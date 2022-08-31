ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
phillyvoice.com

Popular fried chicken franchise plans expansion into Philadelphia

Fried chicken lovers in the Philadelphia region will soon have another option to satisfy their cravings. Dave's Hot Chicken, a fast-casual Nashville hot chicken phenomenon, is bringing its first restaurants to the area. Thanks to a recently-signed deal, a minimum of eight locations are planned throughout Philadelphia, Bucks, Montgomery, Chester and Delaware counties.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy