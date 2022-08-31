ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton County, TN

WTVCFOX

Chattanooga police investigate Monday morning carjacking

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga police say a person was held at gunpoint and robbed Monday morning. It happened in the 2700 block of East 21st Street. Police met with the victim, who said the suspects took his car and cellphone while pointing a gun at him. The suspects then...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVCFOX

Witness recalls shooting at Chattanooga strip mall over the weekend

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — What should have been a weekend off was instead a busy one for Chattanooga police with several calls involving firearms. Police say a person was dropped off at a hospital overnight with life-threatening injuries. And someone else reported that someone took their vehicle and cellphone at...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVCFOX

Injured hiker rescued at Mowbray Mountain

Hamilton County, TENN. — Rescue personnel rescued a hiker at Paradise Falls near Barker Camp Road Monday night. Hamilton County EMS tells us that at 7:15 PM, a 911 call was made that a 60-year-old woman slipped on some rocks, fell and was injured. Mowbray Volunteer Fire Department arrived...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
WTVCFOX

Two dead after plane crash in Bradley County, authorities say

BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — NEW:. The Federal Aviation Administration says a single-engine Cessna 182P crashed in Cleveland around 5:15 PM. The FAA also confirms two people were on board. Read the FAA's full statement:. This information is preliminary and subject to change. Please contact local authorities for the names...
BRADLEY COUNTY, TN
WTVCFOX

Chattanooga Police say an 18-year-old was shot on Brainerd Road Saturday night

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on Brainerd Road Saturday night. Police arrived just after 8 p.m. at the 3600 block of Brainerd Road. The 18-year-old man was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The investigation continues. Chattanooga Police ask anyone...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
