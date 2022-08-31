Peter Thiel, the billionaire Silicon Valley investor bankrolling a creepy new strain of conservative populism, essentially paid for the successful Republican Senate primary campaigns of his chums Blake Masters in Arizona and J.D. Vance in Ohio. Neither candidate raised much cash on his own, while their opponents (especially Mark Kelly in Arizona) have raised loads. And in a move that you just can’t help but smile over, Thiel was willing to spend tens of millions of dollars to get these oddballs with loads of baggage through their primary but is now getting a little tight with the pocketbook. The Washington Post reported this week on how Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has been begging Thiel to keep cutting checks to boost Vance and Masters. “Thiel has told associates that he has no plans to spend more this cycle,” the Post reported, “and that his aim was to elevate younger Republican candidates who would mark a sharp break from the party’s neoconservative wing, not to engage in a tit-for-tat spending war with Democrats.” If there is anything that can make the taciturn Mitch McConnell scream what the HELL while clawing the wallpapering off his office, it is Thiel saying that. The dispute culminated in a McConnell-aligned super PAC pulling $8 million in Arizona ads until a deal is realized. The lesson here is to never rely on a tech guy, for anything.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO