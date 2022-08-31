Wetteland’s trial continues with police chief, IT expert testifying

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Jessica Jean Jarvis, 23, and Eliseo Suarez, 23, have been identified as the individuals who were arrested in connection with a police chase and shooting on Aug. 30.Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes said at 10:48 a.m. flock cameras alerted the department about a stolen vehicle near the Central Patrol station in downtown Fort Worth. Jarvis was driving the stolen vehicle and Suarez was the passenger. When officers tried to pull the car over, the suspects in the car rushed off. That's when police said the chase started. The chase ended on the I-820 eastbound service road and Denton Highway in Haltom City, where the suspect's stolen vehicle crashed into another car. Jarvis and Suarez tried to run away, but were arrested shortly after. Jarvis was arrested for unauthorized used of a motor vehicle, evading arrest and an out of town warrant. Suarez was arrested for three counts of assault with a deadly weapon against a public servant, evading arrest and three prior felony warrants.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO