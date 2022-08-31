Read full article on original website
Schaghticoke Fair marking its 203rd year
SCHAGHTICOKE, NY (WRGB) — In Rensselaer County, it's the final weekend of the Schaghticoke Fair. The agriculture, antiques, crafts and of course the food - have all been back in full-force in the wake of the pandemic's height. Aside from the great snacks and a beer garden and wine slushie bar, the fair features a petting zoo and pony rides, a sheep and goat pavilion, machinery demo area and a tractor and truck pull.
Tru Cutz Barbershop holds the "Tru Back to School Event" Monday and Tuesday
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (WRGB) — The summer is almost over which means back to school time is near. A barber shop in Saratoga Springs is making sure kids get their fresh cuts for free before going back. Tru Cutz Barbershop is now in their sixth year of offering free...
Remains located in Lee, Mass. confirmed as those of Meghan Marohn
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, Mass. — Remains found in the woods in Lee, Mass. on Thursday have been confirmed to be those of missing Shaker High teacher Meghan Marohn. The Berkshire County District Attorney's Office reported Monday that the medical examiner's office had confirmed the identification. Marohn was declared missing in...
Colonie woman behind bars without bail, facing narcotics charges in Rensselaer County
RENSSELAER COUNTY, NY (WRGB) — A Colonie woman faces charges brought by the Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office, following a complaint made by the Rensselaer County Probation Department of drug activity occurring near a local drug treatment facility. Lynn Sherman, 56, is being charged with Criminal Possession of a...
August and Summer 2022 Sizzled - Here are the Facts and Stats.
We all know August was hot to the delight of local vacationers but to the chagrin of those of us dealing with the sky high cooling costs. The month in fact was on fire locally landing as the 2nd warmest August on record at Albany behind August 1872, and the hottest on record since temperature observations began at the airport in 1938. The cause was simple, a combination of the northern branch of the jet staying north of the border, which is normal in the summer, and the occasional emergence of the classic Bermuda high pressure system at the surface over the central Atlantic which pumped up plenty of heat and humidity that went practically unbroken throughout all four weeks of the month. Dry ground conditions due to the ongoing drought aided in elevating daytime temperatures a couple of degrees as well. The monthly mean temperature at Albany was 75.6 degrees which was 4.2 degrees above the new much warmer 1991-2020 30 year climate normals for August.
Troy woman rescued after falling into Cherry Valley gorge
State Police at Richfield Springs says they assisted with the rescue of a Troy woman who had fallen from a waterfall into a gorge. The 32-year-old woman sustained multiple injuries in the fall back on September 3rd. As part of a multi-agency effort, which included Springfield Fire, Oneonta Fire and...
Gloversville hosts backpack event ahead of new school year
GLOVERSVILLE, NY (WRGB) — As kids head back to school, once again CBS6 is helping support students by sponsoring the Backpack Heroes program!. The program is in partnership with the Regional Food Bank of New York and Fidelis Care. The fundraiser helps provide schoolkids with backpacks filled with food...
Crews in Menands working to repair water main break
MENANDS, NY (WRGB) — The Menands Police Department is alerting residents and businesses of a main water break. This is on Wolfert Avenue near North Pearl Street, where there are no road closures at this time. Police say residents may experience discolored water with little to no water flow...
Fire breaks out at Troy Garden Apartments
TROY, NY (WRGB) — Crews responded to a fire Monday evening in the Troy Garden Apartments. Rensselaer County Public Safety confirmed the fire. We are working to learn more.
Saratoga Race Course wraps record-breaking season
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (WRGB) — Monday was the final day to catch a race at the Saratoga Race Course. As the season comes to a close, records at the track were broken once again. This summer, the track recorded record breaking wagering up to $870 million. This is also the seventh consecutive year of over one million in paid attendance. Pat McKenna, Vice President of Communications at NYRA, says popularity was at an all-time high this year all thanks to the fans.
Madison Avenue shooting incident leaves one dead, one wounded
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Albany police are continuing to investigate a shooting incident that occurred early Sunday morning inside of a building on Madison Avenue. At around 3:15 a.m., officers responded to 136 Madison Avenue for reports of a shooting. Arriving officers located Fareed Sanders, 35, of Albany inside the building with multiple gunshot wounds to the torso.
Driver pulled over for speeding facing drug charges in Cohoes
COHOES, NY (WRGB) — The Cohoes Police Department announcing a major drug arrest. Police say Joseph Scott, 32, had been pulled over for speeding, but was found to have been driving with a suspended license while being in possession of 61 grams of methamphetamine. Scott has been charged with...
Man accused of swinging hatchet, shooting at dirt bike riders
GLENVILLE, NY (WRGB) — Glenville Police say they have arrested a Glenville man, accused of attacking two people while they were riding dirt bikes. According to Police, 41-year-old Benjamin P. Jerome is accused of swinging a hatchet at two victims on the Hemlock Hollow nature trail near the Indian Kill Preserve.
Man facing multiple felonies, accused of stabbing another man in the head and arm
Troy Police have arrested at 29-year-old man, accused of stabbing another man following a dispute. Police say on August 31st, at around 8:00 PM, officers responded to the scene after a report of a stabbing in the area of 3rd Street and Congress. We're told the victim fled the scene...
43rd annual Scottish Games take the fairground at Altamont
ALTAMONT, NY (WRGB) — A taste of Scotland came back to the Capital Region Saturday, for the 43rd annual Scottish Games!. The games are held at the Altamont Fairgrounds where there were competitions, including the nation’s largest pipe band competition. FINAL DAYS: Save some money buying tickets for...
