 16th. Proposals must be submitted through DrexelTech.
Fence viewing will be Thursday morning Sept. 8
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The official date has been set for the resolution of a fence dispute in Reno County. It will be September 8. Lauren and Wayne Sill of 2319 North Mayfield Road have requested a fence viewing to resolve a boundary dispute with adjacent neighbors Christopher and Nicole Schroeder at 2509 North Mayfield Road.
Hutchinson High School Wall of Honor to induct three Sept. 15
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The 23rd class of the Wall of Honor at Hutchinson High School features a trio of HHS alumni. The 2022-23 honorees are Terry Bisbee, class of 1966; Robert “Bob” Johnson, class of 1940; and Fred Kaplan, class of 1972. Sponsored by the HHS Alumni...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
PrairieStar Health Center achieves more national recognition
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Health Resources & Services Administration, a division of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, has awarded PrairieStar Health Center 7 additional national awards. PrairieStar received the gold award for Health Center Quality Leaders, which is given to only the top 10% of all...
Kansas murder suspects remains jailed on $500,000 bond
SEDGWICK COUNTY—A Kansas man accused in a fatal shooting in Derby made his first court appearance in the case. Demarc Burgess, 22 Wichita, is charged with 2nd degree murder and battery, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office. On Aug. 29, Derby Police arrested 22-year-old Burgess in the...
KBI: Silver Alert canceled, missing Kansas man found safe
PAWNEE COUNTY – The Wichita Police Department reported that 81-year-old Phillip Cromwell has been located by deputies from the Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office. He is in good condition. The statewide silver alert is now canceled. -------- SEDWGWICK COUNTY – The Wichita Police Department requested that the Kansas Bureau...
Members art show submissions being taken at Hutchinson Art Center
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Jace Chambers with the Hutchinson Art Center said it is the time of year for submissions to the annual members art show at the center. "We've been having this annual show for decades now," said director Jace Chambers. "It goes back almost as far as art association and art center history does. It's just a way for us to celebrate and thank our artist members for being so supportive and enjoy their artwork that they've created within the past two years."
Students face discipline after Kan. school staff forced to use pepper spray
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Security staff at Wichita Southeast High School, 2641 S 127th Street E, were forced to use pepper spray during an incident in the cafeteria on Wednesday. "There was an altercation at the school involving 7 or 8 students during lunch that caused a large crowd to gather," according to USD 259 media relations manager Susan Arensman.
15-year-old Kansas boy jailed after chase, 3-vehicle crash
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas teen after a crash following a chase in Wichita. Just before 3:30p.m. Wednesday, police responded to a collision involving a 2019 GMC pickup driven by 15-year-old Crispin W. Barajas of Wichita. The pickup fled the scene. Police found the pickup traveling...
Kan. man just out of jail arrested after chase with unmarked police vehicle
SALINE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects who were jailed after a chase on Interstate 135. Just after 5:30p.m. Wednesday, detectives from McPherson County contacted Salina police and troopers from the Kansas Highway Patrol that they were in unmarked vehicles and following a vehicle into Saline County on Interstate 135, according Salina Police Captain Gary Hanus.
20 years later: Memories of life before, after Great Bend murders
On Sept. 4, 2002, the tragic and inexplicable occurred: an unknown subject murdered two Great Bend residents and walked away from the Dolly Madison bakery - one of the city's busiest intersections at one of the busiest times of day. Yet 20 years later, the case remains unsolved. Just before...
Hutch Post
Hutchinson, KS
18K+
Followers
19K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://hutchpost.com/
Comments / 0