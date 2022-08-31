Read full article on original website
Related
go955.com
No injuries reported during fire that struck a Kalamazoo business
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — No injuries were reported in a Kalamazoo fire that broke out in the 900 block of East Cork Street on Saturday, September 3. Authorities say it happened around 8:17 p.m. at a business where it was reported that smoke and flames were showing from the rear of the building.
go955.com
Police investigating three weekend shootings in Kalamazoo: Two currently in critical condition
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety Police are investigating two shootings that took place in the city within three hours of each other Friday evening, September 2. The first one happened around 8:02 p.m. when officers responded to the 500 block of Trimble on a...
go955.com
Road closures in Battle Creek area starting Tuesday due to ongoing storm cleanup
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — City crews will be performing ongoing cleanup of storm damage from this past Monday, August 29, resulting in the following road closures beginning Tuesday, September 6, and possibly lasting the remainder of the week through Friday, September 9. Watkins Road from Helmer Road...
go955.com
Calhoun Sheriff honors retiring deputy and K9 officer
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – Calhoun County Sheriff Steve Hinkley recognized two retirements from the Sheriff’s Office as well as the growth and success of the Battle Creek Area K-9 Training Program during the Calhoun County Board of Commissioners meeting this past Thursday. Deputy Guy Picketts and K9...
