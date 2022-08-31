And Biden thinks we are going to give up out guns. Old Joe Blow Can pound sand. Cartel has probably threatened him thats why he goes into hiding.
I love the spin to the "border crisis" propaganda. Cartel members have been in Idaho for a long time, especially Canyon County. I spent 13 yrs in law enforcement and I personally documented Zeta, Sinaloa, and Gulf Cartel members, as well as Mexican Mafia, and MS13 members as far back as 2009. Stop with the GOP propaganda and talking points. Just report the news.
if that was really from the Mexican drug cartel, there would have been more confiscated... this is a publicity stunt with a low level drug thug
Related
Man sentenced for trafficking fentanyl in eastern Idaho
Arizona Man Sentenced to Five Years in Prison for Trafficking Fentanyl in Southeastern Idaho
New Drug In Idaho Looks Like Candy & It Could Kill Your Kids
Border officials in Texas make largest cocaine bust in 20 years inside baby wipe shipment
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man hailed as Safeway shooting hero had criminal past
Caldwell police execute ‘high-risk’ search warrant, arrest two linked to Mexican drug cartel
Texas Border Patrol Discovers 'Record Setting' $11.8M of Cocaine Disguised as Baby Wipes
First seizure of ‘Rainbow fentanyl’ in Colorado by Grand Junction police
Idaho man with 12 lifetime DUIs receives life sentence, with possibility of parole after 13
Idaho State Patrol reports results of DUI emphasis patrols in Lewiston
Police arrest Idaho man suspected of attempted murder
‘Willful pattern of abusive use of force’: Further details of case against ex-Caldwell police officer
Idaho Cop Charged With Heinous Crime; Still Getting Paid
Idaho Law Enforcement Ramping Up Traffic Patrol This Weekend
US Marshals arrest 51 fugitives in south Alabama
Former Idaho lawmaker sentenced to 20 years' prison for rape
Police in North Idaho Warning of 'Skittles' or 'Rainbow' Colored Fentanyl
Texas Woman Sentenced to 25 Years in Prison for Conspiracy
Billings man pleads guilty for trafficking meth in Montana, Idaho, Oregon
Idaho police investigating car accident that left Westmond woman dead
105.5 The Fan
105.5 The Fan has the best sports coverage for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 34