Family offers $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in teen’s homicide
INDIANPOLIS — A renewed push for justice and a new reward as an Indianapolis family is now offering $25,000 for information that leads to the person who killed 17-year-old Ross Mitchell. Last year over Labor Day weekend, Mitchell was playing ball with his younger brother outside their home on...
Woman shot, killed in parking lot of Lafayette Walmart
LAFAYETTE, Ind. – A woman died in a shooting outside a Lafayette Walmart. According to the Lafayette Police Department, the shooting happened around 9 p.m. Sunday at the Walmart located at 4205 Commerce Dr. Officers arrived to find a woman shot to death in the parking lot. She has...
Deadly shooting of 19-year-old on Indy’s northwest side caught on camera
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are searching for two suspects following a deadly shooting on Indy’s northwest side. Just before 6 p.m. Sunday night, police were called to the parking lot outside an Express Pantry convenience store at 4281 N. High School Road to find a man shot to death inside a car.
Indiana University fraternity put on cease and desist for alcohol violations
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — An Indiana University Bloomington fraternity has been put on cease and desist by university officials for “endangering others” along with alcohol violations. The IU website confirms that the Sigma Phi Epsilon frat was placed on cease and desist on Friday for violations including endangering...
Juvenile hurt in overnight shooting
INDIANAPOLIS – A female juvenile was seriously hurt in an overnight shooting on Indy’s east side early Sunday morning. Police were called to the Amoco gas station on East Washington Street just after 3 a.m. They located a female juvenile a wound from an apparent gunshot wound. She...
Man shot, killed on northwest side of Indy
INDIANAPOLIS — A man is dead after a shooting on the city’s northwest side. Indianapolis Metropolitan police responded around 5:45 p.m. to the 4200 block of N. High School Road on report of a person shot. Upon arrival to the area, which is near an Express Pantry close to the intersection of High School Road and Gateway Drive, officers found an adult male suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
Advocates push to change ‘outdated’ laws impacting Hoosiers with HIV
INDIANAPOLIS — Some Hoosiers say several Indiana laws unfairly target those living with HIV, and some lawmakers are hoping to make changes next session. “Treating someone differently because of their disease, it’s just not fair,” said Carrie Foote, chair of the HIV Modernization Movement – Indiana.
Silver Alert declared for missing Hendricks County man
HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. – The Hendrick’s County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing Danville man. Police are looking for 69-year-old Charles Adkins, a 6-foot, 1-inch. 176-pound man who has been missing since Monday evening. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans. Adkins...
Woman airlifted to Indy hospital after ORV crash in Fayette County
CONNERSVILLE, Ind. – A Liberty woman suffered serious injuries following an off-road vehicle crash in Connersville. According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, officers were dispatched around 8:40 p.m. Sunday to the area near the 500 block of Big Bear Road in Connersville. An off-road vehicle (ORV) lost...
Man shot on city’s south side in very critical condition
INDIANAPOLIS — A man is in “very critical” condition following a shooting Sunday afternoon on Indianapolis’ south side. Indianapolis Metro police were called just before 6 p.m. to Community Hospital South for a walk-in gunshot victim. The victim, who had been driven to the hospital after being shot, was in critical condition, IMPD said.
14 NaloxBoxes installed throughout Johnson County
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — Advocates in central Indiana are putting life-saving tools into the hands of those who need them. 14 Naloxone Boxes, or NaloxBoxes, are now installed all across Johnson County. Each box is filled with doses of Naloxone, a medicine that can rapidly reverse an opioid overdose.
Coroner identifies body found in pond as missing 4-year-old girl
PLAINFIELD, Ind. — The Hendricks County Coroner’s Office confirmed that a body found during the search of a pond last week is that of a missing 4-year-old girl. Fiedwenya “NeeGee” Fiefe disappeared Thursday, setting off a large search. A body matching her description was recovered from a retention pond Friday.
Triton Central High School student killed in Labor Day weekend car crash
FAIRLAND, Ind. — A Shelby County school district announced Sunday that a student at Triton Central High School died in a car crash over Labor Day weekend. Nick Winter, a student in the Class of 2024 at Triton Central High School, died over the weekend in a tragic car crash, the Northwestern Consolidated School District of Shelby County posted to Facebook Sunday.
VIDEO: White nationalist hate group marches in downtown Indy
INDIANAPOLIS — An extremist, white nationalist hate group marched through the streets of Indianapolis on Saturday afternoon while chanting, carrying signs and beating drums. Video given to CBS4 taken by a witness downtown shows around 50 white males dressed in khakis, dark shirts and face coverings roaming the city streets. The extremist group Patriot Front has claimed they were the organizers of the march on their account on the social media site Telegram.
Story of Indy ex-con to be told in Mel Gibson movie
INDIANAPOLIS — On Sept. 20, Gilbert Galvan will board a plane at Indianapolis International Airport to fly to Los Angeles for the Hollywood premiere of a movie based on his career as a prolific robber of Canadian banks and jewelry stores in the 1980s. Because he often flew from...
Tennessee man killed in crash on I-65 near downtown Indy
INDIANAPOLIS — A man from Tennessee died Saturday afternoon after hitting a semi-truck in the southbound lanes of Interstate 65 near downtown Indianapolis, state police said. Indiana State Police investigators said that 28-year-old Eduard Chekhun of Sevierville, Tenn. was injured after his black 2015 BMW hit the back of...
Southern Indiana woman dies after house swept away by flash flooding
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ind. — An elderly woman has died in Jefferson County after several homes, including hers, were washed away by severe flash flooding. According to the National Weather Service, emergency management officials in southern Indiana have responded to several reports of homes washed away along E. Brushy Fork Road.
Frankfort man dies after car goes off road, slams into utility pole
CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. – A 32-year-old Frankfort man died in a weekend crash in Clinton County. According to the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to 1734 S. Prairie Ave. around 3:35 p.m. Saturday. Upon arrival, deputies found a 1998 Ford Taurus that had sustained significant damage....
Mayor Hogsett condemns march of Patriot Front in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — Mayor Joe Hogsett has condemned the march of approximately 75 members of a group researchers call white nationalist and fascist through downtown Indianapolis this weekend. “Hate has no place in Indianapolis,” read the mayor’s statement. “The individuals who marched downtown yesterday do not represent the values of...
Labor Day weather forecast for Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Rain showers with a few more isolated thunderstorms will lead us into Labor Day. Moisture remains present this week, but becomes more widely scattered. Flash flooding was a major issue over the holiday weekend. This was especially true for southern Indiana on Saturday, September 3rd. Jefferson County emergency management reported homes washed away along E Brushy Fork Road. The body of an elderly woman was found five miles downstream from where her home was swept away, Jefferson County officials say. Radar indicates rainfall totals in Jefferson County over at least 5 inches in just a few hours time Saturday.
