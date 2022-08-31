Read full article on original website
Orlando Matters - Sept. 3 Episode
Anchor Ryan Elijah talks with former Congressman Ric Keller about the state of the political climate in Florida, and around the country. Plus, an inside look at the Orlando Magic's new training facility.
Venomous puss caterpillars spotted in Central Florida
CLERMONT, Fla. - Look but don't touch!. A Central Florida resident is warning others that the venomous puss caterpillars have made their return to the area. Joel Mathis told FOX 35 News he spotted a few of the furry little creatures in Clermont over the weekend. Known as one of...
Florida beaches packed for Labor Day holiday
It was a busy Labor Day on Volusia County beaches as throngs of people celebrated the "end of summer." Volusia County Beach Safety said eight swimmers had to be rescued from the ocean without any major issue.
Nice weather draws big crowds to Florida beaches for Labor Day holiday
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - People packed Volusia County beaches as Labor Day marked the unofficial end to summer. "So we’re just hanging out at the beach with the boys and letting them get out of the house and away from the computers for a little bit," said Kimberly Purdue.
