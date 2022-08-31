Read full article on original website
Trump accuses Democrats of 'breaking in' during first rally since Mar-a-Lago raid
Sept. 3 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump on Saturday night gave his first rally since Mar-a-Lago, his residence in Florida, was raided by FBI agents last month searching for classified documents he took from the White House at the end of his presidency. Trump, while stumping for Pennsylvania gubernatorial...
Lindsey Graham Doubles Down On 'Riots In The Streets' Warning
"What I tried to do was state the obvious," Graham said, again raising the specter of violence if Trump is prosecuted for taking top-secret documents from the White House.
Trump Is Big Mad About Mar-a-Lago Search, Uses Family to Play the Victim During Rally
“There can be no more real example of the very clear threats to American freedom than just a few weeks ago when… we witnessed one of the most shocking abuses of power we have witnessed from any administration in American history,” former President Donald Trump said at his rally Saturday night — the first since the FBI searched his Mar-a-Lago compound. Trump used the opportunity to spread lies about the investigation, the 2020 election, and a bevy of other topics. At the Pennsylvania rally in support of GOP candidates Dr. Mehmet Oz and Doug Mastriano, Trump claimed that the Democratic...
Slate
Peter Thiel
Peter Thiel, the billionaire Silicon Valley investor bankrolling a creepy new strain of conservative populism, essentially paid for the successful Republican Senate primary campaigns of his chums Blake Masters in Arizona and J.D. Vance in Ohio. Neither candidate raised much cash on his own, while their opponents (especially Mark Kelly in Arizona) have raised loads. And in a move that you just can’t help but smile over, Thiel was willing to spend tens of millions of dollars to get these oddballs with loads of baggage through their primary but is now getting a little tight with the pocketbook. The Washington Post reported this week on how Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has been begging Thiel to keep cutting checks to boost Vance and Masters. “Thiel has told associates that he has no plans to spend more this cycle,” the Post reported, “and that his aim was to elevate younger Republican candidates who would mark a sharp break from the party’s neoconservative wing, not to engage in a tit-for-tat spending war with Democrats.” If there is anything that can make the taciturn Mitch McConnell scream what the HELL while clawing the wallpapering off his office, it is Thiel saying that. The dispute culminated in a McConnell-aligned super PAC pulling $8 million in Arizona ads until a deal is realized. The lesson here is to never rely on a tech guy, for anything.
