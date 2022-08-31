ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nickerson, KS

Hutch Post

Haven to hold required budget hearings Tuesday

HAVEN, Kan. —The City of Haven will hold its Revenue Neutral Rate and budget hearings at its meeting on Tuesday. The budget was based on keeping the mill levy the same as it was last year at 60.851 mills. In 2022, that yields around $458,816.54. Because the City’s assessed valuation has increased from $7,540,732 to $8,065,691, in 2023, 60.851 mills will yield around $490,763.31.
HAVEN, KS
Hutch Post

City of South Hutchinson hiring deputy city clerk

SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The City of South Hutchinson seeks to hire a utilities clerk/deputy city clerk. Primary responsibilities include all aspects of utility billing, general clerical and office duties as the primary point-of-initial-contact at City Hall, and assisting the City Clerk as needed. Employee must also perform general...
SOUTH HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

ESSDACK career expo looking for participants

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — ESSDACK will host its 5th Annual Career Expo November 1-2, 2022 at the Kansas State Fairgrounds. “Over 3,200 students have already signed up for the event and we expect that number to reach 5,000 by November,” said Erin Givens, event coordinator. This event is to...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Harvey County fire departments to upgrade radios

NEWTON, Kan. —Newton City Manager Kelly McElroy announced that three Harvey County fire/EMS departments have been awarded a federal Assistance to Firefighters Grant worth nearly half a million dollars to purchase radio equipment. Newton Fire/EMS will receive $370,000, Halstead Fire/EMS will receive $71,000 and Sedgwick Fire Department will receive...
HARVEY COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Kansas officers graduate Use of Force Instructor Training Program

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Instructors from the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center (FLETC) concluded their two-week Use of Force Instructor Training Program Friday at the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center (KLETC). The program provided the attending officers with foundational information and skills to design, develop, deliver, and evaluate others making...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

RFPs sought for new McPherson fire station

MCPHERSON, Kan. — The City of McPherson is seeking requests for proposal for its new Fire Station #2. Design and construction services RFPs are due September 16. Four signed bound proposals plus one digital copy must be received by 5 p.m. on the 16th. Proposals must be submitted through DrexelTech.
MCPHERSON, KS
Hutch Post

Fence viewing will be Thursday morning Sept. 8

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The official date has been set for the resolution of a fence dispute in Reno County. It will be September 8. Lauren and Wayne Sill of 2319 North Mayfield Road have requested a fence viewing to resolve a boundary dispute with adjacent neighbors Christopher and Nicole Schroeder at 2509 North Mayfield Road.
RENO COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

PrairieStar Health Center achieves more national recognition

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Health Resources & Services Administration, a division of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, has awarded PrairieStar Health Center 7 additional national awards. PrairieStar received the gold award for Health Center Quality Leaders, which is given to only the top 10% of all...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Kansas murder suspects remains jailed on $500,000 bond

SEDGWICK COUNTY—A Kansas man accused in a fatal shooting in Derby made his first court appearance in the case. Demarc Burgess, 22 Wichita, is charged with 2nd degree murder and battery, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office. On Aug. 29, Derby Police arrested 22-year-old Burgess in the...
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

KBI: Silver Alert canceled, missing Kansas man found safe

PAWNEE COUNTY – The Wichita Police Department reported that 81-year-old Phillip Cromwell has been located by deputies from the Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office. He is in good condition. The statewide silver alert is now canceled. -------- SEDWGWICK COUNTY – The Wichita Police Department requested that the Kansas Bureau...
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Members art show submissions being taken at Hutchinson Art Center

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Jace Chambers with the Hutchinson Art Center said it is the time of year for submissions to the annual members art show at the center. "We've been having this annual show for decades now," said director Jace Chambers. "It goes back almost as far as art association and art center history does. It's just a way for us to celebrate and thank our artist members for being so supportive and enjoy their artwork that they've created within the past two years."
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

15-year-old Kansas boy jailed after chase, 3-vehicle crash

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas teen after a crash following a chase in Wichita. Just before 3:30p.m. Wednesday, police responded to a collision involving a 2019 GMC pickup driven by 15-year-old Crispin W. Barajas of Wichita. The pickup fled the scene. Police found the pickup traveling...
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Kan. man just out of jail arrested after chase with unmarked police vehicle

SALINE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects who were jailed after a chase on Interstate 135. Just after 5:30p.m. Wednesday, detectives from McPherson County contacted Salina police and troopers from the Kansas Highway Patrol that they were in unmarked vehicles and following a vehicle into Saline County on Interstate 135, according Salina Police Captain Gary Hanus.
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

