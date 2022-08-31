KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — No injuries were reported in a Kalamazoo fire that broke out in the 900 block of East Cork Street on Saturday, September 3. Authorities say it happened around 8:17 p.m. at a business where it was reported that smoke and flames were showing from the rear of the building.

