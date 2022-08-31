ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sebring, OH

10 arrested after shooting at the Canfield Fair

MAHONING COUNTY, Ohio,, Ohio (WOIO) - Canfield police increased security at the Canfield Fair after a fight led to a shooting on the fairgrounds Saturday night. According to Mahoning County Sherriff Jerry Greene, the shooting happened around 10 p.m. Saturday. Sherriff Greene said seven of the people arrested are juveniles.
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
Shots allegedly fired at Canfield Fair

CANFIELD, Ohio — A shooting happened at the Canfield Fair on Saturday night, according to reports from NBC affiliate station WFMJ. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Authorities confirmed to WFMJ that shots were fired...
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
10 shot, 1 killed in early morning gunfire outside lounge

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say early morning gunfire outside a lounge in a Cleveland suburb wounded about 10 people, killing one of them. East Cleveland police reported multiple calls about the shots fired outside Just Us Lounge and Deli shortly before 3 a.m. Monday. Detectives said about...
EAST CLEVELAND, OH
Ohio Hunter Who Shot Man at His House While Aiming at Deer Sentenced to Prison

An Ohio man was sentenced to two years in prison after a hunting accident injured a man who was sitting in his home on his couch with his wife and baby nearby. Earlier this year, Kasen Smith pleaded guilty to discharging a firearm while on or near prohibited property and injuring a person while hunting without permission in direct violation of local hunting ordinances.
Fire scorches Youngstown duplex

Fire crews spent part of their evening putting out flames at a duplex on Youngstown's West Side. It was shortly after 5 p.m. when flames broke out at the home on the corner of Mahoning and Richview Avenues. A police officer was the first one on scene and helped tenants...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH

