BBC
Olivia Pratt-Korbel: Police in fresh vow to identify girl's killer
Police will identify those responsible for the murder of Olivia Pratt-Korbel with the help of the local community, an assistant chief constable has said. Merseyside Police's Assistant Chief Constable Chris Green said already "the community has stepped forward". Nine-year-old Olivia was killed as her mother tried to stop a gunman...
BBC
Morning Live - Series 4: 05/09/2022
Gethin Jones and Janette Manrara are joined by Dr Xand to unpack the latest health stories in the news. Iona Bain gives us some advice on the best cheap and accessible loans.
BBC
Everton to ban fans after incidents in Merseyside derby
Everton are to issue lengthy stadium bans to a fan who threw a bottle that narrowly missed Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp and another who ran on the pitch during Saturday's Merseyside derby. The club have identified both fans. The incidents occurred after Everton had a goal disallowed by the video...
BBC
US Open: Cameron Norrie ignores Holger Rune complaints to reach fourth round
Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 29 August-11 September. Coverage: Daily radio commentaries across BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the website and app. British number one Cameron Norrie reached the US Open fourth round for the first...
