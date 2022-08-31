Read full article on original website
Kroc Center seeking vendors for fall Upscale Garage Sale on Oct. 8
QUINCY — The Kroc Center is seeking vendors for the fall Upscale Garage Sale, which will take place from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8. This event will allow vendors and shoppers to get a head start selling and buying holiday items, winter apparel, décor, children’s items and more inside the Kroc Center gymnasium. A 10 foot by 10 foot booth can be rented for $35. A 10 foot by 20 foot booth can be rented for $70. Booths needing electrical access, which are limited in availability, can be rented for an additional $10. Booth payment must be made by Sept. 30.
Dancer Love Foundation to hold annual ‘Glow Row Raiser’ event Sept. 10
QUINCY — The Dancer Love Foundation’s annual fundraiser, “The Glow Row Raiser,” will be from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. on Sept. 10 at 110 N. Sixth. The Glow Row is a community rowing event, where teams of 10 row a marathon on a stationary row machine. The Dancer Love Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit that serves as a platform to encourage, educate and fund expressions of fitness in everyday life for those people looking to create their own environments of inclusion through fitness.
Memorial Hospital welcomes four new members to Evergreen Center team
CARTHAGE, Ill. — Memorial Hospital Senior Life Solutions’ Evergreen Center recently welcomed four new team members — Valerie Brown, Max Holmes, Ashley Haynes and Dr. Prema Sanne. Brown will be the program director, responsible for directing and coordinating the activities of program staff and providing community education...
MRN THIS WEEK: Todd Pettit, Quincy Public Schools
The first-year superintendent talks about the start of the school year and already facing the challenge of finding a new insurance provider for the Quincy School District’s more than 1,700 employees. Muddy River News This Week is furnished by Harvey’s. Miss Clipping Out Stories to Save for Later?
Hannibal Arts Council recognizes community arts leadership with Paragon Art Awards
HANNIBAL, Mo. — The Hannibal Arts Council recently recognized several community members with 2022 Paragon Art Awards. Award winners were presented original award pieces by Hannibal artist Kim Caisse. Roger McGregor was awarded the Ultimate Paragon, the highest award presented. He was recognized for his commitment to the Hannibal...
Quincy University homecoming weekend set for Sept. 22-25
QUINCY – Quincy University will have its annual homecoming weekend Sept. 22-25, with numerous events planned for alumni, students and the community. Festivities kick-off on Thursday, Sept. 22, with the homecoming parade, pep rally and the annual balloon glow event. Weekend events include favorites like the Chuck French Memorial...
Hannibal Convention and Visitors Bureau receives $200,000 in grants to help with photos, website and visitor profile
HANNIBAL, Mo. — The Hannibal Convention and Visitors Bureau will receive more than $200,000 from four grants from the Missouri Division of Tourism. The Convention and Visitors Bureau always applies for the annual Marketing Matching Grant. However, the bureau, like others around the state, also applied for multiple Platform Development Grants in addition to the Marketing Matching Grant.
Blessing Health to close hospital in Keokuk on Oct. 1, will focus on clinic-based outpatient care in region
KEOKUK, Iowa — In response to consistently low demand for inpatient and emergency room care, Blessing Health will close its hospital in Keokuk, Iowa, on Oct. 1 and focus its healthcare resources in the region on clinic-based outpatient care. The announcement was made in a press release sent to local media Thursday morning.
Local School Ranks Top 10 of Most Haunted in Illinois
Sometimes worrying about school work, projects, and reading assignments aren't the only things students need to be mindful of. I swear as soon as September hits my mind changes from summer fun to hauntings and where you can find them. Lucky for us, one of those haunted places is right here in Quincy. The Quincy Junior High School is an amazing, beautiful building and when people drive by it or even have the luck to walk inside it really does give off that castle vibe. But, like all castles, there is a legend of a haunting in the school.
See Inside an Off-the-Grid Treehouse Hidden Away in Rural Nauvoo
Want to get away from it all, but not have to get that far away? I found a crazy cool treehouse that's hidden away in rural Nauvoo that is as off-the-grid as you can get. This place is called the Captains Quarters hosted by Robert on Airbnb. If you love a sea-themed vibe in the trees, you will love this. Here's how he describes it on the Airbnb listing:
Curious crowd shows up to check out Illinois 57 plans
QUINCY — The conference room at Downtown Quincy’s Atrium hotel was filled with charts, maps and big screens Thursday evening showing potential improvements for Illinois 57 between Broadway and I-172. The project, which has an overall price tag of about $75 million, appears to have been scaled down...
Pappo’s Pizzeria and Pub owner says location, lack of kitchen staff led to closing of restaurant
QUINCY — Difficulty in finding employees to staff the kitchen helped lead to the decision to close a Quincy restaurant. Pappo’s Pizzeria and Pub in the Quincy Town Center announced it would be closed “until further notice” on its Facebook page last Wednesday. Franchise owner Jim May told Muddy River News in a text on Tuesday that the restaurant will not reopen.
Real estate transfers in Pike County from Aug. 15-19, 2022
Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. WP Outdoors, LLC of New Oxford, Pa., sold a 40.50-acre farm...
QPD Blotter for Aug. 31, 2022
Jessica L Bezely (35) 639 York for Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid Accident at 12th & Maine PTC 122. James Weber reported his 12 Kia was hit by another vehicle while parked at 2900 State on 8/22/22 104. Nadunt C Clay, 39, Quincy, was arrested on warrants for operating...
IDOT open house TODAY to look at possible Illinois 57 improvements
QUINCY — The Illinois Department of Transportation’s open house to discuss options for improving Illinois 57 is today. The event is from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Atrium, 201 S. Third. In July, IDOT presented it recommendations to the Quincy Community Advisory Group, who is pitching the...
Murder Conviction For Mays
Marcus Mays, formerly of LaGrange, was found guilty of first-degree murder and seven counts of abuse or neglect of a child, and endangering the welfare of a child. Mays was arrested on Aug. 18, 2018, after a child in his custody was taken to Blessing Hospital with injuries the day before.
For the Record - Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022
8/29/2022 - 8:10 a.m - Fort Madison police responded to a report of a property damage accident in the 500 block of 48th Street. 8/29/2022 - 4:34 p.m. - Fort Madison police responded to a report of a larceny/theft in the 2700 block of Avenue N. 8/30/2022 - 3:45 p.m....
‘We are definitely moving in the right direction’: Boaters, Park District officials pleased with talks about marina
QUINCY — Chris Griggs called it “a dialogue like we’ve never had before, which is very much appreciated.”. A group of local boaters and renters informally met for about 90 minutes with Quincy Park Board commissioners John Frankenhoff and Jeff VanCamp on Tuesday to talk about issues involving boating on the Mississippi River and finding a way to keep Art Keller Marina open past 2023.
St. Louis man unsuccessful in attempt to flee from Hannibal police, charged with delivery of controlled substance
HANNIBAL, Mo. — A St. Louis man is in the Marion County Jail and has been charged with delivery of a controlled substance. The 10th Judicial Circuit Court of Marion County issued a warrant for Jae’Von M. Renfoe, 20, of St. Louis on Thursday, Sept. 1. Renfoe’s charge stems from an incident that began at approximately 3:20 p.m. Wednesday the 1700 block of Chestnut.
Candidates’ petitions for JWCC trustee election available Sept. 6
QUINCY — Nominating petitions for seats on the John Wood Community College board of trustees will be available at the Quincy campus, 1301 S. 48th, on Tuesday, Sept. 6. Petitions may be circulated starting Tuesday, Sept. 20. The filing period is Dec. 12-19 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. This does not include Saturday, Dec. 17.
