Auburn Volleyball looks to keep unbeaten record intact with Alabama A&M in town
AUBURN, Ala. – After nearly a week between games, Auburn Volleyball (4-0, 0-0) will be itching to get back in front of the crowd at Neville Arena on Tuesday, facing in-state foe Alabama A&M (0-6, 0-0). First serve is slated for 7 p.m. and admission is FREE!. QUICK HITS.
Craven lifts Tigers to victory over Army
AUBURN, Ala. – Thanks to a clutch header that found the back of the net from graduate student M.E. Craven, No. 11 Auburn soccer (3-0-3) continued its unbeaten run to start the year with a 1-0 victory over Army (1-3-2) Sunday at the Auburn Soccer Complex. "It was good...
Mike Jernigan (George Petrie)
George Petrie came to Auburn to teach history. In 1892 he formed Auburn's first football team, basically as a P.E. class. Petrie coached Auburn for four games starting with the first game in Auburn history, the battle with Georgia at Piedmont Park in Atlanta. Petrie was also Auburn's first baseball coach.
Auburn Cross Country women win Foothills Invitational
OXFORD, Ala. – — The Auburn cross country team opened the 2022 season in fine fashion Friday at the Foothills Invitational as the Tiger women won the team race, while the men were second overall. SophomoresHallie Porterfield and Cooper Atkins led the Tigers in each of their respective races, as both finished second overall.
