KWCH.com
Downtown vandalism threatens Salina revitalization efforts
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Authorities -- and residents -- in Salina are looking for a person they say vandalized several floral displays downtown early Sunday morning. They believe it happened between midnight and 2 a.m. Sunday on Santa Fe Avenue. Making downtown Salina a destination has been a goal for...
WIBW
Jeep owners rally to help family of Wamego man injured in crash
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - While many people enjoyed the last unofficial day of summer Monday on Labor Day, members of a local Jeep owners group took time to help a family in need. The group met at late Monday morning at a gas station at S.W. 10th Avenue and Wanamaker Road before heading to Wamego, where it would present funds and food items to the family of Shawn Adams, who was critically injured in a three-vehicle, head-on crash Aug. 21 near Silver Lake.
Manhattan man killed in pickup crash
MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNW) — A Manhattan man died in a crash in Riley County Sunday evening. The Kansas Highway Patrol said Sean Warner, 36, was driving his F250 pickup east on Deep Creek Road about four miles southeast of Manhattan just after 7 p.m. Troopers say Warner had trouble with a curve in the road […]
Saline County Booking Activity, Sept. 5
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Castellon-Benitez, Jose Antonio; 34; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Driving While Suspended. Outside warrant/NCIC...
WIBW
Topeka man dies after motorcycle flips into ditch along highway near Admire
ADMIRE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man has died after his motorcycle flipped into a ditch along a Kansas highway near Admire. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 12:25 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4, emergency crews were called to Kansas Highway 99 about 4 miles north of Admire with reports of a motorcycle crash.
Manhattan High activity bus crashes into construction barricade
Manhattan High School principal, Michael Dorst, sent an email to parents on Saturday morning, notifying them of an incident with one of the USD 383 Activity Buses on the drive back from Derby following Friday night's football game. According to the email, one of the activity busses struck a highway...
WIBW
Man dies in crash southeast of Manhattan
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man lost his life in a single-vehicle wreck early Sunday evening. The accident happened around 7:08 p.m. in the 1200 block of Deep Creek Road, which is about four miles southeast of Manhattan. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, Sean M. Warner, 36, of...
WIBW
Pottawatomie Co. Sheriff’s Office installs new, safe medication disposal box
POTTAWATOMIE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Residents of Pottawatomie Co. now have a safe place to dispose of their medication. The Pottawatomie Co. Sheriff’s Office says it has partnered with DCCCA to provide a place to safely dispose of medications for residents of the county. The Sheriff’s Office noted the...
WIBW
Salina motorcycle driver dies after collision with 19-year-old driver
LINDSBORG, Kan. (WIBW) - A motorcycle driver from Salina is dead after a collision with a 19-year-old driver from Wichita. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3, emergency crews were called to the intersection of K-4 highway and 15th Ave. in Lindsborg, with reports of a fatality accident.
WIBW
Salina Police search for woman who used counterfeit bill on $100 gas visit
SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - Salina Police are looking for a woman accused of using a counterfeit bill to get out of a $100 gas pump visit at the end of August. The Salina Police Department says that just after 5:20 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, it was reported that a woman pulled up to the gas pumps at the Casey’s at 1100 E Iron Ave. in a silver 4-door Dodge Avenger.
Man in hospital after motorcycle crash in Lyon Co.
LYON COUNTY (KSNT) – A motorcycle wreck left a 71-year-old Topeka man with suspected serious injuries on Sunday afternoon. A Harley Davidson motorcycle was driving north on K-99 Highway about 4 miles north of Admire around 12:30 p.m. When the driver rounded a curve, the motorcycle went off the right side of the roadway. The […]
1350kman.com
RCPD makes drug, robbery arrests over Labor Day weekend
A Topeka man was arrested early Sunday morning in Manhattan, accused of drug distribution as well as obstruction charges. Dennis Alcox was taken into custody by Riley County police after 1:40 a.m. on Sunday in the 600 block of 12th Street. The 36-year-old is charged with three separate counts, one for opioid distribution as well as one count each for disorderly conduct related to a fight as well as obstructing or resisting the execution of a warrant.
WIBW
Driver escapes uninjured after vehicle catches fire in Riley Co.
RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The driver of a car in Riley Co. escaped uninjured when the engine suddenly burst into flames. Riley Co. Fire District #1 says that no one was injured after a vehicle caught fire on McDowell Creek Rd. on Friday afternoon, Sept. 2. RCFD#1 indicated that...
WIBW
Girls on the Run collects sports bras to break barriers to comfortable running
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Girls on the Run of the Flint Hills will help collect sports bras to break barriers to comfortable running for women and girls across the region. Girls on the Run of the Flint Hills says it will launch a sports bra drive to help break down participation barriers. It said lack of access to the simple, yet essential piece of equipment - a sports bra - can create a barrier to women who wish to run.
Four Concordia girls found early Wednesday in Salina
Four girls from Concordia were returned to their parents after they were found in south-central Salina early Wednesday morning. Salina Police Captain Gary Hanus said this morning that officers were sent to the area of Quincy Street and Max Avenue just after 6 a.m. for a report of four juveniles who were asking for rides. When they arrived, they found a 17-year-old girl and three other younger girls who all were from Concordia.
KAKE TV
One killed in accident east of Lindsborg
LINDSBORG, Kan. (KAKE) - A 53-year-old man is dead after a 2-vehicle accident on Saturday. Emergency crews were dispatched to the intersection of K-4 at 15th Ave. Saturday at approximately 2:30 p.m. 53-year-old Bryan N. Hernandez of Salina was driving his Harley Davidson westbound on K-4 at 15th Ave. A...
klkntv.com
Two-vehicle crash leaves two dead near Wymore
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Two people are dead following a collision four miles south of Wymore Friday evening. Just before 7 p.m., Gage County Deputies along with Wymore Fire and Rescue were called to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 77 and Sycamore Road. According to the Gage County Sheriff’s...
Geary County Booking Photo Sept. 2
Recent Booking Activity for the Geary County Detention Center. All persons included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. Bonds have been posted. Bonds have been posted. Photos are unavailable. Mary Barrios, Probation violation, Arrested 9/1. Shelby Thompson, Domestic battery, Criminal deprivation...
ksal.com
Salina Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash
A Salina man was killed in a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle on a highway near Lindsborg. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 53-year-old Bryan Hernandez of Salina was riding a 2007 Harley Davidson motorcycle headed west on K-4 Highway. He struck a 2008 Mercury Sable which made a left hand turn in front of him.
Dickinson County Jail Booking Activity, Aug. 27-Sept. 2
Following is recent booking activity for the Dickinson County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Dickinson County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: BATES, MAXWELL CONNOR; 22; Kansas City, Mo. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Use/possess w/intent to...
