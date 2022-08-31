Read full article on original website
myedmondsnews.com
Puget Sound Bird Fest coming to Edmonds Sept. 10-11
Attention bird watchers: A reminder that the 2022 Puget Sound Bird Fest is coming to Edmonds Sept. 10-11. This beloved fall tradition will return in person for nature lovers throughout the Pacific Northwest with two days of speakers, guided walks, field trips, boat tours, exhibits, and educational activities for children and adults.
myedmondsnews.com
Lynnwood Planning Commissioner Naz Lashgari also seeking appointment to county council seat
City of Lynnwood Planning Commissioner Naz Lashgari has joined the list of those seeking appointment to the Snohomish County Council District 3 seat left vacant with the resignation of Councilmember Stephanie Wright. Lashgari said she will bring to the job “skills and knowledge developed through long-time civic engagement and public...
myedmondsnews.com
Restaurant News: Ready to serve up restaurant ideas, recipes and more
I have been writing the Healthy Eating column for the My Neighborhood News Network since 2018. While Restaurant News writer Kathy Passage is taking a break from covering the food scene in our area, I will be filling in for her.I will continue to bring you the Healthy Eating column as well, but I look forward to exploring the diverse cuisines that we can find in Edmonds, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace.
myedmondsnews.com
Scene in Edmonds: Video composite of early morning Northern Lights
Taken by Tom St. John from 3:20-4 a.m. Sunday. Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *. Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters. This is so we can verify your identity before...
myedmondsnews.com
Get revved up for Edmonds Classic Car and Motorcycle Show Sept. 11
The Edmonds Classic Car and Motorcycle Show returns Sunday, Sept. 11 with 8,000-plus spectators enjoying the 250-plus classic cars and motorcycles that fill the streets. This event, sponsored by the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce, is for the whole family, from hardcore gearhead to the smallest child. The car show runs...
myedmondsnews.com
Woodway Town Council to consider public camping ban at Sept. 6 meeting
Among the items to be discussed during the Woodway Town Council’s hybrid meeting Tuesday, Sept. 6 is an ordinance that outlaws public camping and prohibits the storage of personal property on public property overnight. Similar to an ordinance passed by the Edmonds City Council earlier this year, the ordinance...
myedmondsnews.com
Edmonds City Council set to appoint new councilmember Tuesday night
After conducting interviews with 17 candidates, the Edmonds City Council is scheduled Tuesday night to appoint one of them to fill the Position 1 seat left vacant with the July 18 death of Councilmember Kristiana Johnson. The appointment will occur during a special meeting that starts at 5:30 p.m. Here’s...
myedmondsnews.com
Edmonds QFC manager dedicates portion of paycheck to helping kids in need
An Edmonds grocery store manager has raised over $5,500 for children in need in the Philippines this year, and is hoping to continue his charitable work in the coming months. Jeff Orate is the front end manager at the Edmonds QFC in the city’s Westgate neighborhood. He was raised in Edmonds, but his family is from the Philippines, which motivated him to take a trip there from 2012 to 2017. During his five years in the country, he met his wife Karen and had two daughters, all of whom still live there.
myedmondsnews.com
Sponsor spotlight: Celebrating 25 years of love
Back in December of 2021, one of our local Edmonds event planners, Krista Larrison, took a leap of faith and opened a new dress shop in Perrinville (76th Avenue West and Olympic View Drive in Edmonds). Before opening, she decided on only carrying one bridal designer because she believes in...
myedmondsnews.com
Edmonds City Council seeks 2022-2023 student representative
The Edmonds City Council has an opportunity for a local Edmonds student to get an up-close look at city government. The student representative position is now open; applications are available on the council’s webpage and are due Monday, Sept. 19 by 4 p.m. “We have had a student representative...
myedmondsnews.com
Candidates for Snohomish County Prosecutor speaking in Everett Sept. 7, Oct. 26
The two candidates running for Snohomish County Prosecutor in the upcoming November election will be appearing at the Carl Gipson Center in Everett in September and October as part of the center’s Wednesday speaker series. The events are open to the public. Lunch is available at 11:30 a.m. and...
myedmondsnews.com
Poet’s Corner: No One Knows, Good Day
Here is the latest installment of Poet’s Corner, presented by the Edmonds-based EPIC Poetry Group:. 1880s, western Sweden, province of Värmland. A farm with a very long name— Buvassrönningen– a very long name, but not enough hectares of land for. four sons and four daughters. Buvattnet—...
myedmondsnews.com
Scene in Edmonds: Elvis has left the building
Marilyn Monroe and Elvis memorabilia from the former Bop n Burger restaurant move out to make way for Moto Pizza, which recently announced it is locating into the former burger place at 414 Main St. in downtown Edmonds. — Photo by Andy Eccleshall.
