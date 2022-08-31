Former Lehigh University student accused of making threats is in custody, school says; campus operations return to normal

A Lehigh University police vehicle is seen patrolling campus Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in Bethlehem. Lehigh University police have issued a warning about a threat against students and said security has been increased around campus. April Gamiz/The Morning Call/TNS

The man accused of threatening a group of Lehigh University students was taken into custody by New York City police Wednesday morning, school officials said.

The school stepped up security on Sunday, after former student Muhamad Diop allegedly threatened to shoot the students.

Bethlehem police, who obtained a warrant charging Diop, 20, with terroristic threats and harassment, determined he was in New York City, but his location couldn’t immediately be confirmed, so Lehigh police issued a campuswide warning.

Diop was taken into custody without incident, the school said.

“We can confirm now that the individual who made the threats to campus was not recently in the Lehigh Valley area; we commend our students and the campus community for their vigilance throughout the investigation,” university police Chief Jason Schiffer said in an email.

“We’ve been in direct contact with those who received the threats, and our thoughts and support are with the students who were impacted by this incident,” he said. “The Lehigh University Police Department is also in direct contact with the family of the individual who made the threats.”

Campus activities by and large continued as usual during the warning period, except no one could enter buildings without a swipe card and security patrols were increased.