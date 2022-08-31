Read full article on original website
How Much Salary Do You Need to Buy a Home in Florida Cities With Hot Housing Markets?L. CaneTampa, FL
Orange Park woman faces charges for striking victim with lawnmower, deputies sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Middleburg man arrested in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet parking lot, fentanyl found, deputies reportZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Clay County school bus driver shortage may cause delays in arrival, pick-up timesZoey FieldsClay County, FL
7 Clay County road projects announced; public meeting to provide detailsZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Jacksonville drill rapper Spinabenz is back in jail on new charges
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A popular Jacksonville rapper was in jail Monday after being arrested on charges of criminal mischief and tampering with an electronic monitoring device. Noah Williams, whose stage name is Spinabenz, was jailed late last week, according to court records. Williams was previously arrested in 2021 for...
Videos, photos released from investigation into Duval County jail inmate’s death
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – News4JAX on Friday obtained videos and photos from the Fourth Judicial Circuit State Attorney’s Office as part of the investigation into the death of Daniel Taylor, who died following an altercation with corrections officers. The I-TEAM on Thursday learned those officers are not being charged....
Police: Car found shot up on the Westside, man tells officers he was involved, teen shot in thigh
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police are investigating after a teen boy was shot in the thigh on Monday morning on the Westside. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office was called to the 7300 block of 103rd Street, just west of Interstate 295, to conduct a welfare check just before 6 a.m.
Former Clay County Sheriff Darryl Daniels appears in court, trial date set
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — A former Clay County sheriff is closer to trial. On Thursday morning, Darryl Daniels stood before a judge for his final hearing before trial. A judge said jury selection will begin Sept.12. Opening statements are expected to begin the following day. Daniels is accused of...
Police: One dead in Brentwood shooting Monday, suspect at large
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An unidentified woman between the ages of 40 and 45-years-old has died as a result of a shooting in the Brentwood area on Monday morning, Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said. Shortly after 10 a.m. Monday JSO received a Shotspotter alert for multiple rounds of gunfire in the...
2 dead, 2 critical after overnight shooting in Palatka, Putnam County officials report
PALATKA, Fla — Update: 9/4/2022 11:30 a.m. In a press release from the Palatka Police Department, it was stated that, “members of the Palatka Police Department responded to Vick’s Supper Club located 207 North 18th Street due to the report of multiple people being shot. “Upon arrival,...
Woman dead, man in critical condition after Brentwood shooting, JSO says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman died and a man was hospitalized in critical condition after a shooting Monday in the Brentwood area, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said. The Sheriff’s Office said it got an alert around 10 a.m. from Shot Spotter about multiple rounds fired at West 27th and Silver streets, and while officers were responding to the scene, the call was upgraded to a shooting. When police arrived, according to JSO, they found a woman in her 40s and a man in his 20s — both of whom had been shot multiple times.
‘I just don’t understand’: Mother of man killed in Palatka shooting mourns death
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – A mother of one of the victims killed in a deadly shooting in Palatka Saturday is speaking out about her loved one. Luther Ward Jr.,26, was killed in a shooting outside of Vick’s Supper Club on US 17 and North 18th Street that left another dead, two people in critical condition and a fifth person severely hurt after they were “beaten with a blunt object,” according to the Palatka Police Department.
ShotSpotter leads Jacksonville police to shooting that killed woman, injured man in Brentwood
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman is dead and a man is in critical condition after a shooting that happened Monday morning in the Brentwood area, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said. Around 10 a.m., police first received an alert from ShotSpotter, which is gunfire-sensing technology that is housed in...
4 shot, 1 beaten with blunt object in Florida club shooting, police say
Four people were shot and one person was beaten with a blunt object during a shooting in a Florida restaurant Saturday night, according to authorities.
Arrest warrant details what led to stabbings of 2 women at Westside apartment
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – News4JAX on Friday obtained the arrest warrant for a man charged with murder and attempted murder in the stabbings of two women at a Westside Jacksonville apartment. The stabbings were reported Aug. 13 at the Addison Landing Apartments Homes on 103rd Street. Through investigative efforts, the...
Florida Highway Patrol warns, 'If you drive recklessly, we will find you and you will go to jail'
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol issued a warning to drivers via Twitter on Monday saying, "If you drive recklessly, we will find you. And when we do, you will go to jail! (We will not pass GO and we will not collect $200)." Along with the message (and...
Family identifies 26-year-old father as man who died after 4 were shot in Palatka
PALATKA, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, related report. A 26-year-old truck driver has been identified by his mother as one of two victims in a deadly shooting at Vick's Supper Club in Palatka. In addition to the two killed, three were seriously...
Police: Shooter fires into car, injuring 16-year-old on Jacksonville's Westside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 16-year-old boy is in the hospital after he was shot in the thigh on Jacksonville's Westside early Monday morning, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. JSO responded to a welfare check at the 7300 block of 103rd Street and found a vehicle with gunshot damage.
Convicted killer Kimberly Kessler’s lawyers want to question jurors, citing News4JAX interview
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – Lawyers for convicted killer Kimberly Kessler suggest in a new court filing that her conviction was a “miscarriage of justice which warrants a new trial.”. The lawyers say the evidence is in a post-trial interview that one of the jurors did with News4JAX, and...
Clay County Sheriff vows to keep community safe after disturbance at Orange Park Mall Saturday
ORANGE PARK, Fla. — Monday, Clay County Sheriff Michelle Cook issued a statement about an incident at Orange Park Mall Saturday. A disturbance caused by groups of teenagers, the Sheriff's Office said Saturday, forced the mall and the AMC movie theater to close. Monday, Cook said deputies are committed to keeping the community safe, and "we will not allow incidents like this to define who we are as a community."
First Coast News
Palatka shooting
There is a heavy police presence in Palatka at Vick's Supper Club on Saturday night, following a deadly shooting. Credit: Atyia Collins.
Man accused of stealing murder victim’s car, Jacksonville police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man has been arrested and accused of car theft as police continue to investigate the death of a man whose body was found at a vacant Eastside home under renovation, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said. Roderick Fields, 41, has been accused of stealing the...
12-year-old arrested, accused of causing ‘emotional stress’ after threatening to shoot up school
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — A 12-year-old boy was arrested on Friday and received stalking-related charges, Nassau County Sheriff’s Office says. Action News Jax has chosen not to identify the student due to his age. According to his arrest report, the middle school student made comments about his “willingness...
After a burglar was killed, residents at apartment complex say front gates remain open
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Around 12:40 p.m. Thursday Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to shots fired at an apartment complex in the 5000 block of Kernan Blvd, JSO Sergeant Hinson said. A suspect tried to enter an apartment to burglarize it, but the resident was there and opened fire, Hinson said....
