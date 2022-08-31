INDIANAPOLIS — An extremist, white nationalist hate group marched through the streets of Indianapolis on Saturday afternoon while chanting, carrying signs and beating drums. Video given to CBS4 taken by a witness downtown shows around 50 white males dressed in khakis, dark shirts and face coverings roaming the city streets. The extremist group Patriot Front has claimed they were the organizers of the march on their account on the social media site Telegram.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO