PHOTOS (clockwise from upper left) Local artist Matt Lanz of White Star Studio, left, poses in Chautauqua Park with his oldest son Jared of Rapid City. Lanz, who also has two other sons that grew up in the Hot Springs area, is currently raising support for a project entitled “Sentinels of the Black Hills,” with the hope of creating a series of sculptures of Native American chiefs to be showcased in Hot Springs.

HOT SPRINGS, SD ・ 3 DAYS AGO