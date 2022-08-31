ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volusia County, FL

click orlando

Children under 11 get in free to Brevard Zoo in September

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – If you have young children, now is a great time to visit the Brevard Zoo, which says it is home to more than 900 animals from around the world. During the month of September, the Brevard Zoo says it is allowing children 11 years old or younger into the zoo for free.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

This new restaurant is headed to I-Drive

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Kavas Tacos + Tequila, a new restaurant concept from Meraki Food Group, is coming to International Drive’s Pointe Orlando entertainment complex this fall. Co-owner...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
hometownnewsvolusia.com

Chick-fil-A will get razed and rebuilt in Daytona

Chris Kirby, owner/operator of the Chick-fil-A on Williamson Boulevard in Daytona Beach, is one step closer to getting his wish of demolishing the popular restaurant. But have no fear fast-food fans, it will come back bigger and better than ever. Mr. Kirby plans to build a larger Chick-fil-A with an additional drive-through.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
hometownnewsvolusia.com

Moving at the speed of light in Volusia County

Wire 3 communications is going to put you in the fast lane of the internet. The Daytona Beach-based company is the leader in providing fiber optic connectivity throughout Volusia County. Currently offering service in New Smyrna Beach, Chief Executive Officer Jai Ramachandran explains how they are quickly expanding. “We're building...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
click orlando

Bojangles opens 1st of 15 planned Central Florida locations

SANFORD, Fla. – More than a year after it was first announced, Bojangles has opened the first of 15 planned restaurants around the greater Orlando area. The new location sits at 101 S. Oregon Ave. in Sanford. [ADD YOUR BUSINESS TO THE FLORIDA FOODIE DIRECTORY]. The North Carolina-based chain...
SANFORD, FL
WESH

Florida Missing Child Alert cancelled for 7-year-old Flagler County girl

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement confirmed early Thursday morning that a child who had been missing has been located and is safe. A Florida Missing Child Alert had been issued Wednesday evening by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement for a 7-year-old girl who went missing from Daytona Beach. Authorities said the child was located in the Jacksonville area.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Application window closing for Brevard County emergency rental assistance

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Wednesday is the last day to apply for the first phase of emergency rental assistance in Brevard County. The first phase of the Brevard County Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERA1) will stop accepting applications as of Wednesday. The county said its Housing and Human Services department will use the month of September to finish processing applications before a second round of funding will become available in October.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Teacher hits student in Orlando school

(WSVN) - A school employee was seen hitting a student at an elementary school, and parents are outraged. Brianna Blanton and her mother Kathleen were furious after they saw what went down at an elementary school near Orlando, earlier this week. “It’s scary,” said Brianna. Kathleen explained what...
ORLANDO, FL

