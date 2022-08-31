ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Novi, MI

Michigan State Fair celebrates 10th anniversary in Novi with expansion

By Lee DeVito
Detroit Metro Times
 4 days ago

The Michigan State Fair is back and bigger than ever.

It’s been 10 years since the Michigan State Fair was relocated to the ’burbs, following its 160-year-run in Detroit. (Former Governor Jennifer Granholm vetoed legislation to provide funding to the festival in 2009, citing other priorities, and the fair was reborn in Novi a few years later.) Apparently, things are going good with the festival’s new incarnation; last year, organizers say the fair drew a record 280,000 attendees, a 62% increase since 2019, the last time the fair was held before it was disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

To celebrate its 10-year anniversary in Novi, organizers say this year’s event is set to be its biggest yet. The 2022 Michigan State Fair will feature an expanded footprint, with more rides, attractions, and food options. The Shrine Circus will also return in the world’s largest circus tent, because bigger is better.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=016MnR_0hceWv2700
The 2022 Michigan State Fair will feature an expanded footprint, including the world’s largest circus tent.

Other new attractions include the Pork Chop Revue, a performance featuring pigs doing tricks. There will also be a new attraction called the Cool Zoo, a family-owned exotic animal exhibition. That’s in addition to live music, a beer tent, and a Moovin’ thru the Midway 5k run that ends, of course, in the beer tent.

Organizers say that the increased attendance allowed them to increase community contributions to $857,000 for 2021, and that the Michigan State Fair LLC has given a total of $4,176,000 to various charities in the past decade.

The fair is from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1-Friday, Sept. 2; 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3-Sunday, Sept. 4; and 10 a.m.-9 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 5; at the Suburban Collection Showplace, 46100 Grand River Ave., Novi; 248-348-5600; michiganstatefairllc.com . Tickets are $10 or $42 for unlimited carnival rides.

Detroit Metro Times

Detroit Metro Times

Detroit, MI
ABOUT

For more than 30 years Metro Times has been Detroit's premier alternative source for news, arts, culture, music, film, food, fashion and more.

 https://www.metrotimes.com/

