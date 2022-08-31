ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Orlando Matters - Sept. 3 Episode

Anchor Ryan Elijah talks with former Congressman Ric Keller about the state of the political climate in Florida, and around the country. Plus, an inside look at the Orlando Magic's new training facility.
ORLANDO, FL
wogx.com

Venomous puss caterpillars spotted in Central Florida

CLERMONT, Fla. - Look but don't touch!. A Central Florida resident is warning others that the venomous puss caterpillars have made their return to the area. Joel Mathis told FOX 35 News he spotted a few of the furry little creatures in Clermont over the weekend. Known as one of...
CLERMONT, FL

