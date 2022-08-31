Read full article on original website
Mass State Trooper Trooper Mark S. Charbonnier was killed this day in 1994.
Trooper Mark Charbonnier was shot and killed as he approached a van he had stopped on the side of Route 3 near Kingston, Massachusetts. His murderer was a convicted killer on parole. Click HERE to read Trooper Charbonier's story and write a tribute on the Officer Down Memorial Page.
MSP: Missing teen may be in GR
Michigan State Police are looking for a possible runaway teen from Greenville. Police believe he may be in the Grand Rapids area. He was last seen driving a gray SUV.
Two Arrested - Half Million In Cocaine Seized On Turnpike
A joint federal-state task force made a major drug bust in western Massachusetts this week. Two Mexican nationals were arrested Monday at the Ludlow Service Plaza on the Mass Turnpike. They're accused of bringing 15 kilos of cocaine with an estimated street value of over 500-thousand-dollars into the state from...
Missing woman's body found in Wyoming apartment
WYOMING (WOOD-AM) - A missing 33-year-old Plainfield Township mother has been found dead in a Wyoming apartment. Yenly Garcia, 44, has been identified as a person of interest. Wyoming Public Safety is trying to find him. Garcia is 5-foot-10, weighs roughly 200 pounds and has facial tattoos.
This Tennessee City Is One Of The Rudest Cities In America
Tennessee may be known for its Southern hospitality and general kindness to visitors, but even the Volunteer State can have its moments of being "rude." There's a reason "bless your heart" is a mainstay in any southerner's vocabulary, masking a backhanded remark in the guise of a sweet saying. Preply...
New Shellfishing Area Announced By Rhode Island Officials
New shellfishing waters are opening up in the Ocean State. The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management says about 180 acres in the Nausauket area of Greenwich Bay in Warwick can be harvested. The DEM says state and local actions to strengthen stormwater controls and increase sewering have led to...
Renovations Underway At Flood-Damaged Baker High School
Construction is underway on a new campus at Baker High School, which was hit hard by the 2016 flood. High school and middle school students have been sharing a building since then. Demolition of some of the older buildings starts today. The $19 million overhaul will add more classrooms and...
New Gun Permit And Carrying Laws Now in Effect Across New York State
Despite a late legal challenge, brand new gun permit and gun carrying laws are now in effect across New York State. On Wednesday, a federal judge dismissed a motion for an injunction filed by national firearm organizations to block the legislation from taking effect Thursday. The measures include rigorous steps to obtain a conceal-carry permit including a social media check, classroom training, and live-firing exercises. There are also areas where guns are banned for ordinary citizens including schools, churches, and hospitals. Governor Hochul says the state will continue leading the way forward and implement common sense gun safety legislation.
Lonsberry: NEW GUN LAW: WILL YOU OBEY, WILL COPS ENFORCE?
Don’t ask, don’t tell. That’s how gun owners and law-enforcement officers should approach New York’s unconstitutional new gun law. I won’t tell you what I’m carrying, and don’t you ask me what I have. We may be the targets of illegal oppression, but...
Fri Blog: Zero Income Tax in Colorado, Plus Biden Gave a Hate Speech
BEN MURREY FROM THE INDEPENDENCE INSTITUTE IS ON AT 1 TODAY Because he's written this nifty column about an easy way we can eliminate the income tax in Colorado, something BOTH gubernatorial candidates say they want to happen, although I believe one of them more than the one in power right now. Ben will explain how and I can ask him how to backfill those dollars. Read his column here.
This Is The Best Breakfast Sandwich In South Carolina
Breakfast is said to be the most important meal of the day, but what if you don't have time to sit down and eat a full plate of eggs and bacon, fluffy waffles or even a bowl of cereal? That's where breakfast sandwiches come in! The on-the-go meals are the perfect way to get a start on your day, whether you're busy commuting to the office or enjoying a relaxing day off.
Here's The Best Late-Night Restaurant In Florida
People love to grab something to eat when cravings strike or you just wrapped up a night out on the town. Sometimes, your go-to place has already closed up for the night, and you need to find another spot. Thankfully, diners, 24-hour restaurants, and other eateries are open late to serve patrons a great meal and a good time.
