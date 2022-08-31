ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fall River County, SD

SENTINELS OF THE BLACK HILLS: Local artist hopes project will be the ‘Magic Vase’ which inspires continued beautification of the Hot Springs area

PHOTOS (clockwise from upper left) Local artist Matt Lanz of White Star Studio, left, poses in Chautauqua Park with his oldest son Jared of Rapid City. Lanz, who also has two other sons that grew up in the Hot Springs area, is currently raising support for a project entitled “Sentinels of the Black Hills,” with the hope of creating a series of sculptures of Native American chiefs to be showcased in Hot Springs.
HOT SPRINGS, SD
Names released in Custer County fatal crash

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Chadron, Neb., man has been identified as the person who died Friday morning in a two-vehicle crash in Hermosa. According to a release from the Department of Public Safety, 80-year-old Dannie Barcal was driving northbound on South Dakota Highway 79 when he attempted to turn into a parking lot. He was hit by a southbound semi-truck and trailer.
HERMOSA, SD
Woodward has big bull riding dreams

Jestyn Woodward is an 18-year-old bull rider from Custer who is competing on a large scale. Woodward recently (Aug. 6) placed first, earning $2,428 and 87 points, at an Ashley, N.D., rodeo riding Mosbrucker’s bull House Cat. Woodward qualifies for a PRCA (Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association) card as he...
CUSTER, SD

