Thomas Cecil Garrison II, 38, of Scio, passed away from an apparent reaction to a bee sting, at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, Aug.30, 2022, in the Emergency Room of Trinity Twin City Hospital in Dennison. He was born Oct. 8, 1983, in Alliance, son of Thomas Cecil Garrison Jr. and Andrea...

SCIO, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO