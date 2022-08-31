Read full article on original website
No turn signal: Driver threatens shooting
The Fairview Park Police say a driver threatened to shoot another driver because he did not use a turn signal.
10 arrested after shooting at the Canfield Fair
MAHONING COUNTY, Ohio,, Ohio (WOIO) - Canfield police increased security at the Canfield Fair after a fight led to a shooting on the fairgrounds Saturday night. According to Mahoning County Sherriff Jerry Greene, the shooting happened around 10 p.m. Saturday. Sherriff Greene said seven of the people arrested are juveniles.
Youngstown rape conviction reversed
He was convicted of raping two girls under 10 years old.
11 people arrested after shooting at Ohio fair
Eleven people were arrested Saturday night after fights broke out and shots were fired at the Canfield Fair in eastern Ohio.
Shots allegedly fired at Canfield Fair
CANFIELD, Ohio — A shooting happened at the Canfield Fair on Saturday night, according to reports from NBC affiliate station WFMJ. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Authorities confirmed to WFMJ that shots were fired...
10 shot, 1 killed in early morning gunfire outside lounge
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say early morning gunfire outside a lounge in a Cleveland suburb wounded about 10 people, killing one of them. East Cleveland police reported multiple calls about the shots fired outside Just Us Lounge and Deli shortly before 3 a.m. Monday. Detectives said about...
Sources: 11 arrested, 1 taken to juvenile court after shots fired at Canfield Fair
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Officers on the scene tell First News that 11 people were arrested Saturday night after a fight broke out and shots were fired at the Canfield Fair. Sources also tell us that one was charged and taken to the Mahoning County Juvenile Court Center. It...
Woman accused of ramming car indicted for felonious assault
A woman arrested earlier this month for ramming a car was indicted Thursday by a Mahoning County grand jury.
Cuyahoga Falls police find ‘no evidence’ of shooting after movie theater disturbance
CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WOIO) - Cuyahoga Falls police said officers were called out Saturday night to a disturbance at the Cinemark movie theater on State Road. According to police, a large group of teens and young adults were acting disorderly. Though someone reported hearing gunshots, Cuyahoga Falls police said there...
Ohio Hunter Who Shot Man at His House While Aiming at Deer Sentenced to Prison
An Ohio man was sentenced to two years in prison after a hunting accident injured a man who was sitting in his home on his couch with his wife and baby nearby. Earlier this year, Kasen Smith pleaded guilty to discharging a firearm while on or near prohibited property and injuring a person while hunting without permission in direct violation of local hunting ordinances.
Man found guilty of Slavic Village killings, faces death penalty
A man was found guilty of killing a woman, two children and another man in Cleveland’s Slavic Village.
Mahoning County indictments: Sept. 1, 2022
A Mahoning County grand jury returned the following indictments on Thursday.
Fire scorches Youngstown duplex
Fire crews spent part of their evening putting out flames at a duplex on Youngstown's West Side. It was shortly after 5 p.m. when flames broke out at the home on the corner of Mahoning and Richview Avenues. A police officer was the first one on scene and helped tenants...
Man rams car into another car in driveway; resident accuse neighbor’s guest of eating her tomatoes: Brook Park police blotter
BROOK PARK, Ohio – Criminal damaging, trespassing, menacing: Michael Drive. Police are looking for a 30-year-old Cleveland man who created a disturbance on Harrison Drive at about 7:30 a.m. Aug. 16, then drove to a house on Michael and caused more trouble there. It’s unknown how the man caused...
Poland Twp. Police seek information on man trying to get kids in his car near Dairy Queen
Poland Township Police Department is asking for information about suspicious activity happening in the area.
Two vehicles involved in a head on crash on State Route 151
Jefferson County — Two vehicles were involved in a crash in Jefferson County Sunday that has left three people hurt. Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to the scene of a two car crash on State Route 151 on Sunday afternoon. Of the three people injured, one was transported to...
1-year-old left in hot car dies in New Philadelphia, father charged
NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (WOIO) - According to New Philadelphia Police, the father of a 1-year-old boy has been charged with murder after police said he left the child in a hot car for hours Thursday. Police said that around 2 pm they were notified by Cleveland Clinic Union Hospital that...
At least 2 people hospitalized after motorcycle crash in Sugarcreek Township
SUGARCREEK TOWNSHIP — At least two people were hurt in a multi-vehicle accident involving a motorcycle late Sunday afternoon, according Sugarcreek Township dispatchers. >>RELATED: Overturned semi crash on NB I-75 at SR-4 sends at least 1 person to hospital. The crash happened at the intersection of Wagner Road at...
Trumbull County indictments: Aug. 31, 2022
A Trumbull County grand jury returned these indictments on Wednesday.
Newton Falls police worker accused of double dipping pay
A member of the Newton Falls Police Department has been accused of receiving pay for time not worked.
