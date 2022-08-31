Read full article on original website
Popular fried chicken franchise plans expansion into Philadelphia
Fried chicken lovers in the Philadelphia region will soon have another option to satisfy their cravings. Dave's Hot Chicken, a fast-casual Nashville hot chicken phenomenon, is bringing its first restaurants to the area. Thanks to a recently-signed deal, a minimum of eight locations are planned throughout Philadelphia, Bucks, Montgomery, Chester and Delaware counties.
Enjoy wine and craft beer garden, dance along to live music at art festival in Souderton
There is no shortage of art festivals and celebrations in Philadelphia and throughout the region this fall, recognizing flourishing talent among crafters, artisans, and performers. On Satuday, Sept. 24, Souderton Connects will host the small Montgomery County town's 10th annual art jam from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The free,...
Test your knowledge of classic high school movies during Philadelphia Film Center's quizzo tournament
Just in time for back-to-school season, the Philadelphia Film Center is celebrating modern high school classics with screenings of three fan-favorite movies from the last three decades as part of its Throwback Quizzo series. The Get In Loser, We're Going Back to High School! Quizzo Tournament consists of a movie...
Bok Building's newest tenant, Baby Tooth, to sell local art collections as part of mutual aid effort
After success with a handful of flea markets featuring feminist artists and crafters from Philadelphia and the surrounding region, event promoter Zissel Aronow — better known as House Cat — is opening a new retail shop and community space in the Bok Building. Baby Tooth is a collaboration...
