kogt.com
Gerald W. (Jerry) Trahan
Gerald W. (Jerry) Trahan, 58, of Orange, Texas, passed away unexpectedly August 31, 2022 at his niece’s residence in West Orange. Born in Orange on July 22, 1964, he was the son of Lenis (Jr.) and Helen LeBlanc Trahan. Jerry was a 1983 graduate of WOS High School and...
kogt.com
ATV Accident Claims Life
On Sunday, September 4, 2022, at approximately 7:30 PM, the Vidor Police Department Dispatch Center was advised of an accident involving a single vehicle ATV, side by side, near the intersection of S. Lakeside and Springdale. The vehicle was being operated by a 12-year-old female with 3 passengers. The driver lost control of the vehicle due to speed causing it to leave the roadway.
kogt.com
Margaret Mary Dyer
Margaret Mary Dyer, 70, of Orange, passed away on September 3, 2022, in Vidor. Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., Friday, September 9, at St. Maurice Catholic Church in Orange. Officiating will be Father Michael Strother. Burial will follow at St. Mary Cemetery in Orange. Visitation will be from 5:00...
