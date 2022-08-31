Read full article on original website
kotatv.com
A Pine Ridge marijuana dispensary says their buyers are primarily from off the reservation
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Currently recreational cannabis is illegal in South Dakota, but this is not stopping some people from heading to the No Worries marijuana shop in Pine Ridge. Adonis Saltes, owner of the No Worries dispensary, said that more than half of the customers that visit his...
frcheraldstar.com
SENTINELS OF THE BLACK HILLS: Local artist hopes project will be the ‘Magic Vase’ which inspires continued beautification of the Hot Springs area
PHOTOS (clockwise from upper left) Local artist Matt Lanz of White Star Studio, left, poses in Chautauqua Park with his oldest son Jared of Rapid City. Lanz, who also has two other sons that grew up in the Hot Springs area, is currently raising support for a project entitled “Sentinels of the Black Hills,” with the hope of creating a series of sculptures of Native American chiefs to be showcased in Hot Springs.
Nebraska man identified in fatal crash in South Dakota
An 80-year-old Nebraska man has been identified as the man who died in a August 26 crash near Hermosa, South Dakota.
KEVN
Names released in Custer County fatal crash
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Chadron, Neb., man has been identified as the person who died Friday morning in a two-vehicle crash in Hermosa. According to a release from the Department of Public Safety, 80-year-old Dannie Barcal was driving northbound on South Dakota Highway 79 when he attempted to turn into a parking lot. He was hit by a southbound semi-truck and trailer.
custercountychronicle.com
Woodward has big bull riding dreams
Jestyn Woodward is an 18-year-old bull rider from Custer who is competing on a large scale. Woodward recently (Aug. 6) placed first, earning $2,428 and 87 points, at an Ashley, N.D., rodeo riding Mosbrucker’s bull House Cat. Woodward qualifies for a PRCA (Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association) card as he...
