WTVCFOX
Georgia community helping Summerville residents recover from flooding, water crisis
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, Ga. — UPDATE:. The City of Summerville says Mohawk has loaned fans to the City of Summerville to attempt to dry the electric valves inside their Water Treatment Plant. They say one raw water pump is operable, but work continues on two others. Installation is in progress...
WTVCFOX
Chattanooga police investigate Monday morning carjacking
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga police say a person was held at gunpoint and robbed Monday morning. It happened in the 2700 block of East 21st Street. Police met with the victim, who said the suspects took his car and cellphone while pointing a gun at him. The suspects then...
WTVCFOX
Witness recalls shooting at Chattanooga strip mall over the weekend
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — What should have been a weekend off was instead a busy one for Chattanooga police with several calls involving firearms. Police say a person was dropped off at a hospital overnight with life-threatening injuries. And someone else reported that someone took their vehicle and cellphone at...
WTVCFOX
"Angel of Walker County:" Woman helping survivors in deadly LaFayette apartment fire
LAFAYETTE, Ga. — One Walker County woman is literally helping people rise from the ashes. In August, a LaFayette apartment was reduced to rubble after investigators say someone intentionally started fire that turned deadly. On this week's Pay It Forward sponsored by the McMahan Law Firm, Bliss Zechman surprises...
WTVCFOX
Injured hiker rescued at Mowbray Mountain
Hamilton County, TENN. — Rescue personnel rescued a hiker at Paradise Falls near Barker Camp Road Monday night. Hamilton County EMS tells us that at 7:15 PM, a 911 call was made that a 60-year-old woman slipped on some rocks, fell and was injured. Mowbray Volunteer Fire Department arrived...
WTVCFOX
Two dead after plane crash in Bradley County, authorities say
BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — NEW:. The Federal Aviation Administration says a single-engine Cessna 182P crashed in Cleveland around 5:15 PM. The FAA also confirms two people were on board. Read the FAA's full statement:. This information is preliminary and subject to change. Please contact local authorities for the names...
WTVCFOX
Chattanooga Police say an 18-year-old was shot on Brainerd Road Saturday night
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on Brainerd Road Saturday night. Police arrived just after 8 p.m. at the 3600 block of Brainerd Road. The 18-year-old man was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The investigation continues. Chattanooga Police ask anyone...
WTVCFOX
Chattanooga Police: Driver hurt attempting to avoid gunfire near Brainerd shopping center
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Police are asking for the public's help to locate those responsible for opening fire at a busy Chattanooga strip mall about 5 p.m. Saturday near Brainerd Road and Greenway View Drive. Chattanooga resident Steve Vollman was sitting at the traffic light to turn left into Harbor...
WTVCFOX
Man fighting for his life after shooting early Monday morning, Chattanooga Police say
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga police responded a local hospital on reports that a person had been shot overnight. There are not many details available at this time, but they do know the victim was dropped off at the hospital with life threatening injuries. Police were not able to obtain...
WTVCFOX
Couple honoring daughter's legacy with organization helping other families through grief
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Labor day 6-years-ago was a devastating loss for Amy and Jason Carter as their daughter Katie Beth was killed in a car-crash. They say it's a pain they want to use for good. Amy had said to me, actually, the night of Katie's accident that she...
