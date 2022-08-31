ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagle, ID

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Over 750 people working on Four Corners fire

BOISE, Idaho — The Four Corners Fire west of Lake Cascade is still burning after lightning struck the area on Aug. 13. As of Friday evening, the fire is over 13,000 acres and 34% contained. This is Pila Malolo’s third day on the fire. He said the combination of high temperatures and low humidity has made containing the fire difficult.
BOISE, ID
kslnewsradio.com

Good news for home buyers, sellers are dropping their home prices

SALT LAKE CITY — Cities like Sacramento, Boise, and Salt Lake City were boomtowns for home sellers at the peak of the pandemic. But now, those same sellers are dropping their home prices. And real estate brokerage firm Redfin says rising interest rates aren’t solely to blame. Instead, the...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Business
Idaho State
Idaho Real Estate
City
Boise, ID
Eagle, ID
Business
Eagle, ID
Real Estate
City
Eagle, ID
105.5 The Fan

Fascinating Sears Instant House Kits: Many Still Stand in Boise Today

Growing up, one of the best parts of the holiday season was the arrival of the Sears “Wishbook” on your front doorstep. When the big catalog showed up in August or September, you’d grab a big marker and start circling the things that you hoped Santa would bring you for Christmas. When you share those memories with your kids, they blink and look at you like you’re crazy. They’ve never known a time when they couldn’t log on to Amazon and easily add things to a wish list.
BOISE, ID
105.5 The Fan

Boise’s 5 Largest Homes for Sale Are Positively Incredible [PHOTOS]

On any given day of the week, you can find some publication talking about the Boise housing market. Many of those articles agree that our housing market is totally overvalued. Others say that 70% of the homes on the market have seen price drops. Even if that’s true, those prices aren’t dropping as quickly or as much as those of us who already call Boise home would like them to.
BOISE, ID
saugusscroll.org

Brand New Farmers Market

On April 27th, a new farmer’s market opened. The market manager, Larry McClements, cut the ribbon at their Canyon County location. This farmers market is an exciting and new part of Canyon County that hundreds came to see. This market is open every Wednesday from 4 to 8 p.m on the corner of Soledad Canyon Road and Sierra Highway.
CANYON COUNTY, ID
105.5 The Fan

Boise Buyers Rejoice As Boise Seller Market Weakens Significantly

The Boise Housing market has been so well covered by the local and national press that it rivals the topics of sports and national politics. Idahoans have seen the rise of equity millionaires as home prices outpaced the stock market in growth. Buyers had the privilege of multiple offers and multiple bidding wars. As we've shared with you before, those days are over.
BOISE, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Industry#Housing List#Linus Business#Linus Realestate#Linus Housinglist#Backyard#Energy Star
Post Register

Watch: Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic's Nite Glow

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A fan favorite of the Spirit of Balloon Classic is taking place at Ann Morrison Park Friday night. The event is choreographed to music from Town Square Media and includes a "popcorn display" where balloons fire up their burners individually and together on cue. Got...
BOISE, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
105.5 The Fan

Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic Nite Glow Surprise Drone Show

The Spirit of Boise has been bringing the beauty of hot air ballooning to the city for 31 years. This year an extra special surprise excited the city during the annual nite glow spectacular. After a 45 minute display of the hot air balloons lighting up the night, the crowd was surprised with an incredible drone show...
BOISE, ID
105.5 The Fan

9 Boise Area Movie Theaters To Offer Can’t Miss $3 Movies

Labor Day weekend is going to be an absolute scorcher, so why not spend it at the movies?. When we shared how many days of record setting heat Boise was in for this week, many of you said you were “over it” or responded with a simple “ugh.” If you’re trying to make plans that don’t involve baking in the sun, the movies could be the perfect escape! They are, after all, notoriously frigid.
BOISE, ID
105.5 The Fan

11 Idaho Lottery Scratch Tickets With Huge Prize Jackpots Remaining

We recently asked you what types of prizes you'd like to win from our radio station this fall. Let's just say we're NOT stunned that cash was among the top answers. After all, this summer was expensive! Gas prices were over $5 a gallon for the majority of the summer travel season. Thanks to inflation, the estimated price of back-to-school shopping per child rose 8% to $661. The cost of everything went up, but in many cases, wages did not so families were a little more mindful of how they spent their dollars.
IDAHO STATE
105.5 The Fan

Idaho’s Best Buffet is in Boise

According to Delish.com the best all you can eat buffet in all of Idaho is right here in Boise and is none other than Bombay Grill. If you like Indian food, or are not sure if you like Indian food. This is your spot. Enjoy a family-run traditional Indian eatery with specialty dishes & a lunch buffet served in a homey space.
BOISE, ID
105.5 The Fan

105.5 The Fan

Boise, ID
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

105.5 The Fan has the best sports coverage for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy